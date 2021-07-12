Chrissie Russell: As a Protestant living in Co Down, the 12th of July is a reminder of ‘us versus them’ division

‘Oh wow! Big drums! This is so cool!” My Dublin-born son started to clap as the parade for the ‘Mini Twelfth’ (always held on the Friday before July 12) passed not far from our home in rural Co Down. My husband (not a man historically predisposed to applauding the Orange Order) gave a deep sigh but conceded that, whilst not exactly glorious, the pageantry was at least free from sectarianism, and over in less than an hour.

It was nice to see a positive representation of the Twelfth, and more than that it was intriguing to see it for the first time through the eyes of our six-year-old who knows nothing about the history or associations of the event. To him it was just noise and colour. But it was depressing too to think that not so very far away, there were kids not much older than him, jeering as they sought to burn Irish flags on giant bonfires.

When it comes to hate, Nelson Mandela’s quote is often trotted out: that no child is born with it. We know that love is patient, kind, doesn’t envy, boast or be proud. But what is hate?

Hate is divisive. It’s ‘us versus them’. And, although we might not be born with it, it’s insidious and easily acquired.

The hatred of some is obvious and mired in the most basic thinking. The racists who hate someone because of their skin, bigotry over religion or political persuasion — you don’t look or think like us, therefore you are wrong.

But is the thinking behind the righteous hatred, increasingly displayed online, really any more sophisticated?

There’s a very clear tier system that’s emerged lately of acceptable and unacceptable hate, where it’s not only tolerated, but encouraged, to deride and mock those groups who are so clearly in the wrong with their actions and attitudes.

The bonfire makers, the anti-vaxxers, the Brexit voters — well sure how could you have anything but loathing for them? Bring on the abuse. And what about the football? Of course Ireland hates the English! Forget 55 years of hurt, we’ve got 800 years of oppression to fuel our ire.

That might sound facile. Good-natured rivalry and calling out hate — that’s not in the same boat as racism and sectarianism. Maybe not, but it’s still creating a ‘them and us’ dyad that’s rarely helpful.

Because even righteous, understandable hatred divides. And it’s very easy, hate. It’s effortless, and un-complicated to say ‘I hate racists’, ‘I hate anti-vaxxers’, ‘I hate bigots’. It’s far more challenging to try and look beyond those labels and challenge and question the whys behind the abhorrent behaviours.

Why is a child burning a flag? What’s going wrong in society where someone can express such vile abuse based on the colour of someone’s skin? Why are so many people so lacking in trust and confidence around healthcare?

And in hating those groups, but not doing anything to challenge the reasons fuelling that hostility, we also normalise their hate. Hate unchallenged in any meaningful way is allowed to fester and take roots and gain legitimacy.

Hate deals in generalisations. This week I’ve seen ‘Protestants’ lumped together as simple-minded bonfire builders, anti-vaxxers as ‘crazies’ and English football fans branded thuggish hooligans. You’ll chuckle and say there’s a grain of truth in all of that, but scrape away at the easy joke and it’s just another form of ‘them and us’ thinking that alienates the moderates in those groups and further marginalises the extremists.

Whatever form it takes, hate stagnates. As long as we stay entrenched in opposing viewpoints there’s no opportunity to move forward. You might find the opposition unpalatable, you might not want to lower yourself to negotiate or interact with someone whose views are so incompatible with your own, but, and I say this particularly as someone hailing from the North — there is no prospect of progress that way.

We might not be born with hate but it’s easily born in us and I don’t believe we’ve any chance of defeating the hate we see in others until we recognise it in ourselves.

Winning isn’t everything

I waved my son off to his first school sports day last month (we couldn’t go watch him, Covid prevented spectators attending, a rule that didn’t seem to apply for the tens of thousands allowed into Wembley, but that’s another matter…) and did so with words familiar to all parents: “Have fun and just do your best!”

That’s what we’re supposed to teach children, isn’t it? That it’s the taking part that counts. I’m also of the school of thinking that believes sports day is a good learning experience. Not everyone can come in first and it’s how you cope with losing that builds resilience and character. In many ways, it’s coming in last that can be more beneficial than winning. It can breed motivation, reflection or at the very least demonstrate that different people have different skills and that chance has a part to play on any given day.

So, I was bitterly disappointed to see some of the England team remove their runners-up medals at the Euros. What does that say to the millions of children watching their heroes? That winning is all that matters? That taking part and doing your best actually means nothing?

The Olympics kicks off next month and I guarantee that you’ll not see anyone standing on the second place podium stripping off their silver, and for very good reason — second place is not losing. Losing isn’t about where you place in a competition; it’s in how you deal with it and, unfortunately, at the last minute, England showed themselves to be very bad losers indeed.

Politics and the missing female perspective

It’s been well documented that women tend to pick up the burden of childcare demands, that the strains of lockdown’s home-schooling demands weren’t always fairly balanced along gender lines, and that when it comes to leaving the workplace to mind kids, mums tend to exit more than dads.

So, my heart went out to mums across the country when the government announced that indoor summer camps wouldn’t be going ahead. One has to wonder (once again) if the government had more women involved in the decision-making process, would the same decisions get made?