The boom, to paraphrase/mangle Bertie Ahern, just got that bit more boomier.

Darragh McManus: 'Christmas makes me feel like a lab rat, being controlled by the puppet masters of capitalism'

News reaches us that this will be the most costly Christmas in a decade, with the hit to your wallet reaching Celtic Tiger heights.

The main reason is an increase in the price of oil, bills, utilities and socialising. On the flipside, groceries and toys are now cheaper than they were during the Great Madness years (2002 to 2007 inclusive), which is good news for kids and people who like making sandwiches at home, but not such good news for everyone else.

I’m conflicted about this report. On one hand, a return to Celtic Tiger levels of spending is good because it suggests the economy is in fine fettle. On the other hand, everything is more expensive, which sucks.

Actually, I’m conflicted in general about the way we spend around Christmas. To be fair to businesses, they need to make money or they won’t survive, and the festive period is when many of them make a large portion of it.

So, while I join in the chorus of “Ugh, such-and-such a shop has its Christmas lights up already and it’s only November”, I do appreciate that retailers must strike now while the pre-festive iron is hot.

However, on a personal level, I’m uneasy about this crazy collective splurge. I don’t want to come across too much like a 17-year-old Marxist, but it makes you feel a bit like a lab rat, being controlled by the unseen puppet masters of capitalism.

Spend, spend, spend. For weeks and weeks. Spend on stuff you want and stuff you don’t want. Spend on yourself and spend on others. Just don’t forget to spend.

Then take a break for that one special day of the year, when we gather with loved ones and remember anew what really matters in life – and start spending again one sleep later on St Stephen’s Day.

At this time of year we become consumers – bank accounts with a face. You get the queasy feeling you’re being manipulated by big business – you’re being played and you don’t even remember signing up to the game.

Also, I’m honestly not that into stuff. I use a Nokia phone, my computer was second-hand and the one before that was Dell’s cheapest version and stayed with me for seven years.

My telly cost €250, we drive cars that are seven and 11-years-old, the outfit I’m wearing while typing this was assembled for roughly 50 quid and I buy books in charity shops or second-hand online.

I don’t want to live in a cave, and I have zero interest in a Pol Pot-style revolution. I do like nice things, but only up to a point.

At Christmas, by far the most important aspect is meeting others. We live quite atomised existences these days, often communicating only through text or email. Yuletide basically forces you to get out of your house and physically meet other human beings.

It might be family, friends, workmates. It might just be a quick pint with an old buddy or the full “it feels like he’ll never leave” visit to the parents and the house you grew up in.

It might even be the annual work drinks, which everyone slags off but I quite like because I’m stuck staring at a computer screen for the other 364 days of the year.

Whatever the case, Christmas stops you being lazy about a social life. You know how it goes: a schoolmate texts to say he’ll be at home in a few weekends from now and do you fancy heading down for a few drinks?

For 11 months of the year, we find excuses not to go; and, worse again, promise them (and lie to ourselves) that we’ll arrange something “very soon”. That never happens.

In December you think: “Yeah, I’m tired, and I don’t really feel like it, and I’d sooner stay here watching old Britpop videos on YouTube, but what the hell, it’s Christmas.”

I’d be happy enough spending the next few weeks making sure that auld acquaintance is not forgot. No presents or anything (not even a bottle of whiskey – it never gets drunk).

There’s one exception: I do like to spoil my kids. I try not to during the rest of the year – it’s my job to be their parent, not their best friend – but around now it’s nice to spoil them, especially when they’re young.

It won’t last for ever. Sooner than I’d like, all they’ll want is phone credit, cash and me not asking them who they were out with last night. Where’s that bottle of whiskey?

