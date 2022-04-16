| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Capturing six decades of protest in Ireland: ‘It’s important to document these moments. Otherwise we’re doomed to repeat history’

A new exhibition opening at The Gallery of Photography documents 60 years of social change and political activism in Ireland. Weekend magazine talks to some of those who were behind the lens...

Repeal the 8th Amendment march on O&rsquo;Connell Street, Dublin, 1992 © Rose Comiskey Expand
Demonstration in Dublin at the visit of US President Ronald Reagan in 1984 from the series &lsquo;No Welcome for the President&rsquo; © Rose Comiskey Expand
In 1992, 200 women took part in an event called Sistership. They travelled from Dún Laoghaire ferry port to Holyhead in Wales and gathered information on abortion, which they brought back to Dublin and distributed. At the time, it was illegal for women to acquire information on abortion © Rose Comiskey Expand
Kids in front of a burning bus on the Springfield Road in Belfast in 1978 © Martin Nangle Expand
International Women&rsquo;s Day (1983) protesters at Armagh Gaol cheering as they realise that the prisoners know their supporters are outside. Protesters travelled from London to Armagh to show solidarity with the women prisoners in Armagh Gaol. This visit was organised by the London Armagh Women&rsquo;s Group — a mix of Irish and British feminists. The demonstration was also attended by women from Ireland. Prison authorities played loud noises to block out the sound of the demonstration © Joanne O&rsquo;Brien Expand
A young man injured by rubber bullet, Belfast, in the 1970s © Peter McKee Expand
Extinction Rebellion 2019 protests in Dublin © Eoin Campbell Expand
Traveller activist and general election candidate Nan Joyce in 1982 with her daughters on a Minceir Misli protest march in O&rsquo;Connell Street, to demand justice and rights for Travellers © Derek Speirs Expand
Sheila Reilly on the Travellers&rsquo; protest march and rally in 2002 against the recently introduced Trespass Act © Derek Speirs Expand
&lsquo;Lift Every Voice&rsquo;: Black Lives Matter 2020 protests in Dublin © Tessy Ehiguese Expand

Close

Repeal the 8th Amendment march on O&rsquo;Connell Street, Dublin, 1992 © Rose Comiskey

Repeal the 8th Amendment march on O’Connell Street, Dublin, 1992 © Rose Comiskey

Demonstration in Dublin at the visit of US President Ronald Reagan in 1984 from the series &lsquo;No Welcome for the President&rsquo; © Rose Comiskey

Demonstration in Dublin at the visit of US President Ronald Reagan in 1984 from the series ‘No Welcome for the President’ © Rose Comiskey

In 1992, 200 women took part in an event called Sistership. They travelled from Dún Laoghaire ferry port to Holyhead in Wales and gathered information on abortion, which they brought back to Dublin and distributed. At the time, it was illegal for women to acquire information on abortion © Rose Comiskey

In 1992, 200 women took part in an event called Sistership. They travelled from Dún Laoghaire ferry port to Holyhead in Wales and gathered information on abortion, which they brought back to Dublin and distributed. At the time, it was illegal for women to acquire information on abortion © Rose Comiskey

Kids in front of a burning bus on the Springfield Road in Belfast in 1978 © Martin Nangle

Kids in front of a burning bus on the Springfield Road in Belfast in 1978 © Martin Nangle

International Women&rsquo;s Day (1983) protesters at Armagh Gaol cheering as they realise that the prisoners know their supporters are outside. Protesters travelled from London to Armagh to show solidarity with the women prisoners in Armagh Gaol. This visit was organised by the London Armagh Women&rsquo;s Group — a mix of Irish and British feminists. The demonstration was also attended by women from Ireland. Prison authorities played loud noises to block out the sound of the demonstration © Joanne O&rsquo;Brien

International Women’s Day (1983) protesters at Armagh Gaol cheering as they realise that the prisoners know their supporters are outside. Protesters travelled from London to Armagh to show solidarity with the women prisoners in Armagh Gaol. This visit was organised by the London Armagh Women’s Group — a mix of Irish and British feminists. The demonstration was also attended by women from Ireland. Prison authorities played loud noises to block out the sound of the demonstration © Joanne O’Brien

A young man injured by rubber bullet, Belfast, in the 1970s © Peter McKee

A young man injured by rubber bullet, Belfast, in the 1970s © Peter McKee

Extinction Rebellion 2019 protests in Dublin © Eoin Campbell

Extinction Rebellion 2019 protests in Dublin © Eoin Campbell

Traveller activist and general election candidate Nan Joyce in 1982 with her daughters on a Minceir Misli protest march in O&rsquo;Connell Street, to demand justice and rights for Travellers © Derek Speirs

Traveller activist and general election candidate Nan Joyce in 1982 with her daughters on a Minceir Misli protest march in O’Connell Street, to demand justice and rights for Travellers © Derek Speirs

Sheila Reilly on the Travellers&rsquo; protest march and rally in 2002 against the recently introduced Trespass Act © Derek Speirs

Sheila Reilly on the Travellers’ protest march and rally in 2002 against the recently introduced Trespass Act © Derek Speirs

&lsquo;Lift Every Voice&rsquo;: Black Lives Matter 2020 protests in Dublin © Tessy Ehiguese

‘Lift Every Voice’: Black Lives Matter 2020 protests in Dublin © Tessy Ehiguese

/

Repeal the 8th Amendment march on O’Connell Street, Dublin, 1992 © Rose Comiskey

Alex Meehan

It’s an arresting image. The foreground is packed full of sinister figures wearing rubber Ronald Reagan masks while in the background, a serious-looking crowd stares down the camera lens, and as a record of a time and place in Ireland, it says more than an essay ever could.

The year was 1984 and Reagan was on a state visit to Ireland, finding his Irish roots and celebrating what he called “the Irish-American tradition”. But at the same time, a vocal minority wanted to make their voice heard. In particular, they were objecting to US foreign policy and the treatment of the Sandinistas in Nicaragua.

Most Watched

Privacy