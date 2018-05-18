Irish celebrities will share the catwalk with models with disabilities to raise funds for a special education school in Wicklow next week.

Charlie Bird and Newstalk's Ciara Kelly strut their stuff on the catwalk with models with disabilities

Newstalk’s Dr Ciara Kelly, RTE broadcaster Charlie Bird, author Cathy Kelly and Design Doctors’ Garry Cohn will strut their stuff in aid of St Catherine’s in Newcastle, Wicklow.

St Catherine's works with 200 children from babies to 18 years with moderate to profound physical and intellectual disabilities. Models Cathy Macken and Kiera Broe joined the well-known Irish names for a wardrobe fitting ahead of the big event.

“I was a GP in Wicklow and worked with many of the families with children attending St Catherine's,” Dr Ciara Kelly said. “I know how hard it is for these families and there are never enough services. So I am delighted to be able to support this event.”

Cathy Kelly has visited St Catherine's in the past and witnessed the work the school does. 'I am a UNICEF ambassador and have visited St Catherine's and seen the children and the staff and the conditions they are working under. I have seen the work they are doing under unbelievable conditions. Society will be judged by how it treats its most vulnerable,' said Cathy.

The 'Fabulous Fashion' event takes place at 7 p.m. at Fishers of Newtownmountkennedy on Wednesday, May 23, and funds raised will go towards development projects and equipment for St Catherine's. Tickets cost €25 and include wine, finger food and live music. There will also be lucky envelope and raffle draws.

Tickets are available from St Catherine's, Shelby Dinelli at (087) 2825459 or Fishers.

Online Editors