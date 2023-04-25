Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Sinéad Keating was 11 years old when she experienced what she describes as her ‘first experience of bipolar’. She talks about living with the diagnosis and how it affected her following the birth of her twin daughters
Arlene Harris
It is estimated that one in 50 people in Ireland are living with bipolar disorder, but many experience the signs for some time before being officially diagnosed.