| 2.5°C Dublin

Christmas foodie quiz: challenge the food-lovers in your life

Orange Polenta and Almond cake decorated with candied orange slices Expand

Close

Orange Polenta and Almond cake decorated with candied orange slices

Orange Polenta and Almond cake decorated with candied orange slices

Orange Polenta and Almond cake decorated with candied orange slices

Lauren Beehan

Festive foodies will have had the time of their lives in the run-up to Christmas, so here is the chance to test your knowledge as well as your taste buds.

How much attention have you paid to what you’ve been cooking or eating? Do you know where your Eggnog comes from? Do you know which alcoholic drink is traditionally used to flame a Christmas pudding?

Get ready to challenge yourself, crank up the Christmas tunes, pour yourself a glass of something warm and cut a slice of Christmas cake in preparation for this fun Christmas trivia quiz.

Home & Property

Get the best home, property and gardening stories straight to your inbox every Saturday.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy