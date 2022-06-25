Charlie Bird and Vicky Phelan reflect on life and the impact of Climb with Charlie

I came late in life to Bruce Springsteen. However, I have seen him perform twice — once in Kilkenny and the last time in Dublin. But Brucie has now entered a whole new phase in my life.

Can you conjure up an image in your head of Daniel O’Donnell singing Bruce’s song Dream Baby Dream at the top of Ireland’s holy mountain. Well, that is exactly what happened on the day of Climb With Charlie on April 2.

Lots of things happened that day which had never happened before.

More than 40 members of the Clew Bay Pipe Band, for the first time ever in their history, were waiting for me at the top of The Reek. And as I reached the summit with my family and friends and hundreds of other people, they greeted me with Raglan Road.

Then Daniel, who had promised me many months earlier that he would climb with me, not only delivered on his promise, but then began singing Dream Baby Dream, which my wife, Claire, had asked him to do for me.

And then Matt Molloy, who is a local hero from Westport and, of course, a member of The Chieftains, took out his flute and began to play a few tunes. Yes, a bit of a session on top of The Reek, with Matt and the Clew Bay Pipe Band.

Even today, it is hard for me to put into words my feelings of reaching the summit of the holy mountain. When I first came up with the idea that I wanted to climb Croagh Patrick with some of my friends, I never in my wildest dreams believed it would turn out the way it did. The people of Ireland and many places abroad took this whole idea to heart, and they were the ones who turned it into a remarkable day that will never be forgotten.

People keep telling me I am an inspiration. But in my view, it was the ordinary people who put on their hiking boots and climbed mountains, hills and stairways all over the country — they were the real inspiration.

It is incredible now to see how much money was raised by Climb With Charlie. A staggering total of almost €3,300,000. Tens of thousands of people have been responsible for achieving this goal.

Reaching the top of Croagh Patrick wasn’t all that easy for me. As a journalist for more than 40 years, I have had many highs in my career, but none of them will ever cap standing on the top of Croagh Patrick.

It was as if the gods were looking down on us. Halfway up the mountain, the sleet began to fall and climbers were stopping to put on their rain gear. Then, as we reached the top, the clouds dispersed and the sun began shining. Yes, I cried so much up there, but being hugged by family and friends eased the pain somewhat.

There were a number of poignant moments and images for me. When I saw the tricolour and the Ukrainian flag fluttering in the breeze at the top of the mountain, I had to make my way through the crowd to go and touch them. It was an emotional joy, and another sight that I will have in my head until I die.

For weeks before the climb, I had be mulling over in my head what I wanted to do there. From somewhere in my head, I came up with the idea of lighting a number of candles in the lovely small church perched on top of The Reek.

I had hoped that my new pal, Vicky Phelan, would climb with me, but because of her illness, she couldn’t make it, so the first candle was for her.

And I have said all along that I wanted to think of everyone with a terminal illness — that this whole thing should not be about me all the time — and so the second candle was for everyone with a terminal illness.

The third one was for everyone who is in a dark place and has their own mountains to climb. The fourth one was, in a way, to celebrate everyone who worked so hard in the battle against the pandemic. And the fifth one was, of course, for the people of Ukraine.

So, I went into the small church and, surrounded by my wife, Claire, and my two daughters, Orla and Neasa, and my five grandchildren, overwhelmed by emotion, I lit the five candles.

After all the emotion of the climb and people from all corners of Ireland and abroad extending the hand of friendship to me, I am somewhat more comfortable on the journey that I am on. Putting together the Climb With Charlie book — in a matter of weeks thanks to Merrion Press — since that special day has made the memories all the more real. It is a wonderful record for me, and for all the people who took part in Mayo, and across Ireland, as well as raising more funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

Bruce Springsteen will be with me whenever my journey comes to an end. I listen to this song over and over many times a week. Brucie, singing Land of Hope and Dreams. If good fortune is still with me, hopefully I will get to see him sing it at one of his concerts in Dublin next May. Maybe myself, Daniel [O’Donnell] and Bruce will get to sing it together. Anyway, Dream Baby Dream.

Vicky Phelan: ‘The weeks spent preparing for the climb distracted my family frommy deteriorating health’

I have never climbed Croagh Patrick and, at 47 years of age and terminally ill with cancer, I know that I never will. However, on a beautiful Saturday in April, I came as close as I will ever get to climbing The Reek thanks to Charlie Bird and his Climb With Charlie initiative — one that saw thousands of people all around the country climb, hike or walk a hill or mountain in their locality on April 2 to show their support for Charlie and the many people who climb mountains every day due to their physical and mental-health challenges.

Charlie set himself the target to climb Croagh Patrick, and I, along with thousands of others, jumped on the Charlie bandwagon and offered myself up to The Reek. Unfortunately, my body decided not to cooperate and I was unable to make it to Mayo to lend my support. However, my family undertook to make the four-hour trip from Co Kilkenny to Co Mayo to climb on my behalf. This undertaking was hugely significant, not just for me, but for my whole family.

The weeks spent preparing for the climb distracted my family from the elephant in the room — my deteriorating health — and helped them to have something positive to focus on during a very difficult period with my illness, in which I spent more than two weeks in hospice care. Talk of which sticks to bring and what clothes to wear distracted us all from the fact that I was now shuffling around from A to B on a Zimmer frame and in no shape whatsoever to make the trip out west.

My situation galvanised my family further, because they knew just how much it would have meant to me to make it to the top of Croagh Patrick. And so, on the day of the climb, when my family made it to the top and called me from the summit, it was a beautiful moment. We were all so very emotional. There were tears, but they were tears of joy. There was no sadness. I was improving physically day by day, and that’s all that really mattered. Yes, I would have given anything to be there with my family, with Charlie, with all my supporters at the top of The Reek, but watching my family scale Croagh Patrick and reach the summit on my phone was a very proud moment for me and one I will always cherish.

Throughout that morning and afternoon, I followed friends and followers on Instagram and Facebook and congratulated them on their achievement of reaching the top of Croagh Patrick. As the crowd swelled and Daniel O’Donnell took to the stage to announce Charlie’s arrival, the whole summit exploded with emotion like I have never seen before. My friend, John Wall, had me on speakerphone and handed the phone over to Daniel, who introduced me to the crowd gathered there. A huge cheer erupted. Charlie was standing behind Daniel. Seeing him standing there made me very emotional, and I said a few words to thank this wonderful man for making this unique event possible.

It was all very emotional, but the most emotional moment was yet to come for me when Charlie lit his five candles in the chapel. One of Charlie’s team recorded the moment Charlie sombrely took out his five candles and lit them for each of his intentions, the first of which was for me. Knowing how much it now took out of Charlie to talk, to see him light my candle and to dedicate it to me using his own voice just made the gesture so very special and meaningful for me. I will never forget that moment.

Climb With Charlie, featuring forewords by Vicky Phelan and Ryan Tubridy, is published by Merrion Press