Brendan O'Connor: I was a millennial before you were
A shadow passed briefly over me when I read that Elizabeth Wurtzel had died. The distant rumble of thunder at a picnic and all that. Anyone under 45 or over 55 probably never heard Elizabeth Wurtzel's name, but for some of us Generation Xers, she is a kind of iconic figure who brings us back and reminds us that we were the proto-millennials.
Millennials look at Gen Xers now the way Gen Xers regarded boomers. Millennials think, as we used to think, that no one else was ever young, and that even if they were, this time it's different. Millennials are presumably vaguely aware that other people were once in their twenties and early thirties too. But they imagine we weren't like them. Millennials probably feel that they are the first ones to bring their kind of uniqueness to being in one's twenties and thirties.
I can make a fair guess at that, because that's exactly how we Gen Xers, the proto-millennials, used to think. We knew that our parents' generation had once been young, but they hadn't been young like we were being young. We were, as far as we were concerned, the first generation to come of age in the modern world, the first kids to grow up after the end of history, the first generation to break completely from the past and to create a whole new culture in a whole new world, powered by new technology - personal computers, personal CD players, mobile phones that were just phones, even iPods at a certain point. There had never been a generation like us.
And of course we invented a whole new culture and cultural discourse. One of our best-remembered proto-millennial inventions was the slacker, which was broadly speaking someone who sat around smoking hash. I know. Seems lame now, but it was a big thing at the time. Gen Xers were as slow to get on with life as millennials are now. We invented that whole notion of elongated adolescence through a combination of prosperity and no jobs.
We had our other big cultural signifiers too. Trainspotting the movie was probably one seminal moment. Interestingly, director Danny Boyle's next-but-one film after that was The Beach. The Beach came out in 2000 and I believe that it is the movie that straddles Gen X and the millennials.
Go back and have a look and you'll see what I mean - a bunch of gap-year types and crusties try to find the ultimate Instagram fantasy beach, jealously guard its exclusivity and set up their own society with their own rules. There's loads of virtue signalling and political correctness and diversity as well. I sometimes wonder if Boyle (aided and abetted by Alex Garland, who wrote the book, which was a must- read in the late nineties) didn't essentially invent millennials in that movie.
By the way, millennials won't believe this but Leonardo DiCaprio was so incredibly beautiful then.
Obviously Douglas Coupland, who wrote the actual book Generation X, and a handful of the other novels that captured the zeitgeist of that era, was central to the Gen X cultural ecosystem. He and Bret Easton Ellis were the two colossuses who bestrode the world of Gen X ennui with their ironic, often blank and slightly flat middlebrow alternative fiction.
And then there was Elizabeth Wurtzel, who was the cool, fucked-up girl that you were vaguely in love with. I don't know what the kids go for now, but back then we loved smart and dangerous girls. Bookish but wild and challenging was the dream package. Wurtzel's Prozac Nation pretty much invented a whole school of female confessional writing around mental health, and of course it added to the fetishising of Prozac, the big brand among the new selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitor antidepressants that were the answer to everyone's problems back then.
The millennials think they have mental health problems? When an anti-depressant tablet was one of the big symbols of the era, when the actual pill itself was an iconic image, that, my friends, is a generation with mental health issues.
The follow up to Prozac Nation was Bitch: In Praise of Difficult Women. While millennials would no doubt tut-tut at the title of that book, and at the notion of casting any woman as difficult, and question why there was a need for such a book, it was heady stuff at the time, and it did actually help to kill off some old tropes and lay the ground for much of what millennials can take for granted now.
That chill crossed over me when I heard she died, because it's the first time I suddenly felt: "This is it. They're going to start coming for us now." Wurtzel was a bit older than me and she died prematurely but still, this is the start of it.
Back then, when we were young and everything was so new and exciting and we were changing the world and rewriting the script, we were sure no one had ever been young before. We were just as sure we would never get old.
And of course we knew we were never going to die. But strap yourselves in Gen Xers. Here we go.
