The best Christmas mincemeat recipe: Ballymaloe mince pies with Irish whiskey cream

Back in 2014, Darina Allen showed us how to make her special Ballymaloe mincemeat. Here's how it's done.
The original Ballymaloe mincemeat keeps for years - I can vouch for at least two or three.
Makes 3.2kg (7lb) approx. (8-9 pots)
2 cooking apples, such as Bramley's Seedling
2 organic lemons
900g (2lb) Barbados sugar (moist, soft, dark brown sugar)
450g (1lb) beef suet
450g (1lb) sultanas
225g (8oz) currants
110g (4oz) candied citrus peel, preferably homemade
70ml (2½floz) Irish whiskey
2 tbsps Seville orange marmalade
Pinch of salt
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.
Core and bake the whole apples in the preheated oven for 30 minutes approx. Allow to cool. When they are soft, remove the skin and pips and mash the flesh into a pulp.
Grate the rind from the lemons on the finest part of a grater, squeeze out the juice and stir into the pulp.
Add the other ingredients one by one, and as they are added, mix everything thoroughly. Put into sterilised jars, cover and leave to mature for 2 weeks before using. This mincemeat will keep for two to three years in a cool, airy place.
We have so much fun with mince pies and do lots of variations. Sometimes we press out a star shape from the top so the mincemeat is visible, then we use that star to cover the next one. A tiny heart can be put on top of another. All mince pies with a pastry top need to be brushed with egg wash before going into the oven.
Makes 20-24 mince pies
225g (8oz) plain flour
175g (6oz) butter, chilled and cut into 1cm (1/2in) approx. cubes
1 dsp icing sugar, sieved
A pinch of salt
A little beaten egg or egg yolk and
Water to bind
450g (1lb) Ballymaloe mincemeat (see below)
Egg wash
Irish whiskey cream
Sieve the flour into a bowl. Toss the butter into the flour and rub it in with your fingertips. Add the icing sugar and a pinch of salt. Mix with a fork as you gradually add in the beaten egg (do this bit by bit because you may not need all the egg), then use your hand to bring the pastry together into a ball: it should not be wet or sticky. Wrap in cling film and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.
Roll out the pastry until it's quite thin - about 3mm (1/8in). Stamp out into rounds 7.5cm (3in) in diameter and line shallow bun tins with the discs. Put a good teaspoonful of mincemeat into each tin, dampen the edges with water and put another round on top. Brush with egg wash and decorate with pastry leaves in the shape of holly berries, etc.
Bake the mince pies in the preheated oven for 20 minutes approx. Allow them to cool slightly, then dredge with icing or caster sugar. Serve with a dollop of Irish whiskey cream.
1 tbspn Irish whiskey
1 tspn icing sugar, sieved
225ml (8fl oz) softly
Whipped cream
Fold the whiskey and sugar into the whipped cream.
This recipe is from A Simply Delicious Christmas (25th Anniversary Edition)
