Brighid’s Diary: ‘Turns out it’s extremely hard to stay balanced without toes – but he was fiercely upbeat’

T’was a mad week altogether. On Monday the Padre invited me to a Joycean ‘Evening of Song’ in the Teachers’ Club in Parnell Square.

Now, I wouldn’t be big into the Bloomy Woomy celebrations and all that, but this was different altogether.

For the last 18 years, Mícheál Shanley, a retired principal of St Patrick’s national school in Corduff, Blanchardstown, his tiny, bright wife Eithne and a motley crew of superb singers and actors have performed and sung songs and passages from Ulysses and Finnegans Wake in the very room that a 22-year-old James Joyce took piano lessons.

Life, just for that one night, was miraculously transformed into a wonderful atmosphere of Edwardian Dublin.

Of course Joyce himself was mankey, just read his letters to Nora, but he was witty too. Very. And caustic.

I was in absolute heaven listening to Seán Ó hEarcáin singing ‘Oft in the Stilly Night’ by Thomas Moore and ‘The Lass of Aughrim’, which always brings me to tears.

Anyhow, I was sitting near a large Georgian window beside the Padre and a lot of grey-haired silverbirds surrounded me – the average age was about 80. Suddenly one of them in front of us dropped her head and shoulders right back until she almost landed on my lap in the horizontal position.

Read More

Crikey, looks like you have a stiff in front of you, says I to the Padre.

“I wasn’t planning on working tonight,” says he, who – let’s face it – is used to praying over the deceased. I looked around to see if anyone had noticed her. It didn’t look like it.

I stood up and looked down at her, she lay with closed eyes – quiet, yet appeased. The gas thing was this, her buddy, who was sitting beside her, never budged. She just kept drinking her gin and tonic from a huge bowl glass. I guess this passing out must happen a lot.

Seriously though, I was genuinely sure she was dead – but once the Padre opened the window and a cold, sharp draught of air hit her, she came back to life, sitting upright like a happy meerkat. We both heaved a sigh of relief.

I always seem to have car trouble. On Friday I was coming back from Blanchardstown with my late husband’s daughter, Jane, who has Down syndrome when we had a problem in the rush-hour traffic.

Didn’t we hear a car beeping at us?

“Crazy guy,” said Jane waving her hands in the air. Turns out we had a flat tyre.

A tide of panic rose within me. This was turning into a right mess of a day. How the hell was I going to find a garage? The AA would surely take a while to get to me.

“Oh no,” says Jane, with a sigh of exasperation. “I want a chicken burger in McDonald’s, I’m hungry.”

Then just as she uttered those words, what did eagled-eyed yours truly see? A van in front of me waiting for the lights to turn green with those two comforting words: ‘Mobile mechanic’.

Could you believe my luck? I ran out and tapped his window. The poor fellow, a lad called Tom Ward, nearly had a heart attack. “Follow me to the roundabout and turn left,” says he. OMG I could have eaten him with salt on. I was ever so grateful.

I edged my way out of the traffic and parked behind Tom’s van. An older man, a passenger in the front seat called Dave hobbled out, his gait inclined to shuffle.

“Jaysus, you were lucky to find us,” says he.

That’s for sure, says I.

I noticed his right foot was covered in a big black nylon medical boot. Gosh, what happened to you?

“Well,” he said, “a year ago I lost five of my f**king toes.”

How in God’s name did that happen, says I, you poor sausage.

“Diabetes.”

Oh, that’s terrible.

He could barely stand, I’m not joking. Turns out it’s extremely hard to stay balanced without toes. But despite his ailments, he was fiercely upbeat.

“I used to be the head baker in Superquinn in Blackrock,” says he, watching as his friend Tom the mobile mechanic started pumping the tyre.

“We all loved Feargal Quinn, the owner,” says he. “He really looked after us.

“One day I was doing a TV advert for Superquinn – and I was kneading dough with two hands, as bakers do. Would you believe it, the producer stopped the cameras rolling. ‘You can’t do that,’ says she. ‘It looks like you are fondling two boobs.’

“‘Well,’ says I. ‘Can I fondle one? It won’t be the same, mind you.’”

“Good guy,” said Jane, shaking Tony’s hand, laughing. We were lucky to meet these lads. That’s for sure.

By now, McDonald’s was waiting for us.

“Yippee,” said Jane gaily, as she tucked into a chicken burger and chips – a beatific grin across her sweet little face.

On Saturday, my neighbour Maisie and her husband Robert invited me to go to the Rose of Tralee selection in the Stillorgan Park Hotel. Their daughter was one of 29 Roses hoping to represent Dublin. The place was absolutely jammed, so Robert had to sit two rows ahead of us.

The glamour, oh, the glamour. Well, I can tell you this, they were all stunning. The compere Ollie Turner should be doing the main event in Tralee. He was f**king brilliant, he reminded me of Pat Shortt from D’Unbelievables.

One Dublin rose was called Bria. “Must be an Irish meaning to your name,” says the bould Ollie.

“No, no,” says the Rose, “my dad bought some brie cheese in the supermarket. He liked the sound of it, and added an ‘a’ on the end to make it more interesting.”

Another Rose had lost her mother and father over the last two years and was now looking after four of her brothers – all of them younger than herself. My heart went out to her.

When Maisie’s daughter was on stage doing her thing with grace, Ollie shouts, “Where are your parents? Are they in the audience tonight?”

Well, Maisie and I leapt up waving. Unfortunately her husband Robert didn’t. He’s hard of hearing you see.

“That’s the wan from the paper,” says the woman behind us, “I never knew she came out as gay.”

Well, you could have knocked me for six.

“Were you morto?”says Maisie laughing.

Was I morto? No offence to my gorgeous buddies in the LGBTQI+ community, but as the Dubs would say, I was scarlet. You see I’m just not into the mná, thank you very much.

Feck Robert anyhow, I thought as I skilfully exempted myself from the scene, a big grin on my face.

Sure, you have to laugh.