17 gifts to boost your child’s brainpower this Christmas

The choice of toys and games designed to tap into parental concerns about learning and development is growing exponentially.

Whether it’s toys designed to promote STEM skills or to counteract the increasingly sedentary lifestyles of kids today, there are more and more options available.

And while we want toys that our kids will really love to play with, it’s worth remembering that children of all ages learn about the world through play. We asked child development experts for their top Christmas gifts for the child in your life:

Newborn +

A love-me-for-life teddy

For the smallest children, the simplest toys are often the best. Child psychologist, parenting expert and mother-of-five, Catherine Hallissey, recommends the tried and tested stalwart toys to start with, such as a teddy or a doll.

Expand Close Teddies give a child something to care for / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Teddies give a child something to care for

“In the beginning stages, it’s something to cuddle, something to love, something to care for. And then as they get older, it’s something they can use to play out whatever dramas are going on, whether they are real or fantasy.”

See bearessentials.ie.

Expand Close Hand puppets provide a fun way to interact with your child / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hand puppets provide a fun way to interact with your child

Hand puppets

“Children need social interaction to learn about the world and community they live in,” says Play Therapist Cathy Daly. “Imaginative play or puppet play may be a fun way to interact with your child. Children love when their parents follow their lead and get to be the boss of the play — it brings a time when a child can be in control and feel empowered by their parents’ presence.”

See mimitoys.ie.

Expand Close The Dancing Alligator encourages balance / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Dancing Alligator encourages balance

Age 1+

Dancing Alligator

“The Natural Dancing Alligator dances and bobs its way down the street with little ones while encouraging the development of balance, gross motor skills and physical strength,” says Ollwyn Moran, who is a child neuro-development expert and toy consultant at the new Irish toy rental service, The Clever Tots Toy Club.

See unbound.ie and clevertots.ie.

Expand Close Strider balance bike / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Strider balance bike

Age 2+

Balance bike

Toys that facilitate a child’s natural need to move are essential, according to Catherine Hallissey. “An awful lot of our world is set up to restrict children’s movement, but actually, we know that movement helps brain development.” She recommends getting your child a balance bike, (such as the acclaimed Strider), but other movement toys such as skipping ropes, indoor swings and trampolines also get an honourable mention from Hallissey.

See striderbikes.ie.

GreenToys Ambulance and Doctor Kit

“This delightful Ambulance and Doctor Kit from GreenToys has everything young doctors need to nurse sick teddies and dolls back to health,” says Moran. “Race to the scene in the ambulance and use the six check-up tools to help the poorly patient. A great way to encourage creative and imaginative role-play sessions.”

See mimitoys.ie.

Expand Close Playmobil helps develop emotions through characters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Playmobil helps develop emotions through characters

Age 3+

Playmobil figurines

“In my home, we have a gazillion Playmobil people and they are used all day, every day,” says Hallissey, who recommends representational figures as tools for children to make sense of their emotions and experiences through play. “They really help children process whatever is going on in their world.”

See totallytoys.ie.

Expand Close Suckers promote hand strength and grasping skills / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Suckers promote hand strength and grasping skills

Suckers

Occupational therapist Aoife Costello calls Suckers “the most beneficial, educational and motivational toy” around. “The suckers stick to nearly all surfaces, including most floor types, windows, doors and mirrors with their brilliant suction ability. Suckers promote hand strength and grasping skills, which are needed for everyday tasks, such as getting dressed, using a pencil, opening and closing items and so on. Suckers also can be constituted as a heavy-work activity, therefore providing important sensory input to regulate the body, resulting in better attention and concentration.”

See ot-abc.com.

Expand Close Magna-tiles are great for primary school kids / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Magna-tiles are great for primary school kids

Magna-tiles

A market leader in the crowded STEM toy arena, magnet construction toys Magna-tiles get a big thumbs up from two of our experts. Aoife Costello calls them a powerful learning tool. “As an occupational therapist, I get the opportunity to trial toys with a variety of ages and I find primary school goers all the way up to late teens really love using the magnetic tiles. The tiles promote open-ended play... they utilise critical thinking by building communication, motor skills and independent thinking. These tiles can be fantastic to aid concentration and focus,” she says.

