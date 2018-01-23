Irish rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll shared two sweet photos of him with Michaela Morley - the superfan he met with the Heineken Cup at Temple Street back in 2011.

Brian O'Driscoll shares sweet 'then and now' photo of him with superfan Michaela at Temple Street Hospital

O'Driscoll delighted young Mayo girl, Michaela, six at the time, when he arrived into her ward fresh from winning the European Cup with Leinster.

Ever since, there has been a special bond between the pair. And today, O'Driscoll revealed that he caught up with Michaela again at the opening of the new Renal and Neurology Outpatient Units in Temple Street Hospital, Dublin.

Always great to catch up with my little buddy Michaela Morley who is better than ever - at the opening of the new Renal & Neurology Outpatient Units @Temple_Street earlier today. Thanks you to all the incredibly generous donors who helped make this happen. pic.twitter.com/PZ0RWCz34Y — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) January 23, 2018

"Always great to catch up with my little buddy Michaela Morley who is better than ever," he tweeted. "Thank you to all the incredibly generous donors who helped make this happen," he added.

Previously, O'Driscoll revealed how her first met Michaela. "She's doing brilliantly as well. She got a kidney replacement and I've met her multiple times after," he said.

"She's a real character and that's one of the really great stories coming from the hospital." "When you become a parent it becomes more real when you see the pain and torture that parents are in when they're kid is sick," he added.

O'Driscoll also explained previously has been involved with Temple Street for more than 10 years, and jumps at the chance to visit again.

Online Editors