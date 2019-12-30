Brendan O'Connor: 'The decade that changed everything for me'

For example, some men climb Kilimanjaro for the 40th birthday, or walk the Camino, or jump out of a plane. On my 40th birthday I took up extreme sports. As in, I spent my actual 40th birthday doing a dry run of a new chat show for RTE called The Saturday Night Show.

By the time that show started its first run proper after the summer I was in shock, my life having been just turned around by the birth of my second daughter in August. These two things would in many ways be the defining influences on the next decade. The latter especially would change everything.

The day I did that dry run I was also four or five stone heavier that I am now. I didn't realise at the time how overweight I was. You just take yourself for granted. And everyone around you tells you you are fine. I now realise that I was very unhealthy back then.

At different points over the past ten years I have lost different chunks of that weight, put some of it back on at times, and then lost it again. Right now I am probably at the lowest weight I have been in my adult life.

This is no harm as I head up to my 50th birthday next month.

I am entering now into sniper's alley, or so the lore goes. The fifties is said to be a dangerous time for a man. Widow-makers in arteries and various other threats are waiting to get me. The lore is that if you can get through your fifties and past 60 then you're out of danger for a while. I have not examined the scientific evidence for this, but it is probably a useful way to look at things.

It will encourage me to look after myself over the next decade, to keep my blood pressure down, maybe to get my heart checked - that kind of stuff that men don't do. Of course I don't feel like someone who is about to become 50. None of us do these days. We all feel eternally young now. But it is important that we grow. I think I grew a bit and evolved in the last decade, if I say so myself. About time too. I started chasing different buzzes, got my kicks in more sustainable ways, and learnt to slow down. It's important to let some things go as you get on in life. That's the only way you'll grow, by pruning away the dead wood.

I also think I know who my friends are now, more than I ever did. I am starting to understand what the man in the Sunscreen song meant when he said, "The older you get, the more you need the people you knew when you were young." I suppose it's important to be reconciled with the past. I'm always in the present or looking for the next thing.

But I guess you can't just breeze along instantly forgetting bygones. But equally we must keep moving forward. Not only have we seen massive change this past decade, we have seen the pace of that change accelerate all the time. In my game it's all change. We must not be afraid of change. We must leave ourselves wide open to it.

On the cusp of a new decade I feel the sands shifting again. I don't know what it is but a new phase is coming in some way, and it's time for it. We could all do with it, some kind of a shift in the mood, in the vibe. The trick now folks, as Johan Cruyff would have it, is to be facing in the right direction for whatever's next.

Happy New Year. And Happy New Decade. And let's be excited, not afraid.

