| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The best easy mulled wine recipe: Monica's mulled wine

Mulled wine Expand

Close

Mulled wine

Mulled wine

Mulled wine

This is a traditional Austrian recipe called Glúhwein, that dates back to the 15th Century.

Traditionally, red wine is gently heated with spices and served in glass mugs with a metal holder or a pewter tankard similar to a beer stein.

White wine can also be used or even fruit juices like grape, apple or pear. You can also use a shot of brandy or orange liqueur like Grand Marnier.

Privacy