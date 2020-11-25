| 4.3°C Dublin

Christmas gift ideas 2020: under €15

You don’t have to break the bank to impress with our 20 affordable presents, writes Meadhbh McGrath

&lsquo;No Dairy&rsquo; enamel pin, €10, theKind.co Expand

&lsquo;No Dairy&rsquo; enamel pin, €10, theKind.co

‘No Dairy’ enamel pin, €10, theKind.co

‘No Dairy’ enamel pin, €10, theKind.co

Meadhbh McGrath

Monet hanging ornament, €12.05, nationalgallery.ie

Pitch-shaped bottle opener, €13, aprilandtheBear.com

No 7 cosmetics sponge, €8, boots.ie

Pink glass plant mister, €12.50, bellMeadowIreland.com

Perfectly pear-shaped. Beeswax candles, €12.50, weMakeGood.ie

Janni soap bar, €6.90, MimiandMartha.com

‘Keep calm and carry on’ luggage tag, €10, Easons.com

Brass bookmark, €14.50, TheKind.co

Twin pack of Irish brand Nutshed’s peanut butter, €10, NutShed.ie

Trio of cups, €15, BellMeadowIreland.com

Marvel Trivia Auiz, €13.95, Avoca.com

Irish landscape socks, €9.95, SockCoop.com

The Historians by Eavan Boland, €13.95, GutterBookshop.com

Parasite blu-ray, €14.94, Shop.IFI.ie

Matches, €9.50, TheKind.co

Chocolate sheep, €12, HazelMountainChocolate.com

Sticky Art notes, €8.36, NationalGallery.ie

Golden tray, €15, IndigoandCloth.com

Online Editors

