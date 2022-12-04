21 top makeup, skin and hair gifts for the beauty maven in your life

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and the magic starts now, with our bumper Life gift guide. Everything you ever wanted, to give or get, is here, with perfect presents for every one and every budget.

A Sugar Culture voucher is theirs to use at any of the salons, from the original Brown Sugar and its offshoots, as well as the barbers and nail salon.

See brownsugar.ie

Chanel shadows

The soft glow of moonlight is the inspiration for this season’s offering from Chanel, all warm golds, ambers and warm reds. Particularly lovely

is this eye gloss palette, which can be laid on eyelids, cheekbones, Cupid’s bow or collarbones, for a flattering, semi-lit effect.

Chanel Duo Lumiere Multi-Use Illuminating Eye Gloss, €52, Chanel counters nationwide

Perfect brows

For those cutting back on grooming costs, at-home kits are a safe bet this Christmas.

All in One Eyebrow Kit, €10, Marks & Spencer

Chanel body gel

Prettily glimmering peachy-gold in the bottle, this body gel gives subtle shine and the scent of Coco Mademoiselle all over.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Pearly Body Gel, €90, Chanel counters nationwide

My Clarins set

Get the young skincare enthusiast off to a good start with a My Clarins gift set, with all they need for a top-notch regime.

My Clarins Routine Holiday set, €47, Clarins counters nationwide

Olaplex hair repair

Either the ultimate haircare travel set, or a generous introduction to the brand, this Olaplex gift has four 100ml bottles that add up to hair which, they promise, will be three times stronger, smoother and shinier.

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit, €75, salons nationwide, or see beautybag.ie

Seabody gift set

The gift of beauty, outside and within, is captured in this gift set from Kerry biotech company Seabody, which comprises a pot of its seaweed-enriched Glycan Enrich Moisturiser, plus a month of its Beauty Supplement capsules.

Seabody Wave Gift Set, €135, seabody.com

Elemis Pro-Collagen set

Kildare Village has become quite the one-stop beauty destination, with an IRL Millies and big names such as Pestle & Mortar, Clarins, AYU, Neom, Molton Brown, Rituals and more. We like this Elemis bumper set of their Pro-Collagen products, including the award-winning Cleansing Balm.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Skincare Stories Gift Set, worth €494, retailing for €290, Kildare Village, Nurney Rd, Co Kildare

Skincare heroes

Q+A skincare joins the ranks of good products packed with powerful ingredients but at a competitive price. Its four-part Skincare Heroes Gift Set is a great intro to a good regime, showcasing hero ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, ceramides and vitamin C.

Q+A Skincare Heroes Gift Set, €23, exclusive to Chemist Warehouse and Medicare

Foot and heel mask

For the person who needs to sit down and do nothing, this foot mask will put a stop to them. They slip on the plastic booties, put the feet up and let shea butter, coconut and Japanese cypress oils do their magic.

Patchology Best Foot Forward Softening Foot & Heel Mask, €10, Brown Thomas; Arnotts; Avoca; selected pharmacies and shops nationwide

Charlotte Tilbury palette

That clever Charlotte Tilbury has beautifully boxed-up gift sets this Christmas, starting from €35 and going as far as your generosity stretches. This new Pillow Talk palette is a gem, with blush and glow shades in understated and high-impact options.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Face Palette, €75, Brown Thomas; Arnotts

Tri-balm

If they like to keep their skincare simple, introduce them to Frances Prescott Tri-Balm, a roll-on stick that cleanses, exfoliates and moisturises in one. Skincare grounded in nature, from a local founder.

Frances Prescott Tri-Balm, €37, Formulae Prescott, formulaeprescott.com

Skin Formulas Hydra Boost

Irish skincare brand Skin Formulas has some nice gift sets this Christmas, including duos that pair its award-winning Hydra Boost Serum with companion serums to target specific concerns from congestion to dullness to fine lines. We like the Hydra Boost + Bakuchiol pair, the latter being an alternative to retinol for those with sensitive skin or taking certain medications.

Skin Formulas Hydra Boost + Bakuchiol set, €93.60, see skinformulas.ie

Clarins Men set

Cleanse and scrub, moisturise, shower, shave and stow it away in this neat navy pouch. It might well be all he wants for Christmas.

Clarins Men Hydration Holiday Set, €65, Clarins counters nationwide

Supplement starter kit

If your loved one is looking for a kickstart to keep them going through Christmas and into the New Year, Revive Active has the selection box for them. Featuring a box each of its classic Revive Active vitamin and mineral blend; Mastermind mix, which promises to help with brain function, and Beauty Complex, to take care of skin and hair. They won’t know themselves.

Revive Active Wellbeing Essentials Starter Kit, €49.95, health shops and pharmacies nationwide, or see reviveactive.com

GHD Hot Brush

Smoothed hair is effortlessly achieved with this hot brush from the makers of the original straighteners.

GHD Glide Limited-Edition Hot Brush, €175, Peter Mark nationwide

Polished London gift set

Polished London’s gift box includes teeth whitening strips, charcoal mouthwash, a teeth-whitening pen, stain-removing whitening powder, a bamboo toothbrush, and a wash bag.

Polished London Christmas Gift Set, €47.95, polishedlondon.com

Seoulista skin kit

For the loved one who’s going out-out, this gift set from Seoulista comprises two Rosy Glow Primer masks for before a big night and one Magic Cleanse reusable make-up remover for after.

Seoulista Let It Glow Photo-Flawless Skin Kit, €16.49, Dunnes Stores, selected pharmacies, or see seoulistabeauty.com

Nunaïa serum

Sustainable Irish brand Nunaïa sources raw materials from the Peruvian Andes and the Amazon rainforest to create its skincare products. Its multi-award-winning organic facial oil serum is just perfect for winter-worn skin.

Nourishing Radiance Serum, €79, nunaia.com

Light therapy mask

Hand-held, science-led facial tools are having a moment this Christmas. Irish-owned Haumea Skincare recently launched its Light Therapy Mask Device, with three LED settings to work on either hydration, fine lines or congestion. Perfecr for an at-home salon treatment, either before a night out or just snuggled up on the sofa for some self-care.

Haumea Light Therapy Mask Device, €149.99, haumeaskincare.comx

Salon quality hairdryer

If they don’t yet have a light but powerful salon-standard hairdryer, LanaiBLO has a new shade of deep green that takes itself seriously in the style and styling stakes.

LanaiBLO hairdryer, €104.99, McCauley and selected pharmacies, or see lanaiblo.com