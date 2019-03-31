'Catholic mother of four sons' sparks debate by asking women to stop wearing 'very snug-fitting' leggings

A mother of four sons in the US has gone viral for her stance on women wearing leggings.

Maryann White wrote an open letter titled 'The Leggings Problem' in Notre Dame's student newspaper imploring the young women on campus to stop wearing leggings.

She argues that it is difficult for her to teach her sons to have respect for women when they wear leggings which she says "expose their nether regions".

"I’m not trying to insult anyone or infringe upon anyone’s rights. I’m just a Catholic mother of four sons with a problem that only girls can solve: leggings," she writes.

Maryann refers to a visit her family made to Mass where a group of young women were wearing "very snug-fitting leggings" and "short-waisted tops" with some of them looking "as though the leggings had been painted on them."

"A world in which women continue to be depicted as “babes” by movies, video games, music videos, etc. makes it hard on Catholic mothers to teach their sons that women are someone’s daughters and sisters. That women should be viewed first as people — and all people should be considered with respect," she writes.

"I talk to my sons about Princess Leia and how Jabba the Hutt tried to steal her personhood by putting her into a slave girl outfit in which her body became the focus. (That’s the only scene in the whole franchise in which Leia appears in such a way — and it’s forced upon her.)"

She concedes that leggings are "hardly slave girl outfits" but asked why women would choose to "voluntarily expose their nether regions" in them, adding that she was "ashamed for the young women at Mass".

She continues, "I thought of all the other men around and behind us who couldn’t help but see their behinds. My sons know better than to ogle a woman’s body — certainly when I’m around (and hopefully, also when I’m not). They didn’t stare, and they didn’t comment afterwards.

"But you couldn’t help but see those blackly naked rear ends. I didn’t want to see them — but they were unavoidable. How much more difficult for young guys to ignore them."

Maryann states that she feels this way not just for her sons but all the other men in our lives.

"I’m fretting both because of unsavory guys who are looking at you creepily and nice guys who are doing everything to avoid looking at you. For the Catholic mothers who want to find a blanket to lovingly cover your nakedness and protect you — and to find scarves to tie over the eyes of their sons to protect them from you!" she wrote.

She concluded by asking the women to choose jeans over leggings.

Critics of the letter have accused Maryann of contributing to rape culture with the assumption that women are responsible for men's reactions and behaviour.

Shane Combs, a male senior student wrote a letter in response, stating that the young women should not be "seen as shamefully exposing themselves for voluntarily wearing whatever they find most comfortable or functional."

He added, "The men here ought to know by now how to behave towards their female classmates. For the fleeting few that might not, the fault is entirely their own. No woman should be responsible to alter her dress so men might be aided in behaving appropriately."

Another reader commented, "Men and boys need to learn to restrain themselves in the world, to control their impulses, to learn that the world will not be perfectly paved in front of them and may not be 'legging-free'.

"And at the very least, all men need to view women as human beings deserving of respect regardless of any fashion choice a woman decides to choose. Stop blaming women for the thoughts in your head or your perceived thoughts in the heads of others."

It's not the first time leggings have sparked debate. In 2017 United Airlines prevented two girls who were wearing leggings from boarding a plane and last year a female writer in the New York Times said that women wear leggings because they are sexy and should be wearing tracksuit bottoms instead.

Online Editors