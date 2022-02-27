Brighid’s Diary: ‘The only horse this lad had being minding had two legs and was sitting two feet across from me’

‘Are you back yet?”

“Just leaving Nice airport,” says I.

“I have best news ever,” says the broken-hearted Russian. “I have found new place to live in Wicklow. It’s paradise, it’s a wooden house in forest like fairy tale with badgers, foxes and birds singing.”

“Really?” says I, happy beyond measure both for the broken-hearted Russian’s news, and for myself, I may add.

“Will you come and visit?” says he.

Read More

“Where is the nearest place to you?”

“Avoca cafe, Kilmacanogue.”

“Grand, see you tomorrow at One.”

The following morning, I drove out to Avoca and waited for the Russian. I had his triple espresso and a huge slab of his favourite chocolate cake ready for him. Despite the stormy weather, didn’t he just jog in, dressed in shorts and a tight T-shirt, cool sneakers, rain dripping from his forehead. He was soaked.

Yet he looked like a new man, thought I. It was the first time I saw real peace in his face. The transformation was incredible. He has, I thought, the happiest knack of landing on his feet.

“I love this wooden house,” says he, “it is in middle of nowhere, off-grid, just the way I like it.” Sure I was only dying to see his new abode.

“Leave your car there Biddy,” says he, “we can walk. It’s in a lovely spot.”

So I did. The wind whipped our backs as we made our way through a wet forest. And there it was, a magical timber and cob round house, sitting in the middle of a winter sunlit glade surrounded by trees.

“Come in,” he said, as he leapt forward to unlock a heavy wooden door. He showed me his new NATO emergency military folding shovel – a tiny thing that can dig through ground like butter – his brass and black railed double bed, covered with a white and blue counterpane.

A tapestry hung over the bed head: ‘Jesus guard thy sleep.’ “Even he is protecting me,” says he.

That’s for sure, thought I. The embers in his wood fire stove were still burning orange as he refilled it. ’Twas so cosy, I thought looking at the walls packed tight with sheep’s wool insulation.

His familiar possessions, unique to him, were laid out neatly on a shelf. His tortoise comb, his book of poetry by Turgenev. He had placed his sports gear in drawers, his sweatshirts and jackets were hanging on a freestanding oak rail. His little battered Le Creuset red pot, the dark gold gilt photo of his Siberian grandmother, dressed in black and holding a big sturgeon fish were propped on a shelf made from rough logs.

I turned and watched him. He was happy. Proud. Then I sat back in an armchair in the kitchen and gazed around me, as he brewed some coffee.

Two freshly caught rabbits were hanging from a hook near the sink. “Tonight’s dinner,” says he. “I caught them at dusk.”

By now, the winds had calmed, it was cold and clear outside. He stood at the little window and shushed me so as to listen to the birds. There was no more overthinking. No drama. Just peace. Another episode in his story.

“Don’t tell my old Lithuanian girlfriend I am here,” says he.

“As if,” says I.

Tuesday was my big day. Finally I was off to Thyme Out to collect my letter from Mr Valentine. “Sit over there for a minute and have some coffee and ginger cake, I’ve got to find the key for the safe,” says Elizabeth-Sarah, the owner.

I grabbed a high stool near the window. The suspense was killing me.

All I knew was that Mr Valentine was a horse-trainer who was frequently in Dalkey visiting his mother in a nursing home.

“Do you mind me asking, is he easy on the eye?” says I.

“Well, put it like this Biddy, you wouldn’t throw him out of the bed for eating crisps,” Elizabeth-Sarah said laughing.

Finally, she produced the letter. I was intrigued. It was simply addressed to ‘Biddy.’ Nice handwriting, thought I, and it was written with an ink pen, no less.

Now readers, in fairness to the fellow, I can’t reveal what he wrote, nor his name. I mean he deserves some privacy – but I can tell you it was such a witty letter that I agreed to meet him in the Queens in Dalkey last Friday.

There he was, just as he said, waiting for me in the snug to my right. Ah sure he was much better in real life altogether. He was tall, had a full head of hair, great teeth and a grand smile to go with them. Not bad, not bad at all, I thought, finding myself almost blushing.

He held the chair out for me, took my coat, then ordered drinks. He was polite and funny. We talked about horses, Cheltenham. We even had friends in common.

Just as he left to get a second pint for himself and a glass of vino for yours truly, I bent down to fix my tights. What did I see under the table only a navy leather handbag with gold zips on it. Jesus, I hope it’s not his, thought I. That’s all I need.

“Someone must have left this behind them,” says I on his return. “I’ll leave it with the manager at the bar.”

“Oh, that’s Mummy’s,” says he.

“Sorry?”

“She popped into the bathroom with Dolores, her Filipina nurse. She’ll be back in a minute. Mummy is very frail now and she takes ages.”

I looked at him in horror. Apart from the fact that I was meeting his mammy on our first date, it was the way he said ‘mummy’.

And just as he said it once more in that really annoying way, I spotted herself, slowly limping her way towards me with a stick. She was no wilting violet, I can tell you. I could see my future in five minutes.

“Get me my blood-pressure tablets Dolores,” she said to her exhausted-looking helper.

“Mummy, this is Biddy,” says he, “Biddy, this is Mummy and this is Dolores.”

Oh, if only I had a shotgun for every time he uttered ‘mummy’. The tone of his voice went through me like a knife.

The mother was about 90 and as alert as bedamned, her wrinkly paws weighted down by huge diamonds and emeralds.

“Oh, you bite your nails,” says she. “Horrid habit.”

Arra, I could think of worse ones, says I, knocking back my wine. Jesus, she was deadly, I thought as she asked me a hundred questions while he listened to her interrogation of me with close absorption.

You know that sense you get, of something slipping dangerously towards an impossible line? Well, I had it. I soon realised the only horse this lad had being minding had two legs and was sitting two feet across from me. Our meeting was quick. Very quick. In fact, it lasted exactly one hour and 10 minutes to be precise.

The last thing I heard, as I pushed my way through the punters in the Queens bar were the words, “Cheltenham, Biddy. Cheltenham? You must come.”

“Is Mummy going too?” says I, sprinting back faster than a horse at the national towards Coliemore Road.

I toddled off home delighted with myself. Honest to God, there is nothing like the peace of your own company. I put my feet up near the turf fire, a glass of Barolo in one hand, and thanked the good lord for independence and peace. Phew.