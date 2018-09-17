Brendan O'Connor: Here is the one secret of how to give less of a damn

I'll admit I find the voice of the woman on the meditation app a bit annoying. In my defence let me say that I could change it to a man's voice but that would be even more annoying. While the woman has a touch of the old vocal fry, it's not that that gets me. It's the earnestness, the positivity. She pretty much says, "Good job!" to me each time I perform the mammoth task of lying there for 12 minutes doing nothing.

But then again, I suppose you need to be a positive sounding person if you are going to be the voice of a meditation app. It wouldn't be a job for someone negative or cynical: "Back again are we? Someone trying to avoid their family? OK, here's the deal. You lie there and relax and I'll keep talking the happy clappy stuff and we can all pretend that you meditated, whatever that is."

I know that my family suspect it's all a racket. Think about it. You can't just turn around and say to everyone, "I'm going to go up and lie on the bed now and do nothing. And nobody is allowed to disturb me".

But if you say, "I'm going up to meditate. Nobody is to disturb me", then they haven't a leg to stand on. After all, once you call lying on the bed meditating, then it becomes not an indulgence but a necessity. Then it becomes an act of survival, of self-preservation. It's about mental health. In fact, if you think about it, I'm doing it for them.

They make me want to be a better person, so I am making the sacrifice of lying down on the bed with earphones in, listening to the earnest lady.

I've taken various courses in the last while. I did seven days of calm, seven days of stress relief, seven days to help you sleep. I even did seven days to help with anxiety. They're all essentially the same thing apart from a bit of chat at the beginning. But the key message I'm getting, the thing that runs through them all, the one thing I could impart to you that will change your life, that is changing my life, is detachment.

Basically it's all about practising detaching yourself from every thought that blows through your head. You observe them, you note them, you might even say to yourself what they are, and then you move on. Most of you probably knew this already. And it sounds fairly obvious. But it's only when you actually start practising it that you realise how truly revolutionary it is. Just ignore most of your thoughts. And the more you practise it, the more you're able to do it in real life.

Up to now I was a slave to every thought and every flither of emotion that ran through my head. I would get caught up in them all, ruminating and trying to fix them and get to the bottom of them. But the big news is, you might as well just ignore them all, because it doesn't make any difference. And I'm getting better at it. I don't ruminate on the past as much or speculate on the future as much. Because there's no point.

Some of you are possibly wondering how I got to my age without realising this before. But the thing is, it's not that I didn't know it. I knew it in theory, but I hadn't really tried it. Honestly, you should try it if you haven't. It's revolutionary. I'm driving everyone bananas with my new stoic approach.

I am basically moving towards not giving a damn about anything. I'm not quite there yet, though I am getting better at not getting swept up into everyone's drama, which really annoys people, because somehow people feel you are insulting them if you refuse to get sucked up in their drama.

If I keep going like this, many of you will be pleased to hear that this column won't be able to continue. Because there will be nothing left to say, nothing left to tease out, nothing to be bothered about. Namaste, Shalom, Amen and goodnight.

