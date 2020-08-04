Brian McFadden and fiancée Danielle Parkinson open up about IVF heartbreak

Brian McFadden and his fiancee Danielle Parkinson have opened up about their miscarriage and IVF heartbreak.

Brian and Danielle, who got engaged last Christmas after four years together, have told of their two-year long attempt to become pregnant before they decided to try IVF.

Danielle said she and Brian began trying for a baby a year into their relationship but “nothing happened.”

“My levels of AMH [anti-müllerian hormone] were quite low. Even though I was producing eggs, there were very few of them,” she told OK! Magazine.

The couple successfully began the IVF process last year with Danielle becoming pregnant on their first try.

Brian said the pair were “devastated” when Danielle discovered she had lost the baby just five weeks in while Brian was out of the country.

“I felt pregnant. I had a backache and some tiredness. Then I started bleeding and the symptoms disappeared. I took a pregnancy test and it was negative. A blood test in hospital confirmed I’d lost the baby,” Danielle said.

“Brian was in Dubai so I had to tell him over the phone. It was horrible being apart when we found out. I flew straight to Dubai and we both cried when we saw each other.”

Brian added: “Dani hadn’t had a scan at that point and in my head I didn’t believe the baby was gone. The previous evening, I met a top gynaecologist at a charity dinner and she told me to bring Dani straight to her when she arrived in Dubai.

“She did a proper scan and she said, “There’s no baby in there.” That’s when it hit me. It was the worst sinking feeling ever.”

Danielle said she broke down in tears when the gynaecologist “showed us that my womb was empty.”

She added: “We were over the moon, discussing whether it might be a boy or a girl. Both of our mums had cried when we told them I was pregnant so it was even worse telling them we’d lost the baby.”

Brian said telling Molly and Lilly-Sue, the daughters he shares with ex Kerry Katona, that they had suffered a miscarriage “broke” the couple.

“We wanted to shut ourselves away. Even now, anything can trigger you going back to that moment and then you’re crying again. Our emotions have been all over the place,” Danielle said.

The couple underwent a second round of IVF which also proved unsuccessful.

“We were at home together when Dani found out. It wasn’t as bad as the first time because we knew in our hearts Dani wasn’t pregnant,” Brian said.

Danielle added: “I didn’t have those pregnancy signs. I had to phone the hospital to tell them, which was quite upsetting.”

She said the remaining two eggs are “really strong “ and she plans to have one egg transferred this month.

“If we’re not successful, at some point in the future we might have two eggs put back in."

Danielle said the couple have not lost hope that they will one day have a healthy pregnancy.

“I’m producing eggs and Brian’s got a perfectly good sperm count so we’ve not lost hope,” she said, adding: “I think we’ll get to a stage where we’ll feel we’ve tried for long enough.

“As much as we want kids, it’s not the be all and end all. We still have Molly and Lilly in our lives. But we also still have the opportunity for two more cycles of IVF.

"That means two more egg collections under general anaesthetic. They collected 15 eggs for the first cycle and four developed, so a lot of them fizzled out.”

Brian joked: “If we do have a baby through this, when it turns 21 we’ll be saying, “You’re technically 22. You were in a freezer for a year!”

