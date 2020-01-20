Brendan O'Connor: I was a millennial before you were

A shadow passed briefly over me when I read that Elizabeth Wurtzel had died. The distant rumble of thunder at a picnic and all that. Anyone under 45 or over 55 probably never heard Elizabeth Wurtzel's name, but for some of us Generation Xers, she is a kind of iconic figure who brings us back and reminds us that we were the proto-millennials.

Millennials look at Gen Xers now the way Gen Xers regarded boomers. Millennials think, as we used to think, that no one else was ever young, and that even if they were, this time it's different. Millennials are presumably vaguely aware that other people were once in their twenties and early thirties too. But they imagine we weren't like them. Millennials probably feel that they are the first ones to bring their kind of uniqueness to being in one's twenties and thirties.

I can make a fair guess at that, because that's exactly how we Gen Xers, the proto-millennials, used to think. We knew that our parents' generation had once been young, but they hadn't been young like we were being young. We were, as far as we were concerned, the first generation to come of age in the modern world, the first kids to grow up after the end of history, the first generation to break completely from the past and to create a whole new culture in a whole new world, powered by new technology - personal computers, personal CD players, mobile phones that were just phones, even iPods at a certain point. There had never been a generation like us.

And of course we invented a whole new culture and cultural discourse. One of our best-remembered proto-millennial inventions was the slacker, which was broadly speaking someone who sat around smoking hash. I know. Seems lame now, but it was a big thing at the time. Gen Xers were as slow to get on with life as millennials are now. We invented that whole notion of elongated adolescence through a combination of prosperity and no jobs.

