Can you spot the Covid cough?

Now that the kids are back to school, colds and sniffles abound. But can you tell if you have coronavirus or just a run-of-the mill infection? Arlene Harris reports

As if the pandemic wasn't enough, the annual cold and flu season is almost upon us. And it can be difficult the work out whether a regular cough is a symptom of Covid-19, an innocent seasonal affliction or indeed something even more serious. Dr Nina Byrnes says differentiating between the various types of cough and identifying a regular cough from a Covid-related one or an underlying illness is something which should be undertaken by a professional.

"The Covid cough isn't really different from another dry cough and you can't tell whether it's Covid or not just by the type of cough as this can often differ between people," she says.

"Reports vary, but many people develop a dry cough as a symptom of Covid, so I would advise anyone who has any new respiratory symptoms, which are unusual for them - including head cold symptoms, a change in taste and smell, an irritated throat, a fever, and shortness of breath, along with the cough, to call their GP to ask if they need a test. And in children, it's important to look out for unusual diarrhoea or upset stomach issues.