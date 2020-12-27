Brighid's Diary: The growth of instant gardens and our missing red geranium

I am going nuts. Not far from my cottage, an "instant jungle" is being installed in what you can only call a "mansion". Huge lorries hauling fully grown exotic trees, and shrubs, mount the pavement, shattering the peace with roaring engines and loud beeping. I can hear the purr of gigantic electric gates as trucks trundle their cargo of enormous evergreens and greenery through. I have never seen anything quite like it.

This is a new phenomenon in Dalkey. I call it, "the instant gratification of gardens". It seems that lovely old idea of watching something grow and blossom in its own time is over. Finito.

It is all so unnatural and unsettling.

You see, I simply love trees. They might not look like it, but trees are so alive. They breathe, eat and drink like all of us. And they grow very slowly. That is the beauty of them.

A bit stressed by all the noise and drama, I make a beeline for Thyme Out in Dalkey. I am addicted to its stem ginger cake and coffee. It always helps.

Who do I meet in there only Brian Woods, who happens to have a garden centre of his own in Johnstown. He could see I wasn't myself. When I told him what happened, he says, "People have no patience, Biddy, they are just not prepared to wait 15 years to see something grow. They want everything now. Let's take a walk along the coast road and I'll have a look. I am always fascinated by these things."

Brian knows everything about the subject. He spends his life travelling from Turkey to Hawaii to Japan in search of exotic varieties of rare plants and flowers.

It is hard for us to get a glimpse of the sea with all these gates, lodges, hedges and trees, all hiding the gorgeous expansive sea view. I am always a tad shocked by assumed privilege. It's very common in Dalkey, the auld assumed privilege. Trump's walls are nothing on it. Wealthy homeowners love to block the views. Just like that. All the lovely visitors that stop each day and find the sea so therapeutic to look at, now strain to get a mere glimpse of it. Brian agrees.

But back to the trees.

"How long does it takes for the poor trees to recover from the shock of being relocated?" I ask.

"It takes them a while to settle in, at least a year or two. They need to be strong trees if they are by the sea, as you well know. Trees can suffer from 'transplant shock', after all, their mature roots have been cut. There are all sorts of symptoms that they show, branch die-back, leaf scorch, stunted twig or flower growth. Premature fall colour. It goes on and on," says Brian.

"It takes two or more years to get rid of their stress symptoms. Occasionally it can take even five years to fully recover."

So, the poor sausages have to adapt to their new home?

"Yes," says Brian, "but often it benefits the trees, not straight away but later, "

"You mean they become institutionalised."

"Yes," says Brian, "when you put it that way... yes." He looks at eight massive trees in front of one enormous granite house. "Now, that's a type of holly tree, IIex 'J.C.Van Tol'. They cost about a grand each. They are a tough tree. I suspect they will burn a bit on the sea side. But they will have a good chance of making it. I betcha I know where they were grown, Pistoia in northern Italy - oh, and that ferny monster there is called Oleria Fosteria, it's the hardiest plant ever for coastal areas." I find it all fascinating.

We trot on like two detectives towards Vico Road.

"Gosh," he says looking into the second jungle, "that would have cost them minimum €70,000…. Buxus hedges, evergreen oaks, Quercus ilex folia... Amazing. It looks like it has been there for ever. Now, do you see that ferny tree over there? That's a Tamarisk shrub. That will put up with anything you might throw at it."

A bit like myself, I thought.

I don't have a garden so I cherish my two window boxes full of bright, busty red geraniums. They are well tended and much loved.

On Thursday, one of my big geraniums had disappeared. There was a neat square of emptiness, a crisp outline of clay, as if someone had taken it out in a measured way. As neat as a mini grave. It was utterly inexplicable, a complete mystery.

I was sure some young fellow grabbed it for a bit of fun. A local lady out walking, saw me staring at the deep, perfect hole.

"I saw who took it out," she said. "She arrived with a plastic bag and a garden trowel and cut it out ever so carefully."

I confess to being a bit of a flower thief myself, but I would only pick a single flower if there was a proliferation of them. I would never surgically remove a plant.

And, I usually give people the benefit of the doubt. I make excuses for them. Maybe the geranium lover had had a bad day. Maybe she was depressed. But my missing geranium was niggling the arse out of me.

My son Johnny noticed. "Mum, you always say you hate injustice, now let's go down and sort it out." With his sharp eye and cool judgement, he manhandled me into the car.

"It's only a geranium," I mumbled.

"But it is a beautiful geranium, Mum. You love those flowers."

"It's the principle of it. Right?" I set aside my misgivings and followed my son to the door of the woman's house, wondering should we bother at all.

I rang the bell nervously. Herself appeared, brazen as you like.

"Someone saw you taking our geranium," I said. "Would you please desist from doing that."

At this the woman gave a moan. "Do you want to see the CCTV footage of you taking it?" said Johnny, devilment rising.

"No," she said.

Johnny glared at her, then looked through the hallway to a huge garden at the back. Our red geranium was now gaily planted into a pot.

"That is ours," he said. "We have no garden and you have a huge garden. I don't think it's fair that you took Mum's flowers."

She slammed the door on us.

I was ever so proud of Johnny.

Christmas and particularly New Year are a brutal time for those afflicted by loneliness, depression, alcoholism, or even all three. It's a time that always reminds me of my late buddy, the poet, Michael Hartnett. I remember bumping into Michael in St Patrick's [University]Hospital, Dublin. I think it was around 1998.

He was "drying out" in the Laraco unit and looked completely despondent. It was pitiful to see him in such a bad way. I could have cried. His head was bent down and he was carrying a book on St John of the Cross. Yet the humour never failed. "The most brilliant people I know have been in institutions, Brighid, I worry about the ones who haven't. There is no certification of sanity for them!" he told me.

Both avid cooks, we talked about Elizabeth David's books and Michael's recipe for rabbit stew, much loved by Travellers. We found escape and comfort in cooking. If it is a toss up between depression and cooking, I think cooking is the way to go in terms of January distraction. You read the ingredients, measure, whisk, mix and create. All stress is forgotten. You simply beat and roll it out of you, the same way that you do in life.

Wishing each and every one of you a happy and peaceful New Year.

