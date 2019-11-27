Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes has died aged 59

Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes has died at the age of 59, his family has confirmed.

The British chef, who presented programmes including MasterChef and Hell's Kitchen, died on Tuesday in Dubai.

In a statement released to The Independent, his family said, “The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

“Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26 November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.”

Gary Rhodes had a long and successful career in TV and was running four restaurants, including two in Dubai, at the time of his death.

Friends and colleagues have been paying tribute on Twitter with Simon Hulstone describing Rhodes as a "shining star for British gastronomy" and chef and author Daniel Clifford writing that he had opened the "door for so many young English cooks".

Paul Young wrote, "So sad to hear Gary Rhodes the British chef died last night at just 59. He was at the forefront of the gastronomy explosion in the 80s, ate at his place many times & just missed my chance to go to his restaurant in Dubai a couple of months ago. My sympathies to his wife & family"

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown also paid tribute on social media. "So so sad to hear about Gary Rhodes. His banana and syrup loaf was the first thing I baked all on my own. The pages are stuck together with syrup So much love to his family #garyrhodes" she wrote.

Gordon Ramsay added, "We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You’ll be missed Gx"

Online Editors