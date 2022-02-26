Canadian author Amy McCulloch on how, as her marriage crumbled, she took refuge in the wilds of Kerry, which led her to mountain climbing and her gripping new novel

A shock divorce in your late 20s would, for most women, lead to a severe haircut, quite a lot of terrible wine, and probably an ill-advised rebound. Amy McCulloch, by contrast, did the Kerry Way; the 214km hiking trail up and down the Kingdom’s hills. It hadn’t even been a particular ambition of hers. On the contrary, she found it by googling ‘longest walk’ and flew to Ireland from London the next day.

“The Kerry Way began my love affair with walking,” says the author. “I’d never been particularly athletic or outdoorsy before that time. But I went through a rough part of my marriage; my husband ended up leaving me, and I was at a complete loose end.

“We met when we were 21. We got engaged, married. I thought I was going to go on to have a family. And then, all of a sudden, it had fallen apart. I knew the moment he left that I could stay in an empty house and wallow, be alone and not know what to do with myself. Or, I could try to do something with my body at least, and do something good for myself and my mental and physical health.”

McCulloch is chatting to me over Zoom from her home in South London. Born and raised in Ottawa, after college she left Canada to go travelling with a friend and settled in the UK. Our chat is to discuss her new novel Breathless, a pacy, crisply written whodunnit set on Nepal’s Manaslu, the eighth-highest mountain in the world and a magnet for adventurers and egotists.

The protagonist is Cecily Wong, a Chinese-English journalist who has come to the mountain having been promised an exclusive interview with celebrity adventurer Charles McVeigh once she ‘summits’. Wong has recently broken up with her boyfriend and is a newcomer to climbing, navigating the ascent alongside the politics of a new arena.

Wong’s trajectory to the mountains is not dissimilar to McCulloch’s, it transpires. The author’s own move towards a more adventurous life started with that first walk in Kerry — albeit with someone else carrying her bags on that first outing.

“The thing that appealed to me was that you could hire a service to carry your heavy suitcase from B&B to B&B as you walked. That’s what I did. I flew out the following day, and I guess I just started walking. I was walking 20km to 30km a day, and I’d never done anything like that before. It was just so transformative for me — walking and dealing with my emotions — and I just got addicted to the power of what my body could achieve.”

McCulloch is great company and scrupulously fair. Whether she’s speaking about her ex-husband or those who helped nurture her love of adventure, she always gives credit.

She says there was no great betrayal that prompted the end of her marriage — just a slow realisation that they weren’t suited.

“It was just that we’d completely grown into different people, with different wants and desires, but we’d gotten married because that was the next logical step after eight years. And we hadn’t ever critically examined that question — is this the right thing to do? When we were married, we were suddenly, ‘Actually I want to go in this direction… you want to go in that direction’, but we’re not meeting at any point in our future.”

McCulloch was also at a turning point in her career. Though she describes herself, humbly, as working in publishing, she had held a high-ranking role as editorial director of Penguin Random House’s children’s division. She had been working on her own stories in her spare time and was preparing to devote herself to full-time writing when her marriage ended.

“I wasn’t quite able to make a living from my writing just yet, so I was juggling both careers. And I was in this very long-term relationship. When we got married, part of the security was that we would be a dual-income household. I thought, ‘maybe now I’ll be able to take that leap’. Then, one year into our marriage, it all broke down.

“All of a sudden, that safety net had completely fallen away. At the same time, I was trying to sell a new series [of fantasy adventure books she’d written]. While outwardly, I was still selling books — and I consider myself so privileged to keep writing — suddenly, I wasn’t really making enough money to sustain it. I was at a bit of a loss. I thought I had a partner who could support me through a down period, but then I didn’t have that. So, it was quite frightening, initially.”

McCulloch says she got lucky, name-checking her work on projects such as co-writing the bestselling The Magpie Society series with her friend Zoe Sugg, a YouTube superstar better known as Zoella. In total, she has published eight novels for children and teens. But, she says, it wasn’t until she started walking and discovered summiting that things began to change in her life.

