Christmas food: 12 ideas for a smaller festive feast this year

1. This year, there are no rules when it comes to food. Don’t like turkey? Don’t have it. Hate smoked salmon? Have oysters instead. Prefer to eat dinner at 9 in the evening than 3 in the afternoon? Do it.

2. Irish producers and growers need our support this year: buy Irish, shop local.

3. Talk nicely to your local butcher and order your turkey broken down into a crown or two breasts, with the two legs boned, stuffed and rolled. That way you can share it with a friend or freeze what you are not going to use on the day.

4. If you won’t get through a whole bird, all the supermarkets have plenty of crowns and smaller turkey-based main courses on offer. The same goes for ham.

5. Your local restaurant may be offering Christmas dinner options to heat at home, with minimal preparation. Ask them. The Butler’s Pantry, for example, will deliver a complete Christmas dinner for two or more anywhere in the country, with last orders on December 13, thebutlerspantry.ie

Expand Close Aldi’s free-range geese come from the Hickey family’s farm in West Cork / Facebook

6. A goose is the perfect size for six people — Aldi’s free-range geese won three stars at the Great Taste Awards and come from the Hickey family’s Skeaghanore farm in West Cork. They are a breeze to cook, taste delicious and cost €54. The added bonus is enough goose fat to cook roast potatoes for months to come. Win-win.

7. A good organic chicken is just as nice (even nicer?) than turkey and will give you dinner for four with enough left over for sandwiches. The carcass will make a great wobbly stock for soup with any leftover vegetables.

8. The elegant, no-waste dish of Christmas 2020 is a Wellington, where a fillet of beef (or venison) is wrapped first in a mushroom duxelle and then in buttery puff pastry, with foie gras or Parma ham often included for good measure. You could try your hand at making it yourself, or place an order at FX Buckley’s fancy victualler on Dublin’s Pembroke St. where it will set you back €15 per person fxbuckley.ie. Many restaurants are also offering Wellingtons to order.

9. Prefer fish? Order lobster, crab or a turbot from sustainableseafood.ie or another online seafood retailer. For the first time, Aldi will have carp, traditional in Eastern European countries.

10. Christmas pudding and cake are not obligatory — have them if you want, don’t if you don’t. Trifle looks wonderful, everyone loves brownies and ice cream. A selection of Irish cheeses from sheridans.ie and chocolate from beanandgoose.ie would be good too.

11. Emotions may be teetering on a knife-edge, so go easy on the booze. Drink fewer bottles of better quality wine, and check the ABV. 12pc or below will make all the difference. Ask advice from your local wine merchant or order online from greenmanwines.ie, 64wine.ie, lecaveau.ie.

12. Plan what you are going to do with any leftovers in advance, and buy the ingredients you’ll need. You’ll be much more likely to make that curry on the 26th if you have everything to hand.