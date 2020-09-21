Can you spot the Covid cough?

As if the pandemic wasn't enough, the annual cold and flu season is almost upon us. And it can be difficult the work out whether a regular cough is a symptom of Covid-19, an innocent seasonal affliction or indeed something even more serious. Dr Nina Byrnes says differentiating between the various types of cough and identifying a regular cough from a Covid-related one or an underlying illness is something which should be undertaken by a professional.

"The Covid cough isn't really different from another dry cough and you can't tell whether it's Covid or not just by the type of cough as this can often differ between people," she says.

"Reports vary, but many people develop a dry cough as a symptom of Covid, so I would advise anyone who has any new respiratory symptoms, which are unusual for them - including head cold symptoms, a change in taste and smell, an irritated throat, a fever, and shortness of breath, along with the cough, to call their GP to ask if they need a test. And in children, it's important to look out for unusual diarrhoea or upset stomach issues.

"However, nearly any respiratory irritation can cause a cough so it could be seasonal hay fever, asthma, another viral illness, smokers cough, emphysema, reflux or any other lung disease - there really is a long list of things which can cause a cough."

Dr David Hanlon, National Clinical Lead, Primary Care, says a cough is one of the most common symptoms of Covid-19, but agrees with Dr Byrne that there is very little to differentiate between one caused by coronavirus and one related to another cause.

"Cough is reported in approximately 68pc of patients with Covid-19," he says. "It is usually dry; however, a productive cough has been reported in some patients. But it is not distinctive, and you cannot diagnose or overrule it based on the type of cough.

"For those people who often or always have a cough (for example, due to asthma) it is obviously more difficult so we are asking them if their cough has changed or if they have other symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, feeling unwell, sweats or a stomach upset. If they are a contact of a proven case, or there are others coughing in their household this would also be a bit more suspicious.

"People who always cough, but where it is not changed, and they have no other symptoms are not suspected to have Covid-19. Also, some people with a chest infection have a persistent cough for weeks. But again if they are not unwell, and the chronic or persistent cough is the only symptom, we would not be suspicious of their case either.

"However, anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should seek medical advice, more urgently if they have more severe symptoms such as shortness of breath."

Dr Abigail Collins, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, National Cancer Control Programme says being vigilant about our health is very important, particularly during these worrying times.

"Covid-19 has taught us all the importance of cough as a symptom," she says. "So if you have a new cough that won't go away, or have noticed a change in your regular cough, then please contact your GP and discuss that with them. It might not be Covid-19, and it is probably nothing to worry about, but you should talk with your GP.

"We encourage anyone who has noticed a change in their health, for example a loss of weight, increased or new breathlessness, or a new lump, to contact their GP and discuss these symptoms with them. GPs and hospitals have organised their care to ensure you can be kept safe from Covid-19 and seek the help you might need for any other health concerns. So please don't ignore any symptoms and seek appropriate advice from your GP."

As many of us will succumb to various coughs and sneezes over the coming months, experts agree that a cough with certain symptoms requires urgent medical attention - these include:

⬤ Breathing difficulties

⬤ A hacking cough or being

unable to stop coughing

⬤ A worsening of symptoms

⬤ A weakened immune system,

for example because of

chemotherapy or diabetes

⬤ Losing weight for no reason

⬤ Chest pain

⬤ Asthma or a chronic lung condition

⬤ A cough lasting for more than three

weeks (persistent cough).

Another worrying factor in relation to coughing is while many may brush off a chesty or hacking cough as either something which can be treated with over-the-counter medicine or something which needs to be investigated for signs of Covid-19, the Irish Cancer Society says confusion over the different types of coughs has meant that referrals from GPs to Lung Cancer Rapid Access Clinics has fallen by 27pc and almost 250 patients with suspected lung cancer didn't seek the correct advice.

And as 70pc of lung cancer cases are already diagnosed at a late stage, Kevin O'Hagan, Cancer Prevention Manager with the Irish Cancer Society, says it is really important for people to go to their doctor with any concerns as early detection can make all the difference.

"The pandemic has made us all aware of coughing as it could be a symptom of Covid-19," he says. "However, it is important to remember that a persistent cough is also a symptom of lung cancer. And like Covid-19, it is crucial to get it checked out straight away, irrespective of your age or existing health conditions. Early detection of lung cancer is vital and allows for greater treatment options and a real chance of a cure.

"Of course, it can be difficult for patients to decide when they need to contact a GP, but if someone feels that they are experiencing a symptom that is unusual for them or that they can't simply explain they need to make contact with their doctor."

Any cough that doesn't go away or a change in a long-term cough needs to be investigated but other potentially worrying symptoms include:

⬤ Repeated chest

infections that don't go

away, even after the use of antibiotics

⬤ Feeling more tired than usual

⬤ A hoarse voice

⬤ Coughing up blood - stained phlegm

⬤ Chest pains, especially when you cough

or breathe in

⬤ Loss of appetite/weight loss

⬤ Swelling around your face and neck

⬤ Difficulty swallowing.

For more information on symptoms and when to seek medical advice visit: hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/symptoms and cancer.ie