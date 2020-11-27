| 5.2°C Dublin

Christmas food: 12 ideas for a smaller festive feast this year

A goose is the perfect size for six people Expand

Katy McGuinness

1. This year, there are no rules when it comes to food. Don’t like turkey? Don’t have it. Hate smoked salmon? Have oysters instead. Prefer to eat dinner at 9 in the evening than 3 in the afternoon? Do it.

2. Irish producers and growers need our support this year: buy Irish, shop local.

3. Talk nicely to your local butcher and order your turkey broken down into a crown or two breasts, with the two legs boned, stuffed and rolled. That way you can share it with a friend or freeze what you are not going to use on the day.

