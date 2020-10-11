Brush with genius: Make-up artist James Mac Inerney on what inspires his fantastical make-up looks

In school, James Mac Inerney's favourite subject was art. When he was 13, he became fascinated with drawing faces, in particular focusing on the eyes, sketching out the long lashes and the arched eyebrows. His copybooks became covered with what the make-up artist (MUA) now calls face charts - but not for long.

"I was registering that there weren't any other kids in my class doing that, so I used to have a permanent marker in my pencil case, and at the end of the class I'd box these drawings out so that no other kids could see them," he recalls. "I knew going into teenage years that there were things that were popular among my age group and that I was into different things."

When he started seeing girls turning up to class with make-up on, he was mesmerised. This was in the mid-2000s, before male MUAs like James Charles and Jeffree Star became social-media fixtures, before men starred in high-profile beauty campaigns, or RuPaul's Drag Race hit TV screens.

"I 'borrowed' - without permission - my mother's make-up and I would be in the bathroom trying to re-enact the style of make-up that I saw girls doing in school, but obviously I was taking it to a more extreme levels," says James, who is from Abbeyleix, Co Laois, and attended boarding school in Kilkenny.

Expand Close An elaborate look created by James McInerney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An elaborate look created by James McInerney

"I spent hours and hours painting my face, wanting to use make-up as a medium and my face as a canvas. That remained a closed book for me right until I was 23."

He came out as gay at 21, but he says telling people he was going to become a MUA presented its own challenge. "I almost felt I was coming out to people when I said I wanted to do make-up, because I hadn't had any role models as male artists," he observes. "Quite frankly, I don't have anyone to look up to. I look to myself as my own inspiration."

James, now back home in Laois following a whirlwind couple of years in London, has become not just his own role model, but one for many aspiring MUAs, after appearing in the BBC competition series Glow Up, which is currently » » streaming on Netflix. The show sets out to find 'Britain's next make-up star', with industry titan Val Garland and Mac senior artist Dominic Skinner judging, as contestants battle it out to win a contract to assist some of the world's top MUAs.

On top of that, James has built an Instagram following of over 200,000 and worked on a range of TV and film projects as a make-up trainee.

James (26) is also a trained ski instructor, having spent a year learning in Switzerland when he was 16, and another year working in Lapland before college. His adventures have taken him far and wide; these experiences have informed how he creates his looks.

"I'm a huge storyteller, and my work really has layers to it," he says, as anyone who has watched him enthusiastically explaining his ideas on Glow Up will know. "I really see make-up as an artistic outlet, more than the beauty side. I was drawn to creating more outlandish, out-there looks, because that's where my mind goes to naturally.

Expand Close James laid-bare, without make-up / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James laid-bare, without make-up

"The ideas kind of just come to me - my notes on my phone are like a bomb scene," he says with a laugh, describing a rush of thoughts jotted down on the train, at a gallery or getting a sandwich.

"I always want to showcase something that would not be obvious to the untrained eye. If it's going to be different, it's going to be talked about and it's hopefully going to inspire others to break out and be adventurous in their own creative right. That's what I always want when it comes to my make-up."

As a boy, James's godmother nurtured his creativity by taking him to galleries, arts festivals, and pottery classes, and he still takes a lot of inspiration from art, naming Salvador Dali ("I know it's a cliche!") and Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama as key influences. But his work also owes a lot to drag and queer culture.

"My drag artistry was really born in London," says James, who occasionally performs as his drag persona, Jaye Mac. He did his first show in Dublin last year, just before filming on Glow Up started, and says he hopes to get back into drag in the new normal.

Before he figured out he wanted to work in make-up, James studied media at DCU, and later took on freelance photography gigs. During a portfolio shoot with MUA Ruth Bergin, he realised his real interest lay in make-up. He completed a diploma course at VanityX Make-up Academy, and got involved with the Dublin body-painting community, where he developed his distinctive line work.

Upon graduating, James spent the summer of 2018 working in a cafe in Ranelagh, where Amy Huberman was one of his regular customers. As he was serving her cappuccino and scrambled eggs, he heard his mother Bernie's voice in his ear telling him, "Just chat to her, you never know, James!"

It turned out that Huberman was writing the first series of Finding Joy, and after James approached her, he got an internship on the make-up team. His relationship with the show's make-up designer, Siobhán Harper Ryan, led to a job in the UK on Horrible Histories, after which he decided to stay on in London, securing another role as a trainee on the set of This Way Up, the Channel 4 series written, starring and produced by his cousin, Aisling Bea.

"I'm so proud of her, and she's always been a huge support for me," says James, adding that her sister, costume designer Sinéad Kidao, also worked on the show.

"It was such a special experience. As sisters, they are huge pillars of support for me, and half my drag wardrobe is Sinéad's hand-me-downs from Burning Man festival. She's given me some of the best bodysuits ever!"