Expand Close “The Kerry Way began my love affair with walking,” says the author. “I’d never been particularly athletic or outdoorsy before that time. But I went through a rough part of my marriage; my husband ended up leaving me, and I was at a complete loose end. Author Amy McCulloch. Photograph by: Charlotte Knee / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp “The Kerry Way began my love affair with walking,” says the author. “I’d never been particularly athletic or outdoorsy before that time. But I went through a rough part of my marriage; my husband ended up leaving me, and I was at a complete loose end. Author Amy McCulloch. Photograph by: Charlotte Knee

Breathless, her debut thriller, is a fitting ode to those experiences. Narrator Wong takes the reader with her on the ascent; the vistas of Manaslu are captured as vividly as the crevasse crossings. The detailed descriptions are not entirely fictional — McCulloch climbed the Himalayan peak in 2019 as part of a world

record-breaking attempt with Elite Expeditions. Just after cresting the summit, she was inspired to write Breathless.

“I realised that it was the perfect place to set a thriller. Not only was the hostility and majesty of the environment so inspiring but I was also surrounded by a cast of characters, people with entirely different backgrounds. Everyone has a backstory as to why they climb these 8,000-metre peaks. There can be quite volatile personalities; there’s a lot of money and there aren’t many women who do it.”

But it’s a long way from Kerry to Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal. The catalyst to get her up from the foothills arrived on a date. “I was newly divorced and putting myself out there. I went on a date with a guy who had just done a couple of mountains, and he’d done Kilimanjaro and Elbrus, two of the Seven Summits. And he was regaling me with some of these mountain stories.

“It was fascinating because I’d just come back from the Himalayas, so I knew a bit of what it would take to climb a mountain, but I still hadn’t done it myself — I’d only been hiking, I hadn’t summited anything.

“So it was going well with this guy, and then he invited me on a trip to Toubkal, which is the highest mountain in Morocco. It’s quite a short trip. You fly into Marrakech and do it in three days. And we summited on New Year’s Day 2018 at sunrise. When we got to the top and saw the Atlas Mountains, and then the Sahara Desert spread around me at sunrise, it was such a moving movement. I was so proud of myself for what I had achieved, and it planted the seed.”

Since then, she’s had what she calls summit fever. “The guy I was seeing and some of his friends had this plan to climb Everest eventually. The expedition leader who was taking us to Toubkal would lead that expedition. His name was Jon Gupta. He’s the youngest British man to have summited Everest from both sides, so hugely experienced.

“I sidled up to him and said, ‘Do you think I would ever have a shot at climbing Everest?’ It was just one of those illusion-shattering moments. And he said, ‘I don’t see why not’.”

Her first expedition as part of Everest training was climbing Aconcagua in Argentina at the end of 2018. She reached its summit in desperate conditions. “There were 90km-an-hour winds, freezing temperatures. My eyelashes were frozen, and my nostrils were frozen. But I realised I deal with altitude quite well. I like to say that I’m as slow at sea level as I am at 8,000 metres.”

When she climbed Manaslu in 2019, she realised she was only the seventh Canadian woman ever to summit the mountain, and she would also be the youngest. There were three women on the team in total; however, McCulloch found herself subject to unwanted attention from a male climber — something that she has incorporated into the narrative in Breathless.

“The three women bonded as a unit, not just because we shared a tent higher up on the mountain but also because, on occasion, there was a lot of ego and male swagger [of] maybe a sort of proprietary nature over the women. There was a lot of sexual tension on the mountain, which wasn’t that welcome. From our point of view, we were there to climb and that was what we wanted to do.”

In her novel, McCulloch captures that unease, that obligation to keep people at arm’s length, being neither antagonistic nor solicitous. There is, she says, an instant camaraderie on the mountain with other female climbers, irrespective of being on different teams. It wasn’t always possible to avoid trouble, however.

“I did have an altercation with a man on the mountain who was overly forward, trying to tease me into sharing a tent with him, always making jokes and things that made me feel extremely uncomfortable. And I remember writing in my diary to my friends back home that these are the things you don’t read about because men write all the books on mountaineering.”

Today, McCulloch has just returned from honeymoon — the guy from the date who introduced her to climbing has now become her husband. Everest is still the goal for both of them, and McCulloch is working on the more technical aspects of her climbing as part of her preparation.

In the meantime, she’s already in training for her next big challenge, the notorious Marathon des Sables. It’s a 250km run in searing temperatures through the North African desert — it’s an experience every bit as gruelling as climbing snowy peaks.

“I’m encouraging myself to see what else is possible and push myself in different directions. I think I’ve pushed myself further in my writing, in my ambition to tell a good story, and hopefully that’s paying off. I’ve had so much great support and feedback, but I also think I’ve found my voice in a way that I hadn’t before.”