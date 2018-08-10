A breastfeeding mother responded brilliantly when a man in a restaurant asked her to cover up.

Breastfeeding mother's brilliant response to man in restaurant asking her to cover up goes viral

The woman, Melanie Dudley, complied with the man's request. But instead of covering her chest and her baby, she put a blanket over her head.

A Facebook photo which shows her reaction has now been shared over 210,000 times

One of her friends who posted the photo explained: "A friend’s daughter-in-law was told to 'cover up' while feeding her baby, so she did! I’ve never met her, but I think she’s awesome."

"(Please share! With permission, I’ve made this post public — I’m so over people shaming women for nursing," she added.

"[PS: To reduce speculation: it was a man who asked her to cover up, it was 90 degrees and extremely humid, and, no, she wasn’t in a Muslim country disrespecting traditions.]

A friend’s daughter-in-law was told to “cover up” while feeding her baby, so she did!🤣 I’ve never met her, but I think... Posted by Carol Lockwood on Monday, July 30, 2018

In Ireland, the right to breastfeed in public is protected under the Equal Status Act (2000).

Under law, nobody can be asked to stop nursing, to leave a premises, or to use separate facilities such as a toilet.

Breastfeeding has been shown to have myriad benefits including the fact that babies are 50pc less likely to be obese; breastfeeding benefits their IQ; and reduces their mother's risk of ovarian and breast cancer, heart disease and postpartum depression.

Online Editors