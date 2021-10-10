Brighid’s Diary: ‘Sure, as they say in the country, it’s not just the cream that floats to the top...’

Honest to God, you wouldn’t believe the drama outside SuperValu car park on Tuesday. A huge, white-bearded fellow, tins of anchovies on his toes, was flinging his wrists out, and roaring at the owner of a big glossy jeep who had nearly crushed him into a piece of pâté on the ground. Why? Mr Jeep wanted a free parking space.

“You ignorant little shit,” the bearded fellow cried and just as he said it, the little shit himself squeezed out of the jeep and started to bawl him out. Everything was at a standstill and, by God, the atmosphere was smart and raw skinned.

Mr Jeep’s eyes were ferocious, his face was clenched, his voice, deep and as for his face? ‘Très’ sniffy.

Anyhow the bearded fellow was having none of it. “You f**k, you little f**k, you horizontally challenged, little shit.”

The jeep fellow hadn’t a leg to stand on.

Sadly, I have witnessed this scenario many times. The bigger and newer the car, the more busting of gut to get the free space. Sure, as they say in the country, it’s not just the cream that floats to the top.

Now let me fill you in on the progress of the new bathroom. On Wednesday morning I opened my eyes and stared at the calendar on the bedroom wall. I realised there was a distressing timelag between when I had hoped the bathroom would be finished and what the reality looked like.

I decided to nab the broken-hearted Russian for a coffee in Dún Laoghaire before he headed to the cottage.

Now the Russian is a bit of a loner and not fond of small talk, and he prefers an empty space to meet, preferably a big one.

At 10am I waited at the entrance to the People’s Park in Dún Laoghaire, holding two hot espressos. It was one of these crisp sunny days and I was looking forward to getting everything sorted. Fast.

The Russian bounded through the gates, looking very sporty. He was wearing running shorts and a tight white t-shirt. But a scowl marked his face.

“I need to take the day off, Biddy,” he said. “I had an argument with that Kerry guy. That man turned up with this stupid laser to cut templates. I never use a laser – I draw the templates by hand. All his measurements for my expensive marble stone were incorrect.

“I told him, ‘You left a 30mm gap in the bathroom near the radiator. If you are going to work you must pay attention, be alert.’ How tired I am of this construction, hiring people, firing people, regulating people’s work. It is not interesting for me. Irish builders have abandoned any kind of originality. They have no interest in craftsmanship, no interest in knowledge, just in gain.

“By 11 o’clock he had destroyed two pieces of expensive marble. I mean destroyed.” He was fuming.

I gathered the construction of ‘Biddy’s bathroom’ was going to be a bit of a battleground.

“How long more do you think it will take?” I said, braving the storm.

“Biddy, I want you to have the best restoration for your bathroom. You see, there are no half-measures with me. Real craftsmen need time. You see, if I don’t finish, I am technically not finished, if you know what I mean,” he said, finishing his coffee.

Did I really hear that right? “If I don’t finish, I am technically not finished.” Jesus, how was I going to cut this complex cord?

On Thursday, he arrived at the halfdoor, ready to grout the pink pebbles.

“What are you doing weaving hair on the knob of your dresser? It looks like human hair,” he said, grimacing.

“No,” I laughed. “It’s horse hair for making snares to catch trout. My Dad taught me how to make them. He is the expert. He calls them ‘dulls’. The practice is actually known as ‘primitive twisting’.”

“I remember my grandmother making snares from ‘white’ horsehair,” he says. “Very similar to yours. I did not know it was called ‘primitive twisting’.

“My grandmother came from Mezen, Siberia. I only went there once. It was in May, sudden floods from melting snow attracted many birds, particularly the snow buntings. We used to watch them near the hole in the ice on the river, the place where we used to get water. They had a fun little walk, more like a run with an odd skip and hop… the way you walk when you are happy. Ah, I can see them running across the snow….

“Sometimes she laid a trail of grain to distract them, then she snared them with the horsehair nooses.”

I was riveted.

“The birds were so fat and healthy. I was able to sell them in the market for two roubles each,” he explained. “We ate the rest. She roasted them in the oven with herbs, sprinkled them with salt and we ate them with our fingers. They were so delicious, really juicy, and crispy on the outside.”

Suddenly, we were interrupted by a ferocious bang on the door. It was Masha, his Lithuanian girlfriend.

“I spend two days making black bread for you and always you are here at Biddy’s house,” she said to him.

She turned to me. “Is he your new boyfriend?” she said, staring at me with accusatory eyes.

“Nope,” I said.

The Lithuanian wasn’t convinced.

“This bathroom take much too long,” she said. “Crazy long time.”

Well, I agreed with her on that.

I decided it was time to flee. The drama was all getting a bit much for me. I hotfooted it up to my favourite hotel in Killiney, Fitzpatrick’s Castle. And, oh boy, did I enjoy myself.

That evening the castle was buzzing. I eavesdropped on a wealthy-looking English bloke talking to a couple about his stint in a rehab centre in Malibu. Downloading tales of his rambunctious life and a Ripasso red in one gulp, he soon realised I was listening and he lowered his tone to a whisper.

Don’t you just hate that?

Later I was happily imbibing a whiskey sour in the library cocktail bar when he entered alone. He made a beeline for a nearby velvet blue banquette. The red wine was acting fast.

“Like your dress,” he says.

“Thank you,” says I. We got to talking. It seems the many stints of rehab in England and America had left him unimpressed.

“Do you know what I call rehab?” he says, raising his big nose, the colour of mottled strawberries, high in the air.

“No,” I say.

“The dripping roast,” he says. “They keep you on a spit, turning you around and around, dripping money. Rehab never wants you to recover. They want you to stay and pay.

“At one stage I was broke but I realised that I was worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to them. Why? I was a commodity. There are 47 rehab centres in Malibu – 47! They all put profit ahead of patient care. Trust me, it’s an ugly business.”

Just then, who walks in holding hands with a stunning lady over 6ft tall?

I couldn’t believe it. It was “the little shit”. You can go nowhere.

And guess what he ordered at the bar? A coupé champagne for herself.

“And for you, sir?” asked Marius the mixologist.

“A Colorado Bulldog.”

Jesus, was that aptly named!