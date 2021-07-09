| 16.3°C Dublin

Break for the border: How revellers are flocking to pubs and restaurants in Belfast and Derry 

Restaurants and pubs in the two cities are enjoying a surge in business, as visitors from the Republic travel North to escape Covid-19 restrictions on indoor hospitality. Kathy Donaghy reports

Diners enjoy dinner in the Walled City Brewery on Ebrington Square in Derry city. Photo by Joe Dunne Expand
The Cathedral Quarter in Belfast Expand
Restaurants Association of Ireland chief Adrian Cummins Expand

Kathy Donaghy

Diners and drinkers are flocking across the border to pubs and restaurants in Belfast and Derry, because of the different rules about socialising indoors.

Trains travelling from Dublin to Belfast are booked out, and restaurants report a surge in booking, as revellers escape restrictions on eating and drinking indoors.

Publicans and restaurateurs in the North welcome the business, but there are also fears that it may be contributing to a spike in Covid-19 cases, particularly in Donegal.

