Don't panic: We have the best last minute Christmas gifts right here

Christmas is just days away, and shoving a couple of bills in a card might seem tempting when you're short on time, but it's not too late to find that 'wow' gift. There's still a few crucial shopping days before the main event and the key to getting through it without succumbing to feverish panic buying is to know what you want - and make sure you have a back-up option.

Luckily for you, we've done the hard work, so whether you're scarpering out on your lunch break or hitting the high street over the weekend, all you need to do is consult our selection of the best last-minute gifts for people of all ages and interests. So hurry, there's no time to waste…

For the couch potato

Aldi

No one buys slippers for themselves. Replace his ratty old ones from Christmas past with a fresh new pair, complete with memory foam lining - €6.99, Aldi.

For the space nerd

Alpha Industries at Arnotts

These cult bomber jackets have been sported by everyone from David Beckham to Gigi Hadid. This Nasa-inspired style will make for an out-of-this-world gift - €225, Alpha Industries at Arnotts.

For the coffee nut

Spotlight Whitening at Boots

This Spotlight Whitening set is a steal at €50, containing the Irish brand's teeth strips (which usually cost €40 alone), whitening pen, toothpaste and a toothbrush - €50, Boots.

For the yogi

M&S

Nicely cushioned and complete with a velcro handle for ease of carrying, this mat is available in grey, blue and pretty coral - €40, M&S.

For the hygge enthusiast

McNutt of Donegal at Kilkenny Shop

A beautiful throw can transform a room, and this blanket, by McNutt of Donegal, will instantly inject warmth into cold winter days - €69.95, Kilkenny Shop.

For the perfume lover

Jo Malone White Moss and Snowdrop Cologne

You can't beat those luxurious cream and black-ribboned boxes, and this season's scent, White Moss and Snowdrop, is soft and forest-fresh - €114, Jo Malone at Arnotts.

For the breakfast in bed maker

M&S

Upgrade their dusty robe with this cosy velour dressing gown, just what he needs for a lazy morning reading the weekend papers - €80, M&S.

For the fashionista

Wandler at Brown Thomas

Elza Wandler is the new Amsterdam-based accessories designer to know, and her totes were one of the biggest hits of 2018 - €775, Brown Thomas.

For the tree hugger

Aldi

Ditch plastic bottles for a luxe reusable version - this stainless steel one is a bargain - €4.99, Aldi.

For the magpie

Pandora

This winter's pearl jewellery trend is anything but fussy, and this sleek rose gold ring is sure to bring a smile to their face - €79, Pandora.

For the neat freak

Steamery at Arnotts

We should all be buying less clothes and taking better care of the ones we have - how better to do it than with this premium home steamer by a cool Stockholm brand? - €120, Steamery at Arnotts.

For the selfie queen

Chaos at Brown Thomas

They'll need a statement case for prime mirror selfies, and Chaos is a fashion industry favourite, spotted in the hands of Victoria Beckham, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne - €195, Chaos at Brown Thomas.

For the book worm

Less by Sean Andrew Greer

Less by Sean Andrew Greer is this year's Pulitzer Prize for fiction winner, a gorgeously bittersweet story about a lovelorn writer marking his 50th with a voyage across the globe - €12.59, Easons.

For the Meghan Markle fan

M&S

The LBD is a perennial wardrobe staple, and this one comes with the royal seal of approval after Meghan Markle wore it to the Royal Albert Hall last month. After immediately selling out, it's back in stock, and comes in black and red - €70, M&S.

For the tech-savvy adventurer

GoPro at Currys

The latest and most powerfulGoPro, the HERO7, will be a hit with jet-setters and tech lovers, offering 4K resolution and voice controls that mean they won't even have to pause to start recording while they're on the move - €429.99, Currys.

For the make-up junkie

Anastasia Beverly Hills at Arnotts

Eyeshadow palettes are 10 a penny, but celebrity favourite Anastasia Beverly Hills' offerings, such as this Sultry palette, are well-curated, fabulously versatile and come with a handy brush - €54, Anastasia Beverly Hills at Arnotts.

For the gamer

GameStop

A PS4 exclusive, Spider-Man is one of the top games of the year, with some critics hailing it the best superhero game ever, and it's currently on offer, reduced from €69.99 - €39.99, GameStop.

For the wannabe architect

Easons

Adult fans of Lego will be thrilled with the brand's series of famous landmarks, including the Taj Mahal, Tower Bridge and the Eiffel Tower. Ideal for the Francophile in your life - €39.99, Easons.