Catherine Hallissey agrees, calling Magna-tiles “the best toy in my opinion... I have them in my therapy room as well and all the children end up getting them for Christmas”.

See magnatiles.com.

Playdoh and slime-making kits

Both, according to parenting expert and mum-of-three, Laura Erskine, offer a “creative sensory experience that challenges fine motor skills,” and are suitable for “any age level from three to 12 years”.

“Using Playdoh with parents, siblings or friends supports your child’s social skills such as sharing, taking turns, and enjoying being with other people. Playdoh also encourages children’s language and literacy, science and math skills, all at the same time.”

See smythstoys.com and artnhobby.ie.

Age 4+

Lego

You can’t go wrong with the timeless favourite. “Lego teaches various soft skills that will shape the way children work and interact with others, including creative thinking, teamwork, communication, conflict resolution and problem-solving skills,” says Erskine, who also notes that “construction play builds spatial skills, the ability to visualise and plan three-dimensional objects…

“There is also a proven link between construction play and math skills, not to mention the basic engineering skills they build through cause and effect.”

Expand Close Quadrillion is great for cognitive skills / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Quadrillion is great for cognitive skills

Age 7+

Quadrillion

The board game Quadrillion is a firm favourite of paediatric occupational therapist Aoife Costello. “Quadrillion promotes cognitive skills, focus, visual perception, hand-eye coordination and spatial awareness,” she says.

See fruugo.ie.

Expand Close Snap Circuits Classic SC300 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Snap Circuits Classic SC300

Age 8+

Snap Circuits Classic SC300

“This game makes learning electronics interesting, motivating and fun. You can make up to 300 projects,” says Costello. “Build objects like doorbells, fire alarms, radios and lots more. It also promotes building skills, problem solving, creativity and critical thinking.”

See cogsthebrainshop.ie.

Expand Close Balance boards help postural control / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Balance boards help postural control

Balance board

“The balance board provides sensory input that’s regulating and calming,” says Costello. “It helps give the necessary input to make a child feel within their ‘optimal zone’ and enhances learning. Physical skills like postural control, body strength, spatial awareness, balance and motor coordination are developed by using the balance board.”

See ot-abc.com

Expand Close Make-up classes are a good gift idea for teens / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Make-up classes are a good gift idea for teens

Teenagers

The key to keeping teens happy at Christmas, says Hallissey, is using gifts as a way of acknowledging their individuality. “You want to take what they are already interested in and take it to the next level,” she says. “So if they are into make-up, maybe some make-up classes. Stay away from anything too aspirational — stick with what they are interested in,”

Expand Close Bounce-off utilises quick critical thinking / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bounce-off utilises quick critical thinking

Bounce-off

According to Costello, Bounce-Off is a game the whole family can engage with. “Bounce-off promotes visual spatial skills — it utilises quick critical thinking and problem solving. In brief, it involves racing to create a pattern on the challenge card by bouncing balls into a grid. It’s a fantastic game to work on judgment of force and wrist stability.”

See toyscentral.ie

Expand Close Scrabble is perfect for language development / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Scrabble is perfect for language development

Scrabble

“Scrabble has many benefits. It promotes language development, spelling, hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills,” says Costello.

See arnotts.ie.

Cinema tickets

“Think about experiences you can do together or experiences they can do with their friends,” says Hallissey, when buying for teens. She also recommends subscriptions as presents, such as a Spotify membership, or a magazine they are interested in. “I love subscriptions because it’s the gift that gives all year long.”

Finally, for kids of all ages, Hallissey highlights the power of making time for Christmas rituals that affirm family connections. “I do a photo album every year — this is us 2021 — and I give it to my kids on New Year’s Day,” she says.

“All of the excess of Christmas is bookended by connection. It doesn’t have to be expensive — just get a copybook for 50c... and stick in some pictures. It’s about referencing the essence of who the child is and who we are as a family.”