16 exciting Irish gifts for loved ones at home and abroad

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and the magic starts now with our bumper Life gift guide. Everything you ever wanted, to give or get is here, with perfect presents for every one and every budget.

Proclamation Whiskey is a blend of Irish grain and malt whiskeys, in a beautiful old-style bottle and with a label that evokes the style of the Proclamation and its very particular font. This Christmas gift box includes tumblers that complement its style.

Proclamation Whiskey Gift Box, €35, SuperValu and selected retailers nationwide

Expand Close Proclamation Whiskey Gift Box, €35 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Proclamation Whiskey Gift Box, €35

Chupi diamond earrings

Add twinkling diamonds to their earscaping with these delicate star studs from Chupi.

Can be bought as a pair or singly.

North Star 14-carat-gold diamond stud earrings, €179 for one; €349 for pair, chupi.com

Expand Close North Star 14-carat-gold diamond stud earrings, €179 for one; €349 for pair, chupi.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp North Star 14-carat-gold diamond stud earrings, €179 for one; €349 for pair, chupi.com

Aran jumper

Westport company Aran Woollen Mills recently launched its first direct-to-consumer collection, available exclusively through the brand’s site.

Inisheer Traditional Ladies Aran Sweater, €75, aranwoollenmills.com

Expand Close Aran Sweater, €75 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aran Sweater, €75

Save a sod

Save A Sod is a fundraising campaign aimed at protecting Irish biodiversity and wild acres, with all funds raised going towards establishing wild acres across Ireland. Gift a ‘sod’ in someone’s name for €25 to protect a sod of Irish land for one year. Recipients of a gift donation over €50 will receive a letterpress certificate, hand-made by Dublin letterpress studio One Strong Arm using card made from recycled coffee cups, and printed with ecological ink.

See greensodireland.ie

Expand Close Gift a 'sod' to protect Irish biodiversity. See greensodireland.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gift a 'sod' to protect Irish biodiversity. See greensodireland.ie

A taste of home

For the friend living abroad, the Christmas Paddy Box is full of the unmistakable tastes of home, including Tayto crisps, Barry’s Tea and Cadbury chocolate.

Christmas Paddy Box, €59.95, thepaddybox.com

Expand Close Christmas Paddy Box, €59.95 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Christmas Paddy Box, €59.95

Read More

Irish art prints

Ireland Posters, the print company of artist Roger O’Reilly, is running a ‘One for You, One for Me Under the Christmas Tree’ offer; for every print you buy, you will receive a second, unframed print. The collection features counties, villages, pubs, birds and landmarks of Ireland. From €35, larger framed pieces available from €75. This offer is available online until December 23.

See irelandposters.ie

Crann watch

Irish brand Crann creates sunglasses and watches using recycled and sustainable materials, including stainless steel, PE plastic and wood, which would have otherwise ended up in a landfill or in the ocean.

Gallchno watch, €149, crann.co

Expand Close Crann Gallchno watch, €149 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Crann Gallchno watch, €149

Diamond earrings

Brown Thomas’s annual gifting destination, The Marvel Room, is in full swing, with everything from jewellery, homewares, fitness, tech and beauty. Goldsmith Nigel O’Reilly has created a bespoke collection for The Marvel Room, including these Saoirse earrings.

Two olive-green Madagascar sapphires set in a pair of 18-carat rose-gold earrings, pavé-set with 222 brilliant-cut white diamonds for a total diamond carat weight of 1.26cts, €18,000, Nigel O’Reilly, The Marvel Room, Brown Thomas, Grafton St, D2,tel: (01) 605-6666

Expand Close 18-carat rose-gold Saoirse earrings €18,000, / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 18-carat rose-gold Saoirse earrings €18,000,

Wild Woodland Hairband

Because Zoom meetings are not a thing of the past.

Wild Woodland Headband, €35, kilkennyshop.com

Expand Close Wild Woodland Headband, €35 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wild Woodland Headband, €35

Kingdom come

A love affair with Kerry informs Limerick-born photographer Norman McCloskey’s new book, Kingdom, devoted to the landscape of the county he has called home for 30 years. Photographed over the past four years, when perhaps the county was at its quietest for a time, part of the wonder of this book is the many different but equally beautiful sides to this wild landscape.

‘Kingdom’ by Norman McCloskey, €42, Irish Design Shop, Drury St, D2; selected Kerry bookshops, or see normanmccloskey.com

Expand Close ‘Kingdom’ by Norman McCloskey, €42 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp ‘Kingdom’ by Norman McCloskey, €42

Stonechat rings

Celebrating 10 years in business this year, Stonechat jeweller Ann Chapman has designed 10 new rings, reinterpreting the stacked style she’s become known for and using lab diamonds that are both more affordable and sustainable.

From top: Pear-shape Theia stacking ring, €2,180; Round Theia stacking ring, €940; Slim Polkadot Theia ring, €870, all Stonechat, Westbury Mall, D2

Gift of Guinness

The new Guinness Nitro Surge Cans, which come in a set with the device to create that authentic creamy head, is as good as a pub pint, but at home. What’s not to like? It’s their only man.

Guinness Nitro Surge Cans set, €45.49, available nationwide

Handmade soap

Christmas is a great time to gently push a loved one toward kitting out a more sustainable bathroom, by way of gifting them into it. Meath-based brand The Handmade Soap Company avoids single-use plastic, and uses recyclable bottles made from 100pc post-consumer recycled materials, while their boxes are made from FSC-approved sustainable cardboard from managed forests.

Trio of soap bars, €20, thehandmadesoapcompany.ie

7th Heaven jewellery

Milliner Tahnee Morgan began a spiritual journey after having a near-death experience in 2009, which led to the creation of her jewellery and scarf range 7th Heaven.

Leaf vermeil earrings, €95; beaded bracelet, €75; turquoise 22-carat gold-plated sterling silver bangle, €159; silver and gold turquoise double ring, €245, all 7th Heaven, 7thheaven.ie

Irish writers

The Other Guinness Girl: A Question of Honor by Emily Hourican, the third in this compelling series about the Guinness family, is the story of Honor Guinness, cousin of Aileen, Maureen and Oonagh. Set at the heart of the Prince of Wales’s and Mrs Wallis Simpson’s circle, it is a fascinating tale of marriage, friendship, and Europe in the 1930s.

‘The Other Guinness Girl: A Question of Honor’ by Emily Hourican, published by Hachette Ireland in trade paperback

Expand Close ‘The Other Guinness Girl: A Question of Honor’ by Emily Hourican / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp ‘The Other Guinness Girl: A Question of Honor’ by Emily Hourican

Leather bag

Irish-owned leather brand My Name is Ted launched its Door Bag Collection in late 2019, inspired by Dublin’s most famous door, No 7 Eccles Street, which features in Ulysses — it’s the door to Leopold Bloom’s home.

Mini Door Bag, €595, mynameisted.ie

Expand Close My Name is Ted Bag, €595 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp My Name is Ted Bag, €595

NJO Design necklace

Founder of Irish jewellery range NJO Design, Natasha Obernik, would visit her grandfather’s jewellery factory as a child. As an adult, she launched her own business in 2011. If there is a person in your life who likes delicate pieces rather than large statement jewellery, the newest collection of bracelets, necklaces, pendants and rings is full of lightweight pieces, perfect for layering.

18ct-gold sterling-silver circlet necklace, €160, njodesigns.com