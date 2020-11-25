Christmas gift ideas 2020: under €15

| 4.3°C Dublin
You don’t have to break the bank to impress with our 20 affordable presents, writes Meadhbh McGrath
Monet hanging ornament, €12.05, nationalgallery.ie
Pitch-shaped bottle opener, €13, aprilandtheBear.com
No 7 cosmetics sponge, €8, boots.ie
Pink glass plant mister, €12.50, bellMeadowIreland.com
Perfectly pear-shaped. Beeswax candles, €12.50, weMakeGood.ie
Janni soap bar, €6.90, MimiandMartha.com
‘Keep calm and carry on’ luggage tag, €10, Easons.com
Brass bookmark, €14.50, TheKind.co
Twin pack of Irish brand Nutshed’s peanut butter, €10, NutShed.ie
Trio of cups, €15, BellMeadowIreland.com
Marvel Trivia Auiz, €13.95, Avoca.com
Irish landscape socks, €9.95, SockCoop.com
The Historians by Eavan Boland, €13.95, GutterBookshop.com
Parasite blu-ray, €14.94, Shop.IFI.ie
Matches, €9.50, TheKind.co
Chocolate sheep, €12, HazelMountainChocolate.com
Sticky Art notes, €8.36, NationalGallery.ie
Golden tray, €15, IndigoandCloth.com
Online Editors