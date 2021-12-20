Cross-Border shopping may soar as customers can get far cheaper prices in the North

Consumers could save hundreds of euros by making a shopping trip to Northern Ireland to avail of cheaper prices for identical Christmas gifts.

An Irish Independent survey found price differences in a range of electronic, cosmetic and fashion items.

While online shopping from the UK has been complicated by VAT and customs charges following Brexit, those who nip over the border could make significant savings.

Retailers insisted that prices were bound to vary between jurisdictions due to factors including VAT rates.

But Dermott Jewell of the Consumers Association of Ireland (CAI) said that in some cases it appeared ‘prices were being hiked’ for the Irish market. It comes amid renewed focus on the soaring cost of living in Ireland, which has hit consumers hard this year.

The biggest price difference we found was in Currys, where in Ireland the luxury LG OLED88ZX9LA 88-inch smart 8K HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa is €23,999 compared with £19,999 (€23,573) in UK stores.

Also in Currys Ireland, the LG InstaView GMX945MC9F American style smart fridge freezer (black) is €4,879.99 compared with £3,999.99 (€4,715) in UK stores.

A Currys spokesperson said: “At Currys, we want our customers to get their tech at unbeatable value. That’s why we promise to match or beat Argos, DID Electrical, Harvey Norman or Power City prices.

“There will be price differences in different markets due to external factors such as VAT rates, for example the standard VAT rate in Ireland is 23pc compared to 20pc in the UK, which will have a general impact on pricing.”

The spokesperson added Currys Ireland “set their own pricing strategy for their product range in their market to give customers the best value for tech possible”.

Read More

“They haven’t had time to do a full analysis for this media enquiry but are keen to stress there are several hundred products, cheaper in Ireland. Having completed a quick review of two of our categories, it showed that we have around 200 products that are cheaper in Ireland.”

Examples of better deals in Ireland versus the UK, the spokesperson highlighted the Sage Coffee Machine on sale here for €1,699 compared with £1799 (€2,120) and the Haier Fridge Freezer €799 versus £899 (€1,059).

Meanwhile, at Marks & Spencer a pure cashmere Revere overcoat is €869 in Ireland compared with £599 (€706) in the UK.

An M&S Collection Luxury pure cashmere longline overcoat is €809 in Ireland but £599 (€706) in the UK.

A Savile Row inspired tailored fit pure wool suit is €475 compared with £349 (€411) for the same suit. And a Jaeger pure wool longline wrap coat is €469, but £375 (€442) in UK stores. Irish consumers pay almost €30 more for the identical coat.

An M&S spokesperson said: “We work hard to ensure we offer our customers in Ireland great quality products that are competitively priced.

“Like any business, we have to take into consideration a number of factors that differ across all of our markets when setting our prices.”

Our survey also found examples of more expensive footwear in Ireland. LK Bennett black Daniela over-the-knee boots are €637 in Irish Next stores, compared with £499 (€588) in British stores.

A Calvin Klein camel essential wool wrap coat in Irish Next stores is €472, while the same item is £370 (€436) in UK Next stores.

While an Aubin Willington men’s blazer is €504 in Irish stores, compared with £395 (€465) in UK stores.

The Irish Independent contacted Next but did not receive a response. In terms of cosmetics, Lush is charging €240 for a Wow gift set compared with £185 (€218) for the same item in UK stores.

The company’s Irish stores are also charging €200 for Cardamom Coffee perfume compared with £150 (€177) in UK stores. Gorgeous moisturiser is €60 in Irish stores and £44 (€52) in UK stores.

In Boots, consumers are also paying more for some items. The Lancóme Christmas Beauty Box in Boots Ireland is €320.43 in Ireland and £258.61 (€305) in the UK. Elizabeth Arden PREVAGE Anti Aging Daily Serum 2.0 is priced at €230 in Irish stores but £180 (€212) in UK shops.

A Boots spokesperson said: “At Boots Ireland we are committed to offering great prices and value for money for our customers.

“Any variation in pricing between products in Ireland and Northern Ireland isn’t purely based on exchange rate. Due to several external factors such as import duty, VAT and excise, transportation and commercial rents, there may be small discrepancies in the pricing of certain products as per some of the examples you have given.”

Young fashion can also come with a higher price tag in Ireland. A black leather mini dress is €160 in Ireland in River Island, while the same dress is £120 (€141) in UK stores.

A brown Ri Studio layered midi dress is €147 in Irish stores, while the same dress is £110 (€130) in the UK. A brown Ri Studio leather belted coat is €268 in Irish shops while the same item is £200 (€236) in UK stores.

Dermott Jewell of the Consumers Association of Ireland (CAI), said the Irish Independent survey highlighted serious issues for Irish shoppers.

He said it appeared that prices were being hiked for Ireland and this was “wrong”.

“It seems someone is coming up with a rate that’s not being questioned and the reality is this is a problem.

“Can we do anything about? Not until we start price comparing, like this, which we stopped a number of years ago.

“We don’t have the traffic moving across the border into Northern Ireland to buy goods anymore because we took the eye off the ball and are not comparing prices anymore. The survey has highlighted a gap in the market but because of Covid, no one has noticed the price differences.

“Because of Brexit, there’s not a lot of purchasing ongoing from the UK. Consumers feel it’s very expensive now, they’re charged duty, VAT, additional delivery charges, so it’s not worth it. But of course, they can still get better deals in Northern Ireland but they are supposed to declare it.

"There’s a loophole there. It’s the strangest part of living in Ireland, a portion (of the land) is of a third country, a non-EU entity.”



* Prices were checked in the week ending December 12 and approximate euro prices calculated using the current exchange rate