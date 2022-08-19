| 16.1°C Dublin

Can cash cling on? Why its future is touch and go

Covid may have fast-forwarded the demise of notes and coins by at least five years, but not everyone is enamoured with a cashless future

John Meagher Twitter Email

Kate Verling had long dreamed of turning her nail bar business into a completely cashless one. When the pandemic struck, she got her chance.

Like all salons, her Dublin-based hand and foot spa, Mink, had to shut its doors during the most severe Covid restrictions, but when reopening was permitted in June 2020, she decided to walk away from cash for good.

