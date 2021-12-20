| 4.9°C Dublin

Cross-Border shopping may soar as customers can get far cheaper prices in the North

Dermott Jewell of the Consumer Association of Ireland. Photo: Doug O'Connor

Dermott Jewell of the Consumer Association of Ireland. Photo: Doug O'Connor

Laura Lynott

Consumers could save hundreds of euros by making a shopping trip to Northern Ireland to avail of cheaper prices for identical Christmas gifts.

An Irish Independent survey found price differences in a range of electronic, cosmetic and fashion items.

