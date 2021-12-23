Christmas Lockdown Letters: We’re asking you for your stories this festive season

It’s a Christmas like no other with nearly 136,000 people expected to be self-isolating for Christmas Day.

Close to 50,000 of them will be confined to their bedrooms, while the remainder will be restricting their movements to the house as close contacts leave plates of food at the door for their loved ones.

How are you faring this Christmas?

We are asking our Irish Independent and Independent.ie readers to share their self-isolation stories with us.

Our special series, ‘Lockdown Letters' gave our readers at home and across the globe an opportunity to share their stories about how Covid was impacting their lives in these unprecedented times.

This fortnight, our ‘Christmas Lockdown Letters’ will give readers a chance to put pen to paper on their very different Christmas, how they are feeling and maybe how you’re planning an alternative Christmas in your home.

Please email your submission (400 words max.) to stories@independent.ie along with a photograph.

We will publish as many letters as possible on Independent.ie and a selection in print.

We appreciate your readership and hope you are having a safe and healthy Christmas week.