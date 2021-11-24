| 7.4°C Dublin

Black Friday deals: The 20 best bargains from Irish retailers

Make the most of the offers with our guide to the top discounts on clothing, beauty, homeware, electrical and entertainment in stores and online

Khaki trench, €90, reduced from €120, POCO by Pippa Expand
GHD Original (€104, reduced from €134), petermark.ie Expand
Leggings, €49 reduced from €70, Gym + Coffee Expand
Grapefruit and Pomelo (€15, reduced from €25), Max Benjamin Expand
Sage Barista Pro coffee machine (now €649), Currys.ie Expand
Freckles by Cecilia Ahern at Easons Expand
Barbie Dress Up and Go Closet and Convertible Car with two dolls is down from €94.99 to €59.99, Smyths Expand
Morphe x James Charles palette (€20.30, reduced from €29), arnotts.ie Expand
Jaeger Pure Wool Longline Coat, €311.20, reduced from €389, MarksandSpencer.com Expand

Khaki trench, €90, reduced from €120, POCO by Pippa

Meadhbh McGrath

Black Friday has grown from a one-day sale to a weeks-long shopping event, and this year is no exception.

With spending on Irish websites up 135pc in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to Revolut, many of us have taken our shopping online during the pandemic.

