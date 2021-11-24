Black Friday deals: The 20 best bargains from Irish retailers

Black Friday has grown from a one-day sale to a weeks-long shopping event, and this year is no exception.

With spending on Irish websites up 135pc in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to Revolut, many of us have taken our shopping online during the pandemic.

Whether you’re hitting the shops or browsing the web, we’ve rounded up the 20 best discounts to make the most of the Black Friday offers.

Peter Mark

The Irish hairdresser is running deals in salon and on PeterMark.ie until Monday, with €30 off many of the top selling GHD stylers and hairdryers.

Two previous Shopaholic picks are included: the GHD Original (€104, reduced from €134) and the L’Oreal SteamPod V3.0 (€245, reduced from €275) were named by our experts as the top styling wands on the market.

Aer Lingus

The airline’s “Black Flyday” offer has 20pc off flights to European cities, including from Dublin to Barcelona, Rome and Berlin, and Cork to Amsterdam, Malaga and Munich.

There’s also €100 off return flights to North America between January 1 and May 31, from Shannon to Boston or New York and from Dublin to 11 destinations including Orlando, Los Angeles and Toronto. Book by November 30.

Gym + Coffee

Stock up on exercise clothes or cosy athleisure gear with up to 50pc off online and in store. The brand’s leggings were highlighted by Shopaholic experts as particularly durable and comfortable for winter workouts, and they’ve been reduced by 30pc from €70 to €49 in a range of colours from sky blue and sage green to classic black.

Max Benjamin

There’s up to 70pc off at Irish candle maker Max Benjamin, which uses natural wax and cotton wicks for a cleaner burn that lasts 40 hours.

The sale includes Shopaholic-approved Grapefruit and Pomelo (€15, reduced from €25), chosen by our experts as a fresh, year-round favourite, as well as candles, diffusers and scented cards from the limited edition Ocean Islands range.

Tayto Park

The Ashbourne theme park has 20pc off its all-access day passes, marked down from €35 to €28 and valid for use on any date in 2022.

The ticket includes full-day entry to the zoo, playgrounds and unlimited attractions, so you can experience the thrills of Europe’s largest inverted wooden rollercoaster, the Cú Chulainn Coaster, when it reopens next spring.

POCO by Pippa

Pippa O’Connor’s label has up to 70pc off until midnight on Monday online and in the Blanchardstown shopping centre pop-up shop.

Discounts include 25pc off the khaki trench (€90, reduced from €120) and the Meghan jeans (€65, reduced from €95), with further flash sales over the weekend, which will be shared on the brand’s Instagram (@pocobypippa).

Dundrum Town Centre

You’ll find a whole host of discounts, including up to 70pc off at Schuh, up to 50pc off at Mamas & Papas, and up to 40pc off at Best Menswear. There’s 20pc off full-priced items at LK Bennett and L’Occitane, and Hobbs has 25pc off its full-price collection.

Currys

The Black Tag sale has €150 off the Dyson V10 Animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner (now €349), plus €240 off the Sage Barista Pro coffee machine (now €649) and €200 off the Sage Barista Express coffee machine (now €569), both of which were recommended by Shopaholic experts as the best home coffee machines on the market.

Louis Copeland

The Irish menswear favourite has 20pc off site-wide for Black Friday until Sunday. If you’re looking for presents, there’s the covetable Weekender bag, available in black or brown leather (down from €399 to €319.20) or treat him to a made-to-measure shirt (down from €249 to €199.20).

McElhinneys

The Donegal department store has half-price deals on Name It clothing and Asics footwear for kids, women’s dresses from Selected Femme and French Connection, and Superdry menswear and Ted Baker shoes.

GameStop

The gaming retailer has up to 50pc off on a whole range of consoles, games and tech accessories, including €60 off a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle (now €299.99) and €20 off top games such as Spiderman Miles Morales (now €39.99) and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (now €59.99), and a two for €20 deal on Funko Pops of Harry Potter, Marvel and Star Wars figures.

