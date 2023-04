Celebrating Ramadan in Ireland: ‘The fast is easy here because of the weather’

Muslim women on what it’s like to take part in the holy month in this country, their attempts to break down stereotypes and feeding our homeless community

Members of the Muslim Sisters of Éire, Sabina Syed, Lorraine O’Connor and Aisha Ali. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Emily Hourican Thu 30 Mar 2023 at 03:30