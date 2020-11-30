Christmas gifts under €100: Whiskey, leggings and wireless headphones

| 9°C Dublin
Stuck for ideas this Christmas? Our guide is full of inspiration for that perfect gift
Laboratory Amber perfume, €85, fabiani.ie
Leather gloves, €99, Dubarry.com
Wireless headphones, €59.99, OneSonic.com
Waney board, €59.50, bunbury.ie
SuperMario 3D All Stars for Switch, €59.99, Ebuzz.ie
‘Rowley Ripley’ watering can, €56, BellMeadowIreland.com
Unisex sterling silver bracelet, €49.95, CommonLines.com
Lime high-rise leggings, €75, LeyoYoga.com
Radio and Bluetooth speaker, €59.95, avoca.com
Bean and Goose hot chocolate kit with jumbo Arran St East mug, €60, ArranStreetEast.ie
100pc leather silver ‘Queen Collar’, €78.95, QueensofArchive.com
Hydrating duo skincare set, €82, PestleandMortar.com
Sunglasses, €70, DeadFreshSunglasses.com
Sloggi bralette, €44.37, and briefs, €17.71, BrownThomas.com
Skagen watch, €99, WeirandSons.ie
Sheepskin slippers, €89, CADesign.ie
Lexon Oblio wireless charging station and UV sanitiser, €85, AprilandtheBear.com
Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow palette, €75, arnotts.ie
Roe & Co Cask Strength 2020 edition whiskey, €74, shop.roeandcowhiskey.com
Online Editors