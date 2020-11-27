| 4°C Dublin

Complete calorie breakdown of all your favourite Christmas drinks

Patricia Murphy

With festive catch-ups aplenty can be very difficult not to overindulge when it comes to booze at Christmas.

Although Christmas is definitely the time to clink a few glasses with your pals, the impact your tipples can have on your weight over the festive period should also be considered.

By making some smarter choices at the bar this Christmas, you might be able to save yourself some self-loathing come January especially as alcohol is often just the tip of the iceberg of holiday gluttony.

Also worth considering is the recommended alcohol intake for both women and men, which is 14 units weekly, a guideline which often falls by the wayside come Christmas.

How many calories are in your favourite drinks?

Pint of Heineken

227kcal

2.8 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

23 minutes


Pint of Carlsberg

182kcal

2.2 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

18 minutes


Pint of Budweiser

210kcal

2.4 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

21 minutes


Pint of Hoegaarden

256kcal

2.8 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

26 minutes


Pint of Peroni

222kcal

2.7 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

22 minutes


Pint of Blue Moon

261kcal

3.1units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

26 minutes


Pint of Miller

239kcal

2.7 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

24 minutes


Pint of Bulmers

233 kcal

2.6units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

23 minutes


Pint of Guinness

210kcal

2.3units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

21 minutes

Bottle (330ml) of Budweiser

135kcal

1.6units

How much running would it take to burn off?

14 minutes


Bottle (330ml) Corona

139kcal

1.5units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

14 minutes


Bottle (330ml) of Heineken

132kcal

1.6 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

13 minutes


Bottle (330ml) Coors Light

106kcal

1.3units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

11 minutes


Large glass of white wine (250ml)

185kcal

3.0 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

18


Standard glass of white wine (175ml)

130kcal

2.1 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

13 minutes


Standard glass of red wine (175ml)

119kcal

2.3units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

12 minutes


Standard glass of champagne (150ml)

114kcal

1.8 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

11 minutes

Smirnoff Ice bottle (750ml)

157kcal

1.1 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

16 minutes


WKD bottle (275ml)

182 kcal

1.1\u0009units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

18 minutes


Vodka with a diet mixer (35ml)

80kcal

1.4 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

8 minutes


Vodka with a full-fat mixer (35ml)

133 kcal

1.4 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

13 minutes


Vodka with energy drink (35ml)

144 kcal

1.4 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

14 minutes


Gin and slim-line tonic (35ml)

75 calories

1.2\u0009units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

8 minutes

Gin and tonic (35ml)

129kcal

1.3\u0009units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

13 minutes


Bacardi with a diet mixer (35ml)

76 kcal

1.4\u0009units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

8 minutes


Bacardi with mixer (35ml)

130kcal

1.3 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

13 minutes


Captain Morgan with a diet mixer (35ml)

87 kcal

1.5\u0009units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

9 minutes


Captain Morgan with mixer (35ml)

141 kcal

1.4 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

14 minutes


Whiskey with diet mixer (35ml)

80 kcal

1.4 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

8 minutes


Whiskey with mixer (35ml)

134kcal

1.4 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

13 minutes


Two Jagermeisters (70ml) with one can of Energy Drink (250ml)

293kcal

2.4units of alcohol

*Data is based on the unit calculator on www.drinkaware.co.uk

For more information on alcohol awareness and responsible drinking visit www.drinkaware.ie