James did Sinéad's make-up for her wedding last year, where he met MUA Ivana Primorac, who was so impressed with his work that she offered him a job on the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Rebecca, his first feature film.

"That really brought the work I was doing to another professional level," James says, noting that once filming finished last summer, he was straight into work on Glow Up. Twelve months on, he's a little dazed by how much he accomplished last year - "2019 was a massive year of firsts, and I found I was almost on sixth gear. Within the industry in London and from the drag point of view, I was such a newcomer, but my passion for wanting to go far was just on fire, and I think there was really nothing that could have stopped me," he says. "Looking back, I look at myself and I'm like, 'Wow, who is that who did that show? Who is that on the screen?'"

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March, James decided to fly home, where he was able to watch Glow Up with his family. Seeing himself on screen was a surreal experience for James. "I was so nervous about it. In the first episode, I could see myself trying to find my feet and that's always nerve-racking to watch," he says. "But knowing that I gave it my best shot, I was really proud of it."

As a massive fan of RuPaul's Drag Race, James was ecstatic when judge Michelle Visage made a surprise appearance. "I can't hide my expression on the show - when I'm sad; when I'm not; when I'm excited. I mean, come on, Michelle? That was one take! That was just exactly how I felt."

James has drawn a lot from the flamboyant style of drag artists and club kids, which gave him an advantage in the show's club culture challenge, when he impressed the judges with his reference points and received high praise from his hero Michelle, who described his make-up as "an absolute work of art".

That was one of the many highlights for James, who also earned 'the biggest ding-dong ever' from Val Garland - the Glow Up equivalent of a 'Hollywood handshake' on the Great British Bake Off - for his spectacular David Bowie-inspired look. There were also some tense moments, including landing in the bottom two 'face-off' chairs. As it all unfolded on screen, he was glad to be surrounded by his parents, Tony, an auctioneer, and Bernie, an entrepreneur.

"Being able to see it with my family beside me was truly special. Whatever is meant to be happening for me this year, I thought, 'This is where I'm meant to be'," says James. "For mum and dad, I think it has solidified for » » them that this is a career and I'm really following my passion."

On the show, James spoke openly about a twitch in his neck and eye, which he explained is a form of Tourette's syndrome. He remembers being mocked at school, but says the response to his comments about it on Glow Up has been hugely supportive.

"From the ages of 12 to 18, it was a feast for guys to question it and point it out and make jokes about it," says James. "But I don't mind ever, ever talking about it, because I'm not ashamed of it in any way; it is part of my identity. I've never felt in any way less of a person or abnormal. When I went on to uni, no one cared.

"When I addressed it on the show, the reaction was incredible. That was probably the most overwhelming thing for me, experiencing the exposure of the show as it came out - and especially when it went to Netflix - because it opened up a community of people who have a similar thing. A lot of people wouldn't really understand that Tourette's isn't just a spontaneous slur of words but [can be] small tics, little twitches and verbal grunting noises."

He adds: "I think this is the big thing for me - when I'm doing my looks, I'm giving it my all. It's like the twitch doesn't exist. Make-up calms me so much. No matter what I'm going to do going forward, I need make-up in my life, because it helps me in that regard."

Pre-pandemic, Glow Up had been due to air in February, but the delay worked in James's favour, keeping him going through a tough period as the world locked down. "All my work went within a week at the end of March and it was a struggle," he says. "I was in such a rare situation knowing that I had Glow Up, because it was motivating me and kept me inspired. It's funny, I didn't leave my house for five months, but I became, to a degree, Insta-famous, if you want to put a word on it - from the farm!"

James has kept himself busy by sharing a series of elaborate #lockdownlooks on Instagram. Some of his looks can take up to seven hours to create, which helped him to pass the time during his three-week self-isolation on arriving in Ireland.

Skincare, he notes, is crucial, and he follows a multi-step routine, with a variety of serums and acids. He uses a deep cleansing oil from Japanese brand DHC and a muslin cloth to remove make-up, and once a week, he exfoliates with an Aztec clay mud mixed with apple cider vinegar. "I could put on all the make-up in the world but it just comes down to how good my skin is. You need a good canvas!"

That canvas has been somewhat restricted by the unexpected rise of face coverings, which has forced James to get even more innovative with his looks.

"It does change how make-up is being used, but that's where creators are going to push the boundaries," James insists. "I like to use patterned masks and draw the pattern into my eye make-up, or for something more creative, take it across my face and chest. You can style it any way you want. It's just another platform for artists to showcase their creativity."

After an unprecedented 2019, and an even more turbulent 2020, James has his sights set on the future. "When the new normal comes around, I want to be working as a make-up artist, be it Ireland or London-based. I have dreams to go to America; I'd love to go to LA. I think there's a lot more out there for me, and I think Glow Up was just scratching the surface," he says. "It's really pushed me now to want to do better. Where are we going to go next? What's the next stratosphere?" l

Sunday Indo Life Magazine