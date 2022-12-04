20 cool and cosy lifestyle gifts for everyone who prefers to stay home

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and the magic starts now, with our bumper Life gift guide. Everything you ever wanted, to give or get is here, with options for every one and every budget.

Online homeware store Lil & Co Home was founded in 2021 by sisters Laura Gaffney and Ciara Doyle, the two youngest of a family of 10. The store was inspired by the many celebrations in their family home. For the host or hostess in your life.

Leaf Bordallo bowl, €36, Lil & Co, lilandcohome.com

Leaf Bordallo bowl, €36

Leaf Bordallo bowl, €36

Stainless-steel clothes pegs

They may not be the most glamorous gift you’ll give, but they’re likely to be the most green. These marine-grade stainless-steel clothes pegs are for life, and for every order, Irish company Isabelle Margarita Home will plant a tree.

Stainless-steel clothes pegs, €20 plus delivery and includes sustainable gift wrapping, isabellemargaritahome.com

Vintage-inspired dressing gown

Powell Craft creates vintage-inspired clothes, including nightwear, with always eye-catching prints.

Dressing gown, €72.95, Powell Craft, Avoca

Powell Craft dressing gown, €72.95

Powell Craft dressing gown, €72.95

The Soft Cotton Shop throw

Galway woman Jo Altinkulp’s The Soft Cotton Shop textiles include hand-loomed throws and Turkish pestemals — lightweight cotton towels using 100pc Turkish cotton and natural bamboo fibres.

Large throw, €65, thesoftcottonshop.com

Soft Cotton throw €65

Soft Cotton throw €65

Ciara O’Neill artwork

Galway artist Ciara O’Neill has been the Brown Thomas artist-in-residence this year. Much of her work is inspired by time spent in Australia, resulting in beautiful colourful pieces.

Print, €153, Ciara O’Neill, The Marvel Room, Brown Thomas, Grafton St, D2

Ciara O'Neill print, €153

Ciara O'Neill print, €153

Leather slippers

They are a classic dad gift for a reason. New slippers are never not appreciated.

Autograph Leather Slippers, €49, Marks & Spencer

Balloon animal bookends

These teal and navy bookends are eye-catching and a bit of fun on a shelf, capturing the quirky character of a horse made of balloons.

Bookends, €26.99, TK Maxx

Balloon animal bookends, €26.99

Balloon animal bookends, €26.99

Bespoke soundwave art print

Irish printmaker Jando has created an entirely bespoke gift, a unique Soundwave print. Its Soundwaves collection visually captures sound memories using QR code technology, from celebrations like the sound of wedding vows, a song, or a heartbeat.

Soundwave art prints, from €120, see jandodesign.com. Prints need to be ordered by December 7 for Christmas deliver

Lambswool throw

Irish artist Ellie Dunne began a collaboration with Cushendale Woollen Mills in Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny, during lockdown. This Neapolitan lambswool throw is their latest creation, evocative of the classic ice-cream flavour, lending a little summer cheer to a room. Also, as an Irish creator with Down syndrome, Ellie is an entrepreneur well worth supporting.

Neapolitan throw, €250 incl postage in Ireland, see elliedunneart.com

Ellie Dunne Neapolitan throw, €250

Ellie Dunne Neapolitan throw, €250

Hand-poured candles

These candles are hand-poured in Dublin. Now, The Home Moment has launched The Home Scent Discovery Set, including Exotic Rose and Turf candles.

Candles come in 180ml, €20; 300ml, €28; 500ml, €37.50; or The Home Scent Discovery Set (4 x 180ml), €69.96, thehomemoment.com

The Home Moment candles

The Home Moment candles

Moon + Mellow pyjamas

Given that most of us will spend as much time as possible in bed come January, a pair of Irish brand Moon + Mellow’s 100pc cotton pyjamas will come in handy.

‘Petal’ organic cotton voile pyjamas set, €198, moonandmellow.com

This Works sleep set

There is no greater gift than the gift of peace. This cute cracker contains a pair of This Works aromatherapy rollerballs of essential oils chosen, blended, and even scientifically proven, to help with daytime stress and peaceful sleep.

This Works Soothe & Sleep Cracker Gift Set, €12, Brown Thomas; Arnotts; selected shops and pharmacies nationwide, or see cloud10beauty.com

Cashmere bed socks

The best gift you can give someone this Christmas? The gift of not having to put the heating on, obviously. See Lucy Nagle’s cashmere socks, which are perfect for padding about the house.

Cashmere bed socks, €45, lucynagle.com

Lorraine Fletcher print

Galway-based artist Lorraine Fletcher’s new collection, ‘Time & Place’, depicts the impacts of relationships and memories, through a series of wildlife-inspired prints.

See lorrainefletcherartstudio.com

See lorrainefletcherartstudio.com

See lorrainefletcherartstudio.com

Table linen

The Designed Table is the brainchild of Irish woman Tara O’Connor. The range of table linen and accessories was born out of a love of entertaining, fostered over decades hosting events in a career in PR and events. Alongside its main winter 2022 collection, with linen in shades of red, green, navy, white and gold, and accessories in metallics, jewel tones and painted wood, Tara has collaborated with Dublin-based calligraphy and engraving artist Calligraphy by Laura on a range of place cards and menus in white, red and green.

See thedesignedtable.com

The perfect mug

All profits made by Loaf Pottery in Co Down go towards the NOW group,a social enterprise that supports people with learning difficulties and autism across Ireland. Their hand-glazed mugs can be bought in a set to add colourful cheer to any kitchen.

Loaf Pottery mug, €21/£18 each, or €105/£90 for a set of five, loafcatering.com/shop

Loaf Pottery mug, €21

Loaf Pottery mug, €21

Cashmere hot-water bottle cover

A luxurious answer to turning the thermostat down. Too nice to tuck into bed, a cashmere hot-water bottle cover from Ekotree Knitwear in Co Clare is definitely worth showing off on the sofa.

Ekotree cashmere hot-water bottle cover, €78, Irish Design Shop, Drury St, D2

Like your telly, but smarter

’Tis the season for the telly, but not telly as we once knew it. The Sky Glass TV, with Sky inside, has a 4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot screen, incredible sound, intuitive tech that knows what you’re watching and all the Sky channels, as well as Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+.

Sky Glass TV, from €799 bought outright, or from €42 per month; see sky.com/ie/glass for more information

Sky Glass TV, from €799 bought outright, or from €42 per month

Sky Glass TV, from €799 bought outright, or from €42 per month

Bath cubes

Give these to the chef in the house and let them enjoy a relaxing soak after all their work.

Lychee & Rose Melting Bath Cubes, €6.75, Marks & Spencer

Secret sleuth

Did you know that Agatha Christie surfed in Hawaii, loved fast cars, and was fascinated by psychology? Lucy Worsley’s intriguing biography, Agatha Christie: A Very Elusive Woman, reveals an entirely unexpected side to Christie, recounting the story of a woman who broke all the social mores of her time. Perfect Christmas-season reading.

Agatha Christie: A Very Elusive Woman by Lucy Worsley is published by Hodder & Stoughton