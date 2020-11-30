| 9°C Dublin

Christmas gifts under €100: Whiskey, leggings and wireless headphones

Stuck for ideas this Christmas? Our guide is full of inspiration for that perfect gift

Christmas gifts under €100 Expand

Close

Christmas gifts under €100

Christmas gifts under €100

Christmas gifts under €100

Laboratory Amber perfume, €85, fabiani.ie

Perfume Expand

Close

Perfume

Perfume

Perfume

Gloves Expand

Close

Gloves

Gloves

Gloves

Leather gloves, €99, Dubarry.com

Headphones Expand

Close

Headphones

Headphones

Headphones

Wireless headphones, €59.99, OneSonic.com

Waney board Expand

Close

Waney board

Waney board

Waney board

Waney board, €59.50, bunbury.ie 

Super Mario game Expand

Close

Super Mario game

Super Mario game

Super Mario game

SuperMario 3D All Stars for Switch, €59.99, Ebuzz.ie

Watering can Expand

Close

Watering can

Watering can

Watering can

‘Rowley Ripley’ watering can, €56, BellMeadowIreland.com

Bracelet Expand

Close

Bracelet

Bracelet

Bracelet

Unisex sterling silver bracelet, €49.95, CommonLines.com

Leggings Expand

Close

Leggings

Leggings

Leggings

Lime high-rise leggings, €75, LeyoYoga.com

Speaker Expand

Close

Speaker

Speaker

Speaker

Radio and Bluetooth speaker, €59.95, avoca.com

Hot chocolate kit Expand

Close

Hot chocolate kit

Hot chocolate kit

Hot chocolate kit

Bean and Goose hot chocolate kit with jumbo Arran St East mug, €60, ArranStreetEast.ie

&lsquo;Queen Collar&rsquo; Expand

Close

&lsquo;Queen Collar&rsquo;

‘Queen Collar’

‘Queen Collar’

100pc leather silver ‘Queen Collar’, €78.95, QueensofArchive.com

Skincare set Expand

Close

Skincare set

Skincare set

Skincare set

Hydrating duo skincare set, €82, PestleandMortar.com

Sunglasses Expand

Close

Sunglasses

Sunglasses

Sunglasses

Sunglasses, €70, DeadFreshSunglasses.com

Sloggi bralette Expand

Close

Sloggi bralette

Sloggi bralette

Sloggi bralette

Briefs Expand

Close

Briefs

Briefs

Briefs

Sloggi bralette, €44.37, and briefs, €17.71, BrownThomas.com

Watch Expand

Close

Watch

Watch

Watch

Skagen watch, €99, WeirandSons.ie

Slippers Expand

Close

Slippers

Slippers

Slippers

Sheepskin slippers, €89, CADesign.ie

Wireless charging station Expand

Close

Wireless charging station

Wireless charging station

Wireless charging station

Lexon Oblio wireless charging station and UV sanitiser, €85, AprilandtheBear.com

Eyeshadow palette Expand

Close

Eyeshadow palette

Eyeshadow palette

Eyeshadow palette

Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow palette, €75, arnotts.ie

Whiskey Expand

Close

Whiskey

Whiskey

Whiskey

Roe & Co Cask Strength 2020 edition whiskey, €74, shop.roeandcowhiskey.com

Online Editors

Privacy