Christmas around Europe quiz: How much do you know about Yuletide traditions?

Midnight Mass, a first bite of ham on Christmas Eve, the Stephen's Day leftovers: we all have our long-held Christmas traditions.

We might not be having exactly the Christmas we wanted this year, but many of our festive customs are still getting their annual airing over the next couple of weeks.

Most of our European neighbours are celebrating in their own way, with rich Yuletide traditions varying from country to country across the continent.

Do you know your Yule Lads from your Caganers, and your Krampus from your Nisse?

Find out how much you know with our European Christmas trivia quiz.