Charlie Bird and Vicky Phelan reflect on life and the impact of Climb with Charlie

Climbing The Reek helped terminally ill journalist Charlie Bird feel more comfortable with the difficult road ahead, and watching him reach the summit was a moment she will always cherish, says campaigner Vicky Phelan

Charlie Bird makes his way to the top of Croagh Patrick. Picture: Gerry Mooney. Expand
Charlie Bird's new book, Climb With Charlie Expand
Charlie Bird and his wife Claire with the five candles he lit at the church on top of Croagh Patrick. Picture: Gerry Mooney Expand
Charlie Bird reaches the top of Croagh Patrick. Picture: Gerry Mooney. Expand
Matt Molloy performs at the summit of Croagh Patrick. Picture: Conor McKeown Expand
Ryan Tubridy, Charlie Bird and Daniel O'Donnell at the summit of Croagh Patrick. Picture: Conor McKeown Expand
Charlie Bird. Picture: Conor McKeown Expand
Pic by Mark Condren Expand
Brendan St John. Expand

Charlie Bird makes his way to the top of Croagh Patrick. Picture: Gerry Mooney.

Charlie Bird and Vicky Phelan

I came late in life to Bruce Springsteen. However, I have seen him perform twice — once in Kilkenny and the last time in Dublin. But Brucie has now entered a whole new phase in my life.

Can you conjure up an image in your head of Daniel O’Donnell singing Bruce’s song Dream Baby Dream at the top of Ireland’s holy mountain. Well, that is exactly what happened on the day of Climb With Charlie on April 2.

