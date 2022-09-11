Brighid’s diary: ‘Since I’ve turned 60, I’ve decided it’s time to make my will’

Last week, I had a very interesting bunch of people over for the storytelling evening. There was a visiting Israeli plastic surgeon, two cowboys from Bandera, Texas with their stetsons on (I cracked up when

I saw them at the half-door), a Palestinian chef working in Temple Bar, and retired GP Dr John Hanlon from Clontarf with his daughter Kelly, who also happens to be a doctor.

Well, before I get into telling you about the story about the doctors, I have to let you know that by the end of the evening, the Palestinian chef and the Israeli plastic surgeon were drinking tea together in the kitchen and having a laugh. But let me get back to Dr John.

“My father was a very interesting man,” he tells me. “He was an ear, nose and throat surgeon in the 1940s. One day, while he was examining a patient, the man coughed into dad’s left eye. He became blind in a matter of months.

“That was just the start of it. My father’s consultant in Harley Street gave him large doses of [antibiotic] streptomycin – which caused him to be deaf as well as blind. I remember him coming home from London holding onto my uncle’s arm.

“I mean Dad was a tall, fit fellow, a man who played rugby, who excelled at sea swimming and diving. A trip to Lourdes gave him a new sense of optimism.”

Despite his father’s situation, he decided to study physiotherapy, which was new at the time. The newly-crowned Queen Elizabeth granted him special permission to attend lectures in London in the company of a secretary who interpreted the classes for him on the palms of his hands, a process called tactile signing.

Within six months, Dr John’s father received an honorary degree.

“When he came home,” says John, “he used to meet Eddie Heron, the Irish champion diver, at the Blackrock Baths in Dublin. Swimmers would be shocked to see Eddie guiding my dad up the high diving board, then he would tap Dad on his side, a split second before they jumped into the water.”

By 1961, John’s father’s heart deteriorated, and against his doctor’s advice he travelled to Lourdes – as he had done every summer since his diagnosis. After visiting the shrine baths, he died in the local hospital and is buried in the Irish plot in Lourdes.

He was some man for one man. The cowboys were so moved by this story that they were nearly crying.

And would you believe this? I had another storytelling evening the following Friday – and who was sitting in the same seat by the fire? A woman who told me about her extraordinary uncle – the blind doctor, the same James Hanlon.

It was all totally random. Ireland is surely a parish.

For years her kids abandoned her. The only thing they wanted was money

On Friday, I toddled up to the village to make my will. Yes, you heard me right. Yours truly is making a will.

Wills are synonymous with two things, relatives and money – a fairly lethal combination. And when there is a will, there is a fight. That’s a certainty.

Our lovely Maeve Binchy changed her will 40 times no less, and she was right. She was very specific about how the money should be spent. Her friends did very well out of it. Mine will too.

But honest to God, I had my poor head scorched thinking about who I might leave my cottage and my little bits and pieces to.

Well, I’d say the aul cottage would be worth a few bob. That would be the son sorted out for sure, but would the nieces like my limestone sculptures that took me months to carve in Donegal? Would the nephew fancy a folk art painting or an 18th century Harnen stand? Would my sister like my yellow dresser weighed down with brown and white willow pattern plates?

I doubt it.

You see, as I turned 60, I decided to sort it out. What brought this on? I’ll tell you. A dear friend, who is in her late 70s, has two acrimonious little brats of children who never came home from abroad to see her until the hospital called a few months ago.

I thought she was on the way out, and so did the medical team, and so did the spoiled sprogs. I found my poor buddy lying in bed, eyes tight shut, trying to nibble a Rich Tea.

For years her kids abandoned her. The only thing they wanted was money. Bank transfers to be precise. I always remember her dragging herself in the midst of acute depression into the Western Union office on O’Connell Street to wire them funds.

They were both in their 30s. As they say in Donegal, no spring chookies.

Of course they couldn’t stand me.

The one Christmas they did come home, many years ago, they saw three books – Done with The Crying: Help and Healing for Mothers of Estranged Adult Children, Why Has Nobody Told Me THIS Before, and Walking on Eggshells.

“Who gave you those, Mother?” they asked.

“Biddy,” says she.

That’s when the shit really hit the fan.

The rare time I did meet the daughter, she always proclaimed she was “overwhelmed”.

Would you not go for a walk? I’d suggest. “No,” she said. “The overwhelmingness of being home is hard.”

Hmm. The mother was worried about the daughter’s health. Nothing wrong with her, I’d say, except for a penchant for expensive Chloé handbags and weekly self-maintenance.

When I called up to see my friend, I became particularly alarmed when I saw yer wan massaging her Mum’s hands with lavender oil. This is a well-known trick for removing rings from the nearly dead. She noticed me watching her, so thankfully the diamonds remained intact.

As for the son? For most of his adult life he has been dossing around abroad, drinking craft beers and going to the gym, all sustained by Mummy.

He is a self-confessed alcoholic and gambler, a real piece of work. When he heard she was on the death bed, he couldn’t get home fast enough.

I listened as his mother scolded him gently about moving back home. Do you know what he said? “Mum, stop right now, you are triggering my addictions.”

Well, guess what happened? Mum recovered dramatically. I’d even say miraculously. She has invited me to spend a week with her in Croatia.

“No need to bring your credit card Biddy,” she says. “We’ll be going through ‘their’ inheritance.”

Now that’s an offer I simply can’t refuse.