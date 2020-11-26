The best easy mulled wine recipe: Monica's mulled wine

This is a traditional Austrian recipe called Glúhwein, that dates back to the 15th Century.

Traditionally, red wine is gently heated with spices and served in glass mugs with a metal holder or a pewter tankard similar to a beer stein.

White wine can also be used or even fruit juices like grape, apple or pear. You can also use a shot of brandy or orange liqueur like Grand Marnier.

Mulled wine recipe ingredients 2 bottles good red wine, Merlot is a good choice 1 orange 1 cup honey 12 cloves 1 cinnamon stick 1 thumb of ginger, peeled and chopped into three pieces 2 star anise To serve: Fresh nutmeg Whipped cream How to make mulled wine Place the wine and honey into a large pot and gently heat and stir well until the honey dissolves. Halve the orange and squeeze the juice into the pot of wine. Stud each half of the orange with 6 cloves and add to the pot. Add the cinnamon stick, ginger and star anise. Gently heat until the wine just starts to bubble. Reduce to the lowest heat, cover and allow to infuse for half and hour. Never let the mulled wine boil. Serve on its own, or with a dollop of whipped cream and a grating of fresh nutmeg on top, a bit like an Irish coffee.

