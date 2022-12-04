14 fantastic gifts the whole family can enjoy

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and the magic starts now, with our bumper Life gift guide. Everything you ever wanted, to give or get, is here, with perfect presents for every one and every budget.

Hand-made in Creeslough, the eco-friendly Huku Balance range has gift ideas for all generations. From balance boards of all sizes for kids and adults, surfers and skateboarders, as well as yoga and stretching wheels.

Huku Corefit Balance Board, €135, hukubalance.com

Huku Corefit Balance Board, €135

Huku Corefit Balance Board, €135

Children’s story

Children’s charity dynamo turned children’s writer Debbie Deegan has her second story for small ones out in time for Christmas. Again, based around a tree with animals intricately carved into it that stands near Deegan’s Clontarf home, this second book deals with a little girl’s wish that she could help save the honey bees.

‘Please Tree, Save My Bees’ by Debbie Deegan and illustrated by Bronagh Lee, €12, selected SuperValu shops, or see thetreebythesea.ie

'Please Tree, Save My Bees' by Debbie Deegan and illustrated by Bronagh Lee, €12

'Please Tree, Save My Bees' by Debbie Deegan and illustrated by Bronagh Lee, €12

Head Plan journal

If finances have them in a flap, they need The Head Plan Finance Journal. Its good looks make it a gift they will want, while its ease of use make it a gift they’ll thank you for.

The Head Plan Finance Journal, €32, Brown Thomas; Arnotts; or see theheadplan.com

The Head Plan Finance Journal, €32

The Head Plan Finance Journal, €32

1000 piece jigsaw

Some of us baked during lockdown, some of us discovered a love for jigsaws.

Abrams Books Zodiac Power 1,000-piece puzzle, €18, The Marvel Room, Brown Thomas, Grafton St, D2

Zodiac Power 1,000-piece puzzle, €18

Zodiac Power 1,000-piece puzzle, €18

Give an experience

A real treat for all the family, The Beauty and The Beast Experience at Dublin’s Westbury hotel includes an overnight stay for two adults and two children, a two-course dinner in brasserie Balfes, and four premium tickets to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre musical production, as well as access to the Circle Club throughout the evening, with dessert included.

This experience is only available on December 28 and 30 and January 6. Package price, from €1,100 (suites, interconnecting rooms and extra tickets are available on request at an additional cost). See doylecollection.com

The Beauty and The Beast Experience at Dublin's Westbury hotel

The Beauty and The Beast Experience at Dublin's Westbury hotel

Reusable crackers

A gift for all the family. These flat-packed crackers, which you fill yourself, are made in Europe. They are wrapped and shipped plastic-free. No glue is involved, so they can be disassembled and used again next year.

Six pack, €23.99; replacement snaps, €2.99, jiminy.ie

Dental wizardry

The latest offering from Oral-B has all the toothbrushing tech they will ever need. From personalised brush-coaching and 3D teeth tracking, which mean prompts on how to brush and making sure they get all sides of all teeth, it also has a smart pressure sensor and seven brushing modes. They’re dreaming of a white Christmas.

Oral-B iO10 Toothbrush, RRP €999, available nationwide

Oral-B iO10 Toothbrush, RRP €999

Oral-B iO10 Toothbrush, RRP €999

Baking set

For that quiet week between Christmas Day and New Year’s, give yourself and the children in your life the gift of baking.

Gingerbread house, €8; rolling pin, €6; mini baking set, €12; moulds, from €5, all Dunnes Stores

Gingerbread house, €8; rolling pin, €6; mini baking set, €12; moulds, from €5, all Dunnes Stores

Gingerbread house, €8; rolling pin, €6; mini baking set, €12; moulds, from €5, all Dunnes Stores

Charity Christmas decorations

This year, Our Lady’s Hospice in Dublin has an online shop where you can buy Christmas decorations to hang in memory of a loved one, or pins to gift as a reminder of someone special. Christmas cards, a candle and even wrapping paper can also be found on the site, as well as an option to simply donate to a good cause.

Pearl angel pin, €5, lightupalife.ie

Pearl angel pin, €5, lightupalife.ie

Pearl angel pin, €5, lightupalife.ie

Christmas baby bibs

Buying babies presents is a waste of time, so buy something the new parents will appreciate. Irish children’s clothing brand BabyBoo only uses 100pc GOTS organic-cotton fabrics, and is available from newborn to 24 months.

‘Singing Sprouts’ Bib, €6, babyboo.ie

iPad Pro

This year’s Apple iPad Pro features the M2 chip, which is up to 15 times faster than the M1, and boosts almost all aspects of this sleek bit of kit. It also has super-fast wireless connectivity and a really special hover function from the Apple Pen that you don’t know you’re missing until you try it.

Apple iPad Pro, from €1,079, select shops, or see ie.selectonline.com

Christmas cuties

There’s nothing more Christmassy than a small kid in a classy coat. Check out this lovely red number from Mama & Me, which has all sorts of seasonal outfits for small ones, as well as generous gift boxes for new mothers and babies.

Red coat, €61.95, mamaandmekids.ie

Red coat, €61.95, mamaandmekids.ie

Red coat, €61.95, mamaandmekids.ie

Support your local bookstore

If you’re buying books this year, support your local bookstore. Kennys Bookshop & Art Galleries in Galway ships for free in Ireland, and from €1 per book overseas. Check out its large collection of signed and first editions, Penguin Clothbound Classics, and rare and limited editions. Or allow your receiver to choose for themselves by giving a gift token.

See kennys.ie

Kennys Bookshop & Art Galleries

Kennys Bookshop & Art Galleries

3D jigsaw

What’s better than a jigsaw at Christmas? Yes, it’s a 3D jigsaw at Christmas.

Colosseum 3D jigsaw, €16.99, TK Maxx