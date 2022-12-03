| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

23 Christmas spending tips and gift ideas to save the planet and your pocket

A little thought goes a long way over a busy and costly festive period

Niamh McCrossan from Ardara, Co Donegal stands among blankets by handweaver, Eddie Doherty at the Design and Crafts Council Ireland Made Local stand during the Gifted Fair in the RDS, Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland Expand
create a collage of cherished memories all arranged in a nice frame Expand

Close

Niamh McCrossan from Ardara, Co Donegal stands among blankets by handweaver, Eddie Doherty at the Design and Crafts Council Ireland Made Local stand during the Gifted Fair in the RDS, Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Niamh McCrossan from Ardara, Co Donegal stands among blankets by handweaver, Eddie Doherty at the Design and Crafts Council Ireland Made Local stand during the Gifted Fair in the RDS, Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

create a collage of cherished memories all arranged in a nice frame

create a collage of cherished memories all arranged in a nice frame

/

Niamh McCrossan from Ardara, Co Donegal stands among blankets by handweaver, Eddie Doherty at the Design and Crafts Council Ireland Made Local stand during the Gifted Fair in the RDS, Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Sinead Ryan Twitter

With the cost-of-living crisis hitting family finances this year, many will be looking for ways to cut back on spending this Christmas. Here’s my guide to getting through December without forking out more than you can afford.

Most Watched

Privacy