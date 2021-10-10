| 7.9°C Dublin

Brighid’s Diary: ‘Sure, as they say in the country, it’s not just the cream that floats to the top...’

Brighid McLaughlin. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Brighid McLaughlin

Honest to God, you wouldn’t believe the drama outside SuperValu car park on Tuesday. A huge, white-bearded fellow, tins of anchovies on his toes, was flinging his wrists out, and roaring at the owner of a big glossy jeep who had nearly crushed him into a piece of pâté on the ground. Why? Mr Jeep wanted a free parking space.

You ignorant little shit,” the bearded fellow cried and just as he said it, the little shit himself squeezed out of the jeep and started to bawl him out. Everything was at a standstill and, by God, the atmosphere was smart and raw skinned.

Mr Jeep’s eyes were ferocious, his face was clenched, his voice, deep and as for his face? ‘Très’ sniffy.

