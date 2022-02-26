| 9°C Dublin

Canadian author Amy McCulloch on how, as her marriage crumbled, she took refuge in the wilds of Kerry, which led her to mountain climbing and her gripping new novel

Hiking helped Amy McCulloch get over her divorce and that hobby quickly morphed into an obsession with mountaineering. Here, she reveals how her experiences summiting the world’s highest peaks inspired her to write a pacy thriller set at 8,000m

McCulloch was also at a turning point in her career. Though she describes herself, humbly, as working in publishing, she had held a high-ranking role as editorial director of Penguin Random House's children's division. She had been working on her own stories in her spare time and was preparing to devote herself to full-time writing when her marriage ended.

Breathless by Amy McCulloch, published by Michael Joseph, is out now at £14.99

Regina Lavelle

A shock divorce in your late 20s would, for most women, lead to a severe haircut, quite a lot of terrible wine, and probably an ill-advised rebound. Amy McCulloch, by contrast, did the Kerry Way; the 214km hiking trail up and down the Kingdom’s hills. It hadn’t even been a particular ambition of hers. On the contrary, she found it by googling ‘longest walk’ and flew to Ireland from London the next day.

The Kerry Way began my love affair with walking," says the author. "I'd never been particularly athletic or outdoorsy before that time. But I went through a rough part of my marriage; my husband ended up leaving me, and I was at a complete loose end.

