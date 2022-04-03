Brighid’s Diary: ‘The whole scene could be out of Vanishing Ireland, when the only web was by a spider’

“Where are you now?” says Michael ‘The Bull’ Masterson on the phone.

“I’ll tell you where I am,” says I. “I am tearing into a feed of boxty in the Hard Boiled Egg Cafe in Cavan.”

“Meet me in the Welly Deli in Arvagh,” says he, “I have a right bucko lined up for you to meet.” So I hopped in the car and belted off to Arvagh, only 20 minutes away.

Propped up on some high stools in a corner of the Centra in Arvagh, I found the bould Michael and two other farmers tucking into a big fry.

The Welly Deli, as it is known, was so named as a place for farmers to get fed during Covid. They are still coming.

“Tell me about Jimmy,” says I, stirring away at my tea.

“Well,” says Michael, “Yon Jimmy Boylan is a unique specimen. He is a retired farmer, a poet, a bit of a philosopher and wit. He has what I would call an unbelievable yearning for books. I reckon there is over 10,000 of them if not more.

"Jimmy was gathering books when everybody else was dumping them into landfill. He even has his outhouses and sheds adapted especially for them. He ates them.

“Now, follow my car, and we’ll rattle up to Jimmy’s now,” says The Bull.

Well, we drove down dirt roads, up hills, dipping down hollows, near lakes and across fields. Finally we arrived at Jimmy’s farmhouse where we were greeted by a big auld friendly collie.

“The house is 300 years old,” says Michael.

"It looks it,” says I.

Now, let me describe the scene. Inside the house, Jimmy was sitting on an ancient leather sofa in the darkness, his arms crossed, hands resting on a grand big tummy. At first I thought he was asleep or even dead, for his eyes were closed.

When he sat up, I saw he had a round, ruddy, plump face marked with devilment, and two twinkly, mischievous blue eyes ensconced below the rim of his old tweed cap.

I don’t think I have ever seen anyone as chilled out as this fella. He barely budged a centimetre when he saw us.

As for the room, no words could describe it. You had to adjust your eyes to the darkness. An enormous inglenook fireplace stuffed with burning logs dominated the little room. It must have been ten-foot wide.

“Sit there Biddy,” says he. So I did. The Bull sat on a separate sofa, cap on.

“Did you ever hear of a lad called Shakespeare?” says Jimmy, apropos of nothing.

"Wasn’t he wonderful,” says I. “Sure hasn’t he captured every emotion known to man?”

“Ah, but isn’t he a great prop for the British economy? He’s worth millions. The British are great at creating copyright tourism.”

I could see he was enjoying himself tremendously. It was hard not to laugh. He then picked up a book.

“Did you ever read this? Shakespeare was Irish! by a man called Brian Nugent.”

“Nope,” says I.

“Jaysus,” says he, “do you read books at all? Anyhow, Shakespeare WAS Irish, he could’ve been from Cavan. There’s a lad in his play Coriolanus who greets his friend with ‘a hundred thousand welcomes’, and Hamlet even swears by St Patrick.”

The Bull rolled his eyes up to heaven. As for me, by this stage, the legs were being burnt off me. I was sitting far too near to what was really a bonfire. I had to push my chair back away from the intense heat.

In the meantime, Jimmy began to talk easily and gaily, jumping from one subject to the next with great excitement and randomness, yet retaining great comic emphasis. You couldn’t keep a rein on him. Each tangent he went off on was priceless, his mind commanded by curiosity and joy.

“Oh, mortality, the human condition,” says he dramatically. “’How long am I going to last?’ is the most important question in most people’s minds.” He’s right about that.

I realised I was in the presence of someone completely unique – a man who has dedicated himself to a life of reading. As he spoke of history and literature, and read from Dinneen’s Irish-English dictionary, it dawned on me that the whole scene could be a page out of Vanishing Ireland, when the only web was one made by spiders.

“Jimmy, did you find the copy of The Odyssey you were looking for?” shouted Michael from an even darker corner.

“The O’Dessie has disappeared,” said Jimmy, in his deep accent. Then with the same randomness, he moved onto music.

“Biddy, did you ever hear of a man called Larry Cunningham?”

"I sure did,” says I,

“He sang ‘Lovely Leitrim’. Jesus, I have a horrid appreciation of him. That Larry Cunningham was a shockin’ good looking fellow. He used to call into to me, he lived down the road. Larry had class. Now, I’d know the difference between class and common, if you know what I mean.

“Let me define class,” says he, screwing up his eyes. “You could come across a good-looking woman but when she opened her mouth and started using the auld bad language, you’d know she had no class.

"She’d be the type that would have a selfish, inward persona. As a famous man once said, ‘Class is permanent, fame is temporary.’”

Then he gaily slid over all things politically incorrect – and do you know? It was fecking refreshing. It’s grand to be politically incorrect as long as no one hears you.

“Michael, do you remember that auld German farmer who lived in Leitrim?” he says.

Michael nodded.

“Oh, that Gunter was my nemesis,” sighs Jimmy. “We hadn’t spoken in a third of a century. It was mutual, let me tell you. I’m a great believer that hostility is a grand thing, once it’s mutual. Like he wouldn’t be shortening my day.

"One day I told him he wouldn’t make it to a hundred. I used say, ‘The three figures just aren’t in you.’ Well, I was right. He didn’t,” says Jimmy, tossing his nose into the air.

“On that note, it’s time to put the kettle on for ye," says he moseying into his kitchen, charm personified. Our host returned and placed on a chair a big mug of tea for Michael and a delicate bone china cup for yours truly. Two lemon curd cakes still in the tray were plonked into The Bull’s lap.

When Michael disappeared into the kitchen, Jimmy suddenly became fierce shy and whispered, “I have a lock of presents for you Biddy,” said he. He took a little red box out of his pocket.

Don’t tell me he’s going to propose, thought I, and I wasn’t far off the mark. His face blushing crimson pink, he suddenly became all bashful and coy.

“’Tis a little brooch,” he said, his spirits expanding. “The pin is gone off the back, but you could sew it onto an auld dress.”

Ah, he melted my heart. I guessed I’d have to handle him with delicacy, because under all the bonhomie was a shy, lovelorn farmer.

And begod, he was so happy he gave me two more presents – a picture of Larry Cunningham and a big old rusty horseshoe. I’m not joking, it was straight out of a John B Keane play. Eventually, I had to leave my rural troubadour.

