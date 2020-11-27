Festive fizz: 'Tis the season to crack open sparkling wines and Champagnes

With festive catch-ups aplenty can be very difficult not to overindulge when it comes to booze at Christmas.

Although Christmas is definitely the time to clink a few glasses with your pals, the impact your tipples can have on your weight over the festive period should also be considered.

By making some smarter choices at the bar this Christmas, you might be able to save yourself some self-loathing come January especially as alcohol is often just the tip of the iceberg of holiday gluttony.

Also worth considering is the recommended alcohol intake for both women and men, which is 14 units weekly, a guideline which often falls by the wayside come Christmas.

Read More

How many calories are in your favourite drinks?

Pint of Heineken

227kcal

2.8 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

23 minutes





Pint of Carlsberg

182kcal

2.2 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

18 minutes





Pint of Budweiser

210kcal

2.4 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

21 minutes





Pint of Hoegaarden

256kcal

2.8 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

26 minutes





Pint of Peroni

222kcal

2.7 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

22 minutes





Pint of Blue Moon

261kcal

3.1units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

26 minutes





Pint of Miller

239kcal

2.7 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

24 minutes





Pint of Bulmers

233 kcal

2.6units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

23 minutes





Pint of Guinness

210kcal

2.3units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

21 minutes

Expand Close It takes 21 minutes to run off one pint of Guinness Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp It takes 21 minutes to run off one pint of Guinness

It takes 21 minutes to run off one pint of Guinness





Bottle (330ml) of Budweiser

135kcal

1.6units

How much running would it take to burn off?

14 minutes





Bottle (330ml) Corona

139kcal

1.5units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

14 minutes





Bottle (330ml) of Heineken

132kcal

1.6 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

13 minutes





Bottle (330ml) Coors Light

106kcal

1.3units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

11 minutes





Large glass of white wine (250ml)

185kcal

3.0 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

18





Standard glass of white wine (175ml)

130kcal

2.1 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

13 minutes





Standard glass of red wine (175ml)

119kcal

2.3units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

12 minutes





Standard glass of champagne (150ml)

114kcal

1.8 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

11 minutes

Expand Close A standard glass of champagne (150ml) contains 114kcal Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A standard glass of champagne (150ml) contains 114kcal

A standard glass of champagne (150ml) contains 114kcal





Smirnoff Ice bottle (750ml)

157kcal

1.1 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

16 minutes





WKD bottle (275ml)

182 kcal

1.1\u0009units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

18 minutes





Vodka with a diet mixer (35ml)

80kcal

1.4 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

8 minutes





Vodka with a full-fat mixer (35ml)

133 kcal

1.4 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

13 minutes





Vodka with energy drink (35ml)

144 kcal

1.4 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

14 minutes





Gin and slim-line tonic (35ml)

75 calories

1.2\u0009units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

8 minutes

Expand Close You would need to run for 13 minutes to work off a Gin and tonic (35ml) Getty Images/EyeEm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp You would need to run for 13 minutes to work off a Gin and tonic (35ml)

You would need to run for 13 minutes to work off a Gin and tonic (35ml)

Gin and tonic (35ml)

129kcal

1.3\u0009units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

13 minutes





Bacardi with a diet mixer (35ml)

76 kcal

1.4\u0009units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

8 minutes





Bacardi with mixer (35ml)

130kcal

1.3 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

13 minutes





Captain Morgan with a diet mixer (35ml)

87 kcal

1.5\u0009units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

9 minutes





Captain Morgan with mixer (35ml)

141 kcal

1.4 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

14 minutes





Whiskey with diet mixer (35ml)

80 kcal

1.4 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

8 minutes





Whiskey with mixer (35ml)

134kcal

1.4 units of alcohol

How much running would it take to burn off?

13 minutes





Two Jagermeisters (70ml) with one can of Energy Drink (250ml)

293kcal

2.4units of alcohol

*Data is based on the unit calculator on www.drinkaware.co.uk

For more information on alcohol awareness and responsible drinking visit www.drinkaware.ie

Read More

Online Editors