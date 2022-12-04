| 4.3°C Dublin

20 cool and cosy lifestyle gifts for everyone who prefers to stay home

Trying to find the perfect present for the homebird in your life? From snuggly sleepware to the perfect mug, stylish bookends to limited edition prints, this gift guide has something for everyone

Custom made dress, @rachelmonahandesigns; Alexander Wang sweater, €930, Versace Boots, €1,290, both Brown Thomas. Pre-lit New Jersey Spruce Christmas tree, €237.50 to €357.50; Wreath, €46; Lights, €26.50, all oxendales.ie. Red satin backpack, €350, augustnight.ie. Rocking horse, €695; Steiff teddy, €120, both Padison &amp; Yule. Photo: Mark Hill Expand
Leaf Bordallo bowl, €36 Expand
Powell Craft dressing gown, €72.95 Expand
Soft Cotton throw €65 Expand
Ciara O&rsquo;Neill print, €153 Expand
Balloon animal bookends, €26.99 Expand
Ellie Dunne Neapolitan throw, €250 Expand
The Home Moment candles Expand
See lorrainefletcherartstudio.com Expand
Loaf Pottery mug, €21 Expand
Sky Glass TV, from €799 bought outright, or from €42 per month Expand
Agatha Christie: A Very Elusive Woman by Lucy Worsley Expand

Ciara O’Neill print, €153

Liadán Hynes and Sarah Caden

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and the magic starts now, with our bumper Life gift guide. Everything you ever wanted, to give or get is here, with options for every one and every budget.

Lil & Co bowl

Online homeware store Lil & Co Home was founded in 2021 by sisters Laura Gaffney and Ciara Doyle, the two youngest of a family of 10. The store was inspired by the many celebrations in their family home. For the host or hostess in your life.

