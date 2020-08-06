Break from the norm: How to staycation like an Irish celebrity

We've all been switched on to the appeal of a summer holiday spent at home… and celebs are no exception.

Where usually they are papped enjoying a cocktail of sun, sea, sand and sangria, the summer of 2020 is a different beast entirely. We're talking Bundoran instead of bikinis, and Dunfanaghy instead of Dubai. Still, some well-known types are determined to make hay while the sun (very occasionally) shines, and we would learn a thing or two from how the other half holidays at home.

Rope in a buddy

Claudine Keane and Pippa O'Connor teamed up for a joint holiday in the lavish surrounds of Limerick's Adare Manor. Joining them were Pippa's husband Brian Ormond and two sons Louis and Ollie, and Claudine's husband Robbie and sons Robbie Jr and Hudson. It was a perfect arrangement as the boys are close in age, and they've reportedly availed of the five-star resort's many activities, from golf and bike rides to swimming and football.

Take an extended break

It might not be feasible for most of us, but Karen Koster is determined to make the summer of 2020 count with a six-week break from her Virgin Media TV breakfast show. She and her husband John McGuire have hotfooted it to Wexford with two pals. "Going on our summer staycation and taking some parental leave too, so it'll be Sept before I'm tonging my hair at 7am again," she posted on Instagram.

"Hoping I return to a show where all we talk about is how Covid is now gone & the kids are all back to school and loving it. But for the next few weeks, it's time to forget about the alarm clock and just leave it to my kids to get me up at 6am."

Put (possible) romance on the menu

Paul Mescal broke a million young hearts when he was spotted on an alleged 'date' with American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers in the Lemon Leaf café in Cork on his holidays. After watching Normal People, Phoebe started following 'her internet crush' on Instagram, and when he immediately followed her back, she says: "I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw." The pair were rumbled when the café in question took to Twitter to thank Paul and Phoebe for dropping by. Of course, there's a very strong possibility that the two are simply pals hanging out in Kinsale together.

Enjoy the great outdoors

We already know that Roz Purcell is an active sort with a huge appetite for life, so it stands to reason that she would spend her staycation in West Cork enjoying nature trails and kayaking. In what was a bit of a busman's holiday, the Natural Born Feeder author was photographed in the wilds of Kinsale enjoying a picnic of wholesome looking treats.

Have some family time in the Kingdom

Ryan Tubridy is very much a fan of Portmagee, even doing a broadcast of his RTE Radio One show from the area a couple of years ago. This time, with his daughters Ella and Julia, and reported girlfriend for company, Tubs was spotted enjoying a much-needed recharge on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Take time for a babymoon

This winter, new mum Rosanna Davison is going to have her hands full, so a relaxing babymoon is the perfect way to prep. After sharing her announcement that she is expecting twin boys later in the year, Rosie, her husband Wes and infant daughter Sophia, all took to Cavan for a baby-friendly breather. The former Miss World took to Instagram to share plenty of pics of the family getting lots of fresh air and enjoying a trip out on the lake.

If you can't get to Bali, compare where you are to Bali

Greg O'Shea has had a busy year, and lived it up in Sligo. The former Love Islander took time out to pick litter (as part of a Clean Coasts initiative) and visited the famous Voya seaweed baths. So taken was he with the sights and sounds of Sligo, that he compared it to Bali. Hmmm, maybe if you squint a lot…

Irish Independent