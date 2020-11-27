| 4°C Dublin
With festive catch-ups aplenty can be very difficult not to overindulge when it comes to booze at Christmas.
Although Christmas is definitely the time to clink a few glasses with your pals, the impact your tipples can have on your weight over the festive period should also be considered.
By making some smarter choices at the bar this Christmas, you might be able to save yourself some self-loathing come January especially as alcohol is often just the tip of the iceberg of holiday gluttony.
Also worth considering is the recommended alcohol intake for both women and men, which is 14 units weekly, a guideline which often falls by the wayside come Christmas.
Pint of Heineken
227kcal
2.8 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
23 minutes
Pint of Carlsberg
182kcal
2.2 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
18 minutes
Pint of Budweiser
210kcal
2.4 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
21 minutes
Pint of Hoegaarden
256kcal
2.8 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
26 minutes
Pint of Peroni
222kcal
2.7 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
22 minutes
Pint of Blue Moon
261kcal
3.1units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
26 minutes
Pint of Miller
239kcal
2.7 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
24 minutes
Pint of Bulmers
233 kcal
2.6units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
23 minutes
Pint of Guinness
210kcal
2.3units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
21 minutes
Bottle (330ml) of Budweiser
135kcal
1.6units
How much running would it take to burn off?
14 minutes
Bottle (330ml) Corona
139kcal
1.5units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
14 minutes
Bottle (330ml) of Heineken
132kcal
1.6 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
13 minutes
Bottle (330ml) Coors Light
106kcal
1.3units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
11 minutes
Large glass of white wine (250ml)
185kcal
3.0 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
18
Standard glass of white wine (175ml)
130kcal
2.1 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
13 minutes
Standard glass of red wine (175ml)
119kcal
2.3units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
12 minutes
Standard glass of champagne (150ml)
114kcal
1.8 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
11 minutes
Smirnoff Ice bottle (750ml)
157kcal
1.1 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
16 minutes
WKD bottle (275ml)
182 kcal
1.1\u0009units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
18 minutes
Vodka with a diet mixer (35ml)
80kcal
1.4 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
8 minutes
Vodka with a full-fat mixer (35ml)
133 kcal
1.4 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
13 minutes
Vodka with energy drink (35ml)
144 kcal
1.4 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
14 minutes
Gin and slim-line tonic (35ml)
75 calories
1.2\u0009units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
8 minutes
Gin and tonic (35ml)
129kcal
1.3\u0009units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
13 minutes
Bacardi with a diet mixer (35ml)
76 kcal
1.4\u0009units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
8 minutes
Bacardi with mixer (35ml)
130kcal
1.3 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
13 minutes
Captain Morgan with a diet mixer (35ml)
87 kcal
1.5\u0009units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
9 minutes
Captain Morgan with mixer (35ml)
141 kcal
1.4 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
14 minutes
Whiskey with diet mixer (35ml)
80 kcal
1.4 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
8 minutes
Whiskey with mixer (35ml)
134kcal
1.4 units of alcohol
How much running would it take to burn off?
13 minutes
Two Jagermeisters (70ml) with one can of Energy Drink (250ml)
293kcal
2.4units of alcohol
*Data is based on the unit calculator on www.drinkaware.co.uk
For more information on alcohol awareness and responsible drinking visit www.drinkaware.ie
