Expert tips on how to beat the Christmas 'food coma'

This can leave us feeling sluggish, tired and in a "food coma" for hours after the meal.

Healthy eating experts from British food retailer Muscle Food have claimed that digesting the dinner can take up to 24 hours.

But registered Irish dietitian and founder of Inside Out Nutrition Gillian McConnell said the Christmas dinner is actually a very healthy dinner if an eye is kept on portion sizes.

"The dinner can actually be very healthy if you half-fill your plate with vegetables," she said.

"Turkey is a very lean meat and you don't need three mounds of turkey, three slices is enough and I also advise to avoid the skin for those watching their weight."

When it comes to potatoes roasted in duck fat and scoops of mashed potatoes, Ms McConnell added that these indulgences can still be enjoyed.

"Sometimes, people can eat too many carbs, as there's roasted potatoes, mashed potatoes and baby potatoes on the table. Choose one roast potato, one scoop of mash and two or three baby potatoes."

She added that while most Christmas dinners have a starter, a main course and a dessert, the starter and desserts can be easily made healthier.

"There's lots of healthy starter options out there, for example, melon and Parma ham, prawn cocktail or vegetable soup. When it comes to desserts, consider choosing a fruit salad instead, which is a lot lighter than a cake."

She said eating too quickly and failing to enjoy food properly leads easily to overeating.

"People eat way too quick - it takes 10 to 15 minutes for the brain to register that our stomach is full," she said.

"If we eat slowly and mindfully, we eat as much as we need. Take 20-30 minutes to eat the meal, savour each bite, take sips of water and chat to your friends and family."

However, if you have over indulged, Ms McConnell says that there's no need to beat yourself up over it.

"People feel so guilty around food at Christmas and can have negative associations with food, but if it's just one day and then you're back to your healthy eating routine, put it behind you," she said.

Irish Independent