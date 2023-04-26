Bill Linnane: My son is on a mission to get his hands on the latest holy grail for kids – a Prime energy drink
Created by internet personalities KSI and Logan Paul, limited supplies of the beverage are making it all the more popular for young people
Bill Linnane
The youngest child enjoys sitting down. Some kids are livewires, always running about the place, full of energy. Not him. When he was little, he was always the one lagging behind when we went on walks, or he would simply stop walking altogether and end up being carried around by me.