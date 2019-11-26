Christmas gifts to boost your kids' health, happiness and wellbeing

If you're looking to buy your kids something that they can have great fun with, but that can also help boost their wellbeing and enrich their minds, it can be a challenge. So we asked some experts in the areas of education, fitness and wellbeing to see what they buy for the kids in their lives.

Allison Keating, Psychologist

8oz Boxing Gloves and Punching Mitts

€14.99, Smyths

This may seem like a funny one to put forward as a mum to three girls, however, I think these are a brilliant addition to your toy cupboard. When any of my girls are angry I ask them to get the boxing gloves out and let them 'punch' me! As they pound out their frustration or anger onto the pads, a fit of laughter is never far behind. Being a kid can be so frustrating, this is a great way to channel feelings in a healthy, safe and productive way. When they are sufficiently happy that it's out of their system we have a little chat about what was bothering them in the first place.

Melissa & Doug 100-piece Wooden Blocks

€19.95, ages 3+, various outlets

Not only will this keep your kid(s) happy and fully absorbed for more time than you would imagine, it is a lovely way for them to create and be the architects of their own imagination. Sit and watch their incredible creations or join in, if they ask you. I love child-led play and this is one that engages their sense of autonomy and flow as they are joyfully engaged in the task at hand.

Crayola washable kids paint

€6.99, various outlets

Unstructured play is important, as it allows kids to express themselves through art. I like these paints as it allows the child to get a bit messy all with the major bonus that is washable is a double win with this choice.

New Kids Teepee Wigwam Children's Play Tent

€28-€32, ebay

It is great for children to have one space or corner in the house that belongs just to them, a special place to quieten down, read a book, have chats with friends or a nice place to draw. This is a tech and adult free zone. In a noisy world that can be over-stimulating for kids, this is their space to daydream and chill.

Linsey McNelis, Play therapist

Polli Sorgenfresser (Worry Eater) Soft Toy

€27.95 plus delivery, fruugo.ie

Sorgenfresser do a lovely collection of worry eaters, which are teddies with zips for mouths. These can be used to encourage children to write down or draw pictures of what is worrying them. If the child feels able, they can explore this worry with the parent and then feed it to the teddy. Alternatively the teddy can keep it for them until they are ready to explore it. Available in various sizes and from various outlets. Prices for keyrings start at around €8.

Gift subscription to toucanbox.com

£35.70 for three months, £142.80 for 12 months

An arts and crafts subscription box is a lovely present idea for children. Children don't often receive post. The anticipation and excitement of receiving a gift especially for you every month can help children to feel important and thus boost their self-esteem and confidence. This can be made even more positive by having an adult sit with them and enjoy doing the arts and crafts together. Encourage children to be creative and use their imagination; they do not need to follow the instructions if they have their own ideas.

Mari Cahalane, Head of BT Young Scientist & Technology exhibition

Brainbox - Ireland

€14.99, Eason

BrainBox are fast and fun memory games for all the family. Each round takes 10 seconds so all players are involved; you pick a card try and memorise it and then your opponents ask you questions about your topic. There are lots of different versions to choose from including, Science, Maths and Nature.

Detective Dot: The Megapack, Award Winning STEM Toy for Kids aged 7+

£18.99 plus delivery, detectivedot.org

Detective Dot mega-pack comes with a Detective Dot book that is a fun story as well as a lesson in coding. It consists of a series of "missions" to complete, such as cracking a code or writing an "if statement" using, refreshingly, nothing more high-tech and expensive than a pen and piece of paper. Once your child has completed this why not get them along to your local Coder Dojo class to learn more about coding?

Mark Hardiman, Scout leader

Hi-Spec 17-Piece Kids Tool Kit with Blue Truck Tool Box

£17.99, Amazon, ages 8+

Both my kids, aged 5 and 9, now have a small tool box and some simple tools. I buy the regular sized tools - Lidl weekly specials or the odd hardware store special offer means this is affordable. The responsibility to change batteries in toys belongs to the kids and they enjoy the simple act of unscrewing the covers and putting them back again. They now also enjoy putting together Ikea flatpacks.

Rake, Shovel and Trowel, and Watering Can

Available at garden & homeware stores

These are a big hit with the grandparents and are widely available at all price points. The gardening kit has a rake, shovel, watering can and trowel. Again you can go for regular sized or kids' size depending on the age. The kids get to help in their grandparents' garden and enjoy reaping the rewards in summertime.

Slackers Ninjaline 30' Pro Combo Kit with 7 Obstacles

€87, ubuy.ie

We have a basic slackline, which at 50ft is a little long, however it's still light enough to bring on day trips. We don't have trees in the back garden but the kids play with it in the local park, it's easy to setup and takes about 2-3 minutes. If we were purchasing again we'd probably get a more advanced one with obstacles. Perfect if you have trees in the back garden. It's important to ensure that you don't damage trees when using a slack line. Some come with a tree cover that helps to protect the bark.

