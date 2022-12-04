12 delectable food and drink gifts for the foodie in your life

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and the magic starts now, with our bumper Life gift guide. Everything you ever wanted, to give or get, is here, with perfect presents for every one and every budget.

This terrazzo mezze serving platter is perfect for those post-Christmas days of food and TV, when real meals are foregone in favour of grazing.

Serving platter, €30, reuzi.ie

Grow it yourself

The GIY Diaries by Michael Kelly is a gift that will just keep giving, all year long. Shortlisted for the An Post Cookbook of the Year, the author shares his hard-won experience of growing his own vegetables, sharing tips month on month as the various garden jobs arise, as well as offering recipe ideas for using your crop.

The GIY Diaries by Michael Kelly, is published by Gill Books

Gin subscription box

Stillgarden Distillery in Dublin 8 has a subscription gift this Christmas to brighten up all four seasons of your loved one’s year ahead. Spread out over 12 months, they will receive seasonal gins, a summer aperitivo, glassware, mixers and even a grow-it-yourself botanicals kit.

Stillgarden Ultimate Four Season Spirit Box, €225, stillgardendistillery.com

Blas na hÉireann award-winning treats

Last year, this collection sold out, now the third-edition Blas Box from Blas na hÉireann includes a selection of some of the best Blas award winners from 2021 and 2022. Limited edition; the €140 per box price tag includes delivery to anywhere in Ireland.

See irishfoodawards.com/blas-box-2022; to order, email info@irishfoodawards.com

Afternoon tea at The Shelbourne

The Classic Afternoon Tea in the Lord Mayor’s Lounge at The Shelbourne includes sandwiches, home-made buttermilk scones with clotted cream and jams and pastries.

€55 per person; Champagne Afternoon Tea from €73 per person, theshelbourne.com

Engraved corkscrew

Oui Chef is an Irish company that produces tools for the home kitchen and professional bars; customers include Claridge’s in the UK, and The Oak Room at Adare Manor. Its latest release is a corkscrew, which, like all Oui Chef products, comes with the option of complimentary personalised engraving of a logo, name, initials or date.

Corkscrew, €29.95, ouichef.kitchen

Sweet Therapy cookbook

Una Leonard’s best-selling book Sweet Therapy: The Joy Of Baking is both the story of her life, and recipes for many of the brownies, blondies, dotie bars, cookies and cakes served in her well-known 2210 Patisserie in Mullingar. A book for the bakers in your life.

Sweet Therapy: The Joy Of Baking by Una Leonard Published by Hachette Ireland in trade paperback

Air fryer

They haven’t got an air fryer? It’s your chance to convert them this Christmas.

Russell Hobbs Purifry 2L Health Fryer, €109, Harvey Norman

Grá chocolates

Galway-based Grá chocolates are almost too good to eat. As much works of art as they are delicious treats.

See grachocolates.com

Kombucha kit

All About Kombucha began five years ago at a Galway farmers’ market; the brand is now stocked in over 250 outlets nationwide. The deluxe kombucha kit makes two litres of kombucha but contains a scoby (a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) that’s reusable for future brews.

Deluxe Kombucha Kit, €39.50, allaboutkombucha.ie

Adare Manor gin

Treat the gin-lover in your life this Christmas with the limited-edition Adare Manor Garden Gin. Following collaborations in the past, Adare Manor and Midleton Distillery worked together again to create this new Irish gin.

Adare Manor Garden Gin: Fig Edition, €120, adaremanor.com

Lily O’Brien’s chocolates

For a sweet something to offer your host, your guest or your granny, a box of Lily O’Brien’s Desserts Collection is just the thing. And when you’re the host, they’re an ideal end to a festive meal.

Lily O’Brien’s Desserts Collection, €10, available nationwide