Christian Tierney: the loves of my life

The photographer - who has toured with Hozier and Niall Horan - tells Chloe Brennan about his favourite bar in West Hollywood and his first drink at a festival in Spain.

The person

I don't have one favourite person. I'd have to say my family, my parents and my brother, Alex.

The memory

I went to Las Luminarias, a crazy cultural festival in Spain, a couple of years ago with two of my best friends, Brendan and Daithi. It was one of the coolest experiences I've ever had. The photos from that time are probably my favourite I've ever taken, and I also had my first drink there - an eventful weekend.

The moment of the day

Whenever there's food in front of me.

The song

Without Fear by Dermot Kennedy.

The movie

The Intouchables. It's about an unlikely friendship between an extremely wealthy French man, who is quadriplegic, and a young man with no ambitions from a poor area of Paris whom he hires as his caregiver. It's so beautiful.

The book

I'm not a big reader, but I love photo books. One of my favourites is Genesis by Sebastiao Salgado. It's the third long-term series by the inspirational Brazilian photographer, and focuses on wildlife, landscapes, seascapes, and indigenous peoples, in an attempt to raise public awareness about the pressing issues of environment and climate change.

The hero

My parents, Greg and Tina. They've done everything possible to support me and I couldn't be more grateful.

The outfit

Black on black. I have to wear all black on tour so I'm not seen on stage during gigs, but I've always been a fan of all black.

The accessory

My Bose QC35II noise-cancelling headphones. They're essential when I'm travelling for listening to podcasts, music and meditation apps, and for blocking out the noise of aeroplanes, airports and the engine when I'm trying to sleep on a tour bus.

The gadget

It has to be a camera. I always have one in my hand.

The bar

Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood is one of my favourite places in the world. I've had countless great nights there. Fun fact: Quentin Tarantino wrote most of Pulp Fiction in his favourite booth in Barney's.

The pet hate

People who walk out of the toilet without washing their hands. Sickos.

The piece of advice

Nobody wants to work with an a*sehole. Be nice. I'd say 90pc of my job is being someone artists want to work with, someone they can travel with comfortably, and the other 10pc is being able to take good photos.

The friend

I feel very lucky to have the close friends that I do. Rachael, my oldest friend, has lived around the corner from me my whole life.

The holiday

At the start of 2019, I travelled around Sri Lanka for two weeks with a group of friends, and it blew my mind. It's the most beautiful country in every possible way.

The hotel

Four Seasons hotels always have the comfiest beds in the world.

The drink

A nice Malbec, or a good cup of tea.

The hobby

I make music in my spare time that I don't really intend anyone will ever hear. It's nice to have a creative outlet besides photography - one that isn't my job, and where it doesn't matter if I fail.

The part of my body

If I had a euro for every time a girl told me she wished she had my eyebrows, I'd be a very rich man. It's not exactly the kind of attention I hope for from women, but beggars can't be choosers, so I'll take it.

The smell

The first time I smelled Santal 33 by Le Labo, I nearly fell over.

The taste

I'd like my death to be some kind of patatas bravas-related incident.

The virtue

Empathy.

The vice

Never getting up early. I'd probably get a lot more done if I was a morning person, but that couldn't be further from the truth. I actually went to the doctor because I was worried about how much I sleep.

christiantierney.com

@christiantierney

Sunday Indo Life Magazine