Kilkenny Design

The store is encouraging shoppers to choose Irish this Black Friday. The Voya body wash and moisturiser gift set is reduced from €54 to €35, Newbridge Silverware’s whiskey decanter set is down from €80 to €49.95, and discounts on Irish athleisure brand Powercut include 40pc off sports bras and buy one get one half price on Freelite leggings.

Easons

The bookseller’s website has 25pc off almost everything online until midnight on Monday with the code “Black”, while you can find half-price deals on top books for Christmas in store and online, including Freckles by Cecelia Ahern, It’s Marty by Marty Morrissey and the latest Sally Rooney.

Smyths

Black Friday offers at Smyths run until Monday and include some top brands: the Barbie Dress Up and Go Closet and Convertible Car with two dolls is down from €94.99 to €59.99, LEGO’s Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle is down from €399.99 to €349.99 and the Transformers Generations Kingdom Titan action figure is down from €184.99 to €129.99.

Arnotts

There’s 20pc off almost everything in store and online at Arnotts, plus 10pc off selected beauty and fragrance sets, until Monday.

Our picks are the Foxford duvet cover sets (€55.30, reduced from €79), Panache lingerie (bras from €33.60, reduced from €42) and the Morphe x James Charles palette (€20.30, reduced from €29).

Brown Thomas

Among the selected items marked 20pc off online and in Brown Thomas and BT2 stores until Monday are best-selling Spanx motorbike leggings (€88, reduced from €110), Balenciaga’s sought-after Hourglass bag (€1,352, reduced from €1,690), and Paul Smith’s two-piece men’s suit (€660, reduced from €825).

MaireadDeBlacaJewellery.com: The Cork jeweller has 40pc off all orders until Monday using the code BlackFriday2021.

The gold Twinkle Twinkle Little Star necklace is a forever favourite (€65.40, reduced from €109), and for men there are the Sterling Silver Leaf Cufflinks (€75, reduced from €125).

M&S

The retailer has up to 40pc off selected homeware, 50pc off lighting and a range of offers on womenswear, menswear and kidswear. M&S recently acquired Jaeger, and is offering 20pc off selected coats, dresses and knitwear (see the pure wool belted longline coat, €311.20, reduced from €389).

McCabe’s Pharmacy

The pharmacy chain is offering up to 60pc off beauty, fragrance and electrical. The Voduz infrared styler (reduced from €149.99 to €111.75) was recommended by Shopaholic experts as less damaging on hair, and you’ll find savings on top French skincare brand La Roche -Posay, including Anthelios Age Correct SPF50+ (€19.50, reduced from €26), another Shopaholic expert pick.



LittlewoodsIreland.ie

Ireland’s largest online department store has discounts until December 2. The Echo Dot smart speaker is down from €55 to €22, while the Shark cordless vacuum cleaner is reduced from €399 to €224.99.

Buyer beware: How to avoid the sales pitfalls

Make a list: Black Friday shopping can be overwhelming, so make sure you get what you need — and only what you need — by writing down everything you want to buy and how much you can spend. It’ll save you time browsing and help you keep track of your spending too.

Do your research: Some brands inflate prices in the weeks before Black Friday to boast of more impressive discounts on the day, so if something seems too good to be true, shop around to see if other retailers list a different price.

Check delivery information: Post-Brexit, some customers shopping from UK brands have been hit with unexpected customs charges on delivery. Make sure you know where your goods are being shipped from — and if the retailer will cover the charges — before you hit purchase to avoid any nasty surprises.

Read the returns policy: Many retailers extended returns over lockdown but have since reverted to shorter return times, or offering exchange or store credit only, so check you can return things if you change your mind later. And hold on to your receipts — with many changing rooms closed, you won’t want to lose those in case there are any issues with fitting.

Keep safe: Before hitting the high street, double check opening and closing times, which may have changed during lockdown. It’s important to support small businesses too, so be patient if they have less capacity inside. Keep your distance from other shoppers and don’t forget your face mask and hand sanitiser to follow Covid guidelines